PayGate integrates Samsung Pay into payments network

Local payment service provider PayGate has enabled Samsung Pay as an additional payment method for its merchants.

A subsidiary of the DPO Group, PayGate processes payments for over 25 000 online merchants in Southern Africa.

By enabling Samsung Pay, merchants are provided with a “simpler and more convenient” checkout experience, says PayGate in a statement.

“Samsung Pay removes the need to search through a wallet or purse for payment cards, which contributes to a seamless payment journey,” says Eran Feinstein, CEO of DPO Group.

“On top of this, every transaction is authenticated and authorised by the customer’s fingerprint or PIN on their Samsung device – adding an extra layer of security to online payments. This means customers are more likely to complete the check-out process.”

Officially launched in SA in 2018, mobile payment solution Samsung Payallows users to pay using only their smartphone at any payments terminal that supports contactless payments and those that only accept payments via swiping the user's bank card.

To date, Samsung Pay has integrated with a number of major banks, including Absa, Capitec Bank, Discovery Bank, FNB, Investec, Nedbank, RMB Private Bank and Standard Bank, for online payments and checkout.

Justin Hume, VP for mobile at Samsung South Africa, states: “We are very excited about bringing Samsung Pay to PayGate merchants. This benefits everyone involved – from business owners and their suppliers, to customers.

“The rapid growth and adoption by both retailers and customers is fuelled by innovation that puts their needs first – foremost security and convenience.”

Feinstein explains that merchants that offer Samsung Pay to their online customers can do so through their PayGate account. “Customers can use Samsung Pay on their Samsung Galaxy smartphone to make faster and more convenient purchases in apps or on the web – without having to create accounts or repeatedly type in shipping and billing information.

“Offering Samsung Pay as another means of payment to our merchants is part of the DPO Group’s goal to ensure our merchants have access to a diverse range of payment methods. This integration exemplifies both teams’ commitment to innovation,” he concludes.