ICT tenders: Treasury goes out on tender

National Treasury has decided to advertise two new tenders, despite its February recommendation that state organs place non-urgent tenders on hold until clarity is provided on the status of the 2017 Preferential Procurement Regulations.

Both tenders revolve around National Treasury's need for human resource skills which are to be provided through professional services contracts on an as and when required basis over a three-year period.

In the first tender, NT003-2022, the department calls for skills for software development related projects in categories: ICT management services; business planning and development; business solutions delivery services; specialised business solutions; business solution implementation services; data centre services; communication network services; and specialised services. The second tender, NT004-2022, covers the same categories on a three-year as and when required basis, but focuses on infrastructure services.

The tender documentation reveals that both tenders will be adjudicated on a 90/10 preference point for Broad–Based Black economic empowerment basis (B-BBEE). This means that price will account for 90 points while B-BBEE status will account for 10 points.

Bids will go through a three-phase evaluation process with the first phase screening and verifying bidders against the Central Supplier Database; followed by a functionality evaluation where a minimum evaluation threshold of 60% will be required to proceed; and finally, the combined price/financial stage and B-BBEE evaluation.

National Treasury's tenders are likely to be as interesting to the broader public sector as they are to the ICT industry. For departments, state-owned entities and municipal organisations, who have had all but low-value and urgent procurement processes on hold since February, these tenders will be an indication that it is possible to return to buying, albeit with caution. In this regard, government supply chain managers will be closely studying the way National Treasury navigated preferential procurement requirements in its tender documentation.

For now, tender numbers remain stable with small changes across sectors. The software sector continues to lead demand despite declining to 58 from last week's 61. The services sector sees a slight increase with 48 requests; followed by hardware down two from last week's 32; and telecoms with an additional one tender for a total of seven.

New tenders

Transnet SOC Ltd

The organisation wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of a property management solution for a period of 24 months.

Special conditions:

-Submit SAP Gold partner certificate.

-Submit fully completed pricing schedule.

-Fully completed and signed SBD 1 Form.

Tender no: TPNAT/NAT/1372 (T) / TP2022/03/0002/RFP

Information: Risben Khoza, E-mail: Risben.Khoza@transnet.net.

Closing date: 29 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Property management

Proposals are invited for the supply/provision of CAD/CAE/CAM/PDM software license renewals and maintenance predominantly used by the mechanical design office within Transnet engineering.

Tender no: TE/2022/03/0046/RFP

Information: Siphokazi Mgubasi, Tel: (012) 391 1495, E-mail: Siphokazi.Mgubasi@transnet.net.

Closing date: 3 May 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Services, Support and maintenance

The company also requires for software license renewals and maintenance involving the provision of MSC computer aided engineering (CAE) software currently used by Transnet Engineering.

Tender no: TE/2022/03/0161/RFP

Information: Siphokazi Mgubasi, Tel: (012) 391 1495, E-mail: Siphokazi.Mgubasi@transnet.net.

Closing date: 3 May 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Services, Support and maintenance

Transnet wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of ICTM research and advisory services for a period of three years.

Tender no: HOAC HO 35624

Information: Ruth Springbok, Tel: (011) 584 0703, E-mail: ruth.springbok@transnet.net.

Closing date: 13 May 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Research and analysis, ICT management, ICTM

Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma Local Municipality

The KwaZulu-Natal municipality requires supply, installation and configuration of server and storage and environment refresh for a period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 18 May – Virtual.

Tender no: CORP-B015/21/22

Information: Technical: D.B Gumede or J Sondezi, Tel: (039) 833 1038; E-mail: gumededb@ndz.gov.za. General: N Holiwe, Tel: (039) 833 1038.

Closing date: 23 May 2022

Tags: Hardware, Servers, Storage

Rand West Local Municipality

A service provider is also sought to supply, configure and maintain a cloud PABX solution for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: RWCLM-6/006/2021/2022

Information: Prince Molapo, Tel: (011) 411 0093, E-mail: prince.molapo@randwestcity.gov.za.

Closing date: 5 May 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Telecommunications, Telephony, Cloud computing, Support and maintenance

Bids are invited for ICT network infrastructure installation, upgrade to the existing infrastructure and support and maintenance for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: RWCLM-6/007/2021/2022

Information: Isaac Ramaboa, Tel: (011) 411 0093, E-mail: isaac.ramaboa@randwestcity.gov.za.

Closing date: 5 May 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Networking, Support and maintenance

The municipality is advertising for online and real time prepaid electricity vending, revenue protection, ICT backend, metering and credit control management for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: RWCLM-3/002/2021/2022

Information: Henk Botha, Tel: (011) 411 0227, E-mail: henk.botha@randwestcity.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 May 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Smart meters, Pre-paid, Vending

uMhlathuze Municipality

The KZN municipality invites bids for the provision and management of a private and confidential independent ethics, fraud, bribery, corruption and financial misconduct reporting mechanism (telephonic hotline and email) and supporting activities for a three year period.

Tender no: 8/2/1/UMH958-21/22

Information: Shaylene Adonis, Tel: (035) 907 5194, E-mail: adoniss@umhlathuze.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 May 2022

Tags: Services, Contact centre, Call centre, Software, Fraud, Reporting

Mossel Bay Municipality

The Western Cape municipality requires installation of electrical pre-paid meters/smart meters and installation and management of electricity meters with automatic meter reading function (AMR).

Tender no: TDR296/2021/2022

Information: Ryan van Zyl, Tel: (044) 606 5000, E-mail: rvanzyl@mosselbay.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 Apr 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Electricity, Pre-paid, Smart meters, Automatic meter reading, AMR, Services

Supply and delivery of photocopy machines is also sought.

Tender no: TDR304/2021/2022

Information: Duane Scholtz, Tel: (044) 606 5196, E-mail: dscholtz@mosselbay.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 Apr 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Printing, Imaging

The municipality is advertising for the supply, installation, commissioning and maintenance of a telemetry system.

Tender no: TDR282/2021/2022

Information: Jaco du Plessis, Tel: (044) 606 5000, E-mail: jduplessis@mosselbay.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 Apr 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Printing, Imaging

Supply, installation, commissioning and maintenance of scalable fibre internet services is sought for Mossel Bay Municipality.

Tender no: TDR290/2021/2022

Information: Prashan Kanjee, Tel: (044) 606 5000, E-mail: pkanjee@mosselbay.gov.za.

Closing date: 20 May 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Fibre, Networking, Hardware, Internet, Services, ISP

The municipality also requires installation, maintenance and support of network cabling.

Tender no: TDR292/2021/2022

Information: Prashan Kanjee, Tel: (044) 606 5000, E-mail: pkanjee@mosselbay.gov.za.

Closing date: 20 May 2022

Tags: Networking, Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance

Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality

The KZN municipality invites bids for the leasing of digital photocopying machine for a three year period.

Compulsory briefing: 3 May

Tender no: 8/2/RNM0363

Information: V Gqoboka, Tel: (039) 312 8408, E-mail: vuyanigqoboka@rnm.gov.za.

Closing date: 24 May 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Imaging, Printing

Stellenbosch Municipality

The provision of debtor management software and administrative support is sought for Stellenbosch Municipality, for a contract period ending 30 June 2024.

Compulsory briefing: 11 May

Tender no: BSM 58/22

Information: Pieter Wagener, Tel: (021) 808 8531, E-mail: pieter.wagener@stellenbosch.gov.za.

Closing date: 23 May 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance

NamaKwa District Municipality

The Northern Cape municipality is advertising for the supply and delivery of ten laptops.

Tender no: Tender 05/2022

Information: Chaldon Osborne, Tel: (027) 712 8000, E-mail: chaldono@namakwa-dm.gov.za.

Closing date: 3 May 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Saldanha Bay Municipality

Bids are invited for hosting and maintenance of database server for driver, refuse bin loggers, engine management and vehicle monitoring system for the period 01 July 2022 to 30 June 2025.

Tender no: SBM 34/21/22

Information: G Beneke, Tel: (022) 701 6942, E-mail: gert.beneke@sbm.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 May 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance, Software, Hosting, Server

Road Traffic InfringementAgency

The agency is publishing its terms of references for the appointment of a service provider/consultant to provide an existing, cloud-based, integrated customer relationship management (CRM) and call-centre solution on a leasing basis including maintenance and support for a period of five years.

Compulsory briefing: 10 May – Link.

Tender no: RFP01/2022/23

Information: K Moloko, Tel: 087 285 0500, E-mail: Kwena.Moloko@rtia.co.za.

Closing date: 30 May 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Cloud computing, Customer relationship management, CRM, Call-centres, Contact centres, Support and maintenance

National Treasury

National Treasury wishes to appoint a service provider(s) to render professional services for software development related projects to its ICT for a three year period.

Tender no: NT003-2022

Information: National Treasury, Tel: (012) 315 5000, E-mail: NTAdministrativeTenders@Treasury.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 May 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Services, Professional services

A service provider(s) is also sought to render professional services for infrastructure related services for three years.

Tender no: NT004-2022d

Information: National Treasury, Tel: (012) 315 5000, E-mail: NTAdministrativeTenders@Treasury.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 May 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Professional services

TheewaterkloofMunicipality

The municipality is advertising for the supply, delivery and installation of eight new digital photocopiers at various offices of Theewaterskloof Municipality and the conclusion of maintenance agreements for new and existing digital photocopiers in various offices of the municipality for 36 months.

Tender no: COR 02/2022/23

Information: Marelize Faul, Tel: (028) 214 3300, E-mail: marelizefa@twk.org.za.

Closing date: 29 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Printing, Service, Support and maintenance

Provision and administration of an electricity prepayment uniform vending system is also sought for the period from 1 July 2022 until 30 June 2025.

Tender no: FIN 03/2022/23

Information: Janine Van Niekerk, Tel: (028) 214 3300, E-mail: janineva@twk.org.za.

Closing date: 29 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Vending, Pre-paid, Electricity, Services

South African Bureau of Standards

The SABS wishes to appoint a panel of product and management systems for a period of three years.

Tender no: 20526

Information: Lerato Monyepao, Tel: (012) 428 6055, E-mail: lerato.monyepao2@sabs.co.za.

Closing date: 29 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services

Oudtshoorn Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is advertising for online electronic search and information verification services for a period ending 30 June 2025.

Tender no: TD 12/12/04/2022

Information: C. duPlessis, Tel: (044) 203 3172, E-mail: cduplessis@oudtmun.gov.za.

Closing date: 9 May 2022

Tags: Software, Search

Provision and administration of an electricity and water pre-payment vending system is also sought for a period ending 30 June 2025.

Tender no: TD-13/04/2022

Information: C. duPlessis, Tel: (044) 203 3172, E-mail: cduplessis@oudtmun.gov.za.

Closing date: 9 May 2022

Tags: Software, Pre-paid, Vending, Electricity, Water

National Research Foundation

The organisation invites bids for the supply, installation and configuration of data storage servers and monitor servers.

Non-compulsory briefing: 6 May – Link.

Tender no: NRF/SARAO SDP/06/2022-23

Information: Thomas Bennett, Tel: (021) 506 7300, E-mail: thomas@sarao.ac.za.

Closing date: 20 May 2022

Tags: Hardware, Storage, Servers

Swellendam Municipality

The municipality is advertising for a geographical information system (GIS), licencing and support.

Tender no: SMT43/21/22

Information: R. Brunings, Tel: (028) 514 8500, E-mail: rbrunings@swellenmun.co.za.

Closing date: 29 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Geographical information system, GIS, Software licensing, Support and maintenance

Hessequa Municipality

Supply, installation of photocopiers, printers and a scanner are required for the Western Cape municipality for a period of three years.

Tender no: HES-CORP 15/2122

Information: Leanne Windvogel, Tel: (028) 713 8087, E-mail: leanne@hessequa.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 May 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Printing, Imaging

City Power – Johannesburg

Bids are invited for third party vending.

Tender no: 2442S

Information: Blessing Nemasiwane, Tel: (011) 490 7669, E-mail: nblessing@citypower.co.za.

Closing date: 4 May 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Pre-paid, vending, Electricity

The organisation is also calling for the provision of an internet and VPNS solution including support and maintenance.

Tender no: 2451S

Information: Zanele Lesikara, Tel: (011) 490 7073, E-mail: zlesikara@citypower.co.za.

Closing date: 29 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Internet, Networking, Telecommunications, Internet, VPNS, Support and maintenance

City Power is also advertising for ICT network maintenance and support.

Tender no: 2447GS

Information: Blessing Nemasiwane, Tel: (011) 490 7669, E-mail: nblessing@citypower.co.za.

Closing date: 29 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Networking, Support and maintenance

Chief Albert Luthuli Municipality

The Mpumalanga municipality is looking for a service provider to provide a multi-utility online vending system and third-party vending.

Tender no: ALMT23/2021

Information: GT Mnisi, Tel: (017) 843 4000, E-mail: mnisig@albertluthuli.gov.za.

Closing date: 20 May 2022

Tags: Software, Pre-paid, Vending, Electricity, Water

Provision of data (Internet) is also sought.

Tender no: ALMT24/2021

Information: Marcus Manyelo, Tel: (017) 843 4000, E-mail: marcus@albertluthuli.gov.za.

Closing date: 20 May 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, ISP

South African Airways (Pty) Limited

SAA invites quotations for partners in support of its cyber resilience strategy.

Tender no: RFQ022-2022

Information: Rubina Data, Tel: (011) 978 2155, E-mail: RubinaData@flysaa.com.

Closing date: 11 May 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Cyber security

Midvaal Local Municipality

The Gauteng municipality invites bids for the supply, installation and management of a standard transfer specification (STS) compliant prepayment vending system from 1st July 2022 to 30 June 2025.

Compulsory briefing: 5 May

Tender no: 8/2/3/95 (2022-2025)

Information: Financial Services Official, Tel: (016) 360 7527, E-mail: tenders@midvaal.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 May 2022

Tags: Software, Vending, Pre-Paid, Electricity, STS, Water

South African Broadcasting CorporationLimited

A suitable service provider is sought to provide a SAP sales and distribution/accounts receivable (SD/AR) specialist for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: RFQ/FIN/2022/44

Information: Blonde, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 29 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, Consulting

South African Civil Aviation Authority

The regulator is advertising for the provision of an Internet and mail hosting solution.

Non-compulsory briefing: 26 Apr

Tender no: SACAA/IMHS/00002/2022-2023

Information: Sambeso Mbande, Tel: (011) 545 1020, E-mail: mbandes@caa.co.za.

Closing date: 13 May 2022

Tags: Software, Internet, Mail hosting

Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality

The municipality is advertising for provision of technical support, maintenance, and customised applications development for GIS (36 months).

Tender no: 1L-4485

Information: Technical: Onke Mconi, Tel: (031) 322 7107, E-mail: onke.mconi@durban.gov.za. General: Siyabonga Mngadi, Tel: (031) 311 4112, E-mail: Siyabonga.mngadi@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 May 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Services, Support and maintenance

Technical support and maintenance services are sought for the municipality’s Intelligent Transport System (ITS) for a 36-month period.

Tender no: 1T-48691

Information: Andrew Aucamp, Tel: (031) 311 7340, E-mail: andrew.aucamp@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 May 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance

Servicing, repair, maintenance and operation of the audio-visual system at Moses Mabhida Stadium is sought for 36 months.

Tender no: MMS-1043

Information: Technical: Mlungu Makhanya, E-mail: Mlungu.Makhanya@durban.gov.za. General: Sifiso Nkosi, Tel: (031) 582 8222, E-mail: sifiso.nkosi@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 20 May 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Hardware, Audio-visual

BreedeValley Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is advertising for provision of speed law enforcement and back office services for the period ending 30 June 2025.

Tender no: BV956/2022

Information: Taygan Brown, Tel: (023) 348 2956, E-mail: tbrown@bvm.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 May 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services

Transnet National Ports Authority

The authority wishes to purchaseand renew Autodesk (Autocad) software licenses for its eight ports (Saldanha,Cape Town, Mossel Bay, Ngqura, East London, Port Elizabeth, Durban and RichardsBay) for a period of 12 months on an “as and when” required basis.

Tender no: TNPA/2022/01/0076/RFP

Information: Tshegofatso Shaku, Tel: 083 461 3183, E-mail: Tshegofatso.Shaku@transnet.net.

Closing date: 6 May 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing

Maintenance, service and repairs of telemetry equipment and radio network are sought for the fire sirens at the Island View in the Port of Durban for a period of 36 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 3 May – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: TNPA/2021/12/0032/RFQ

Information: Helen Sigcau, Tel: (031) 361 8611, E-mail: helen.sigcau@transnet.net.

Closing date: 19 May 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Support and maintenance

Department of Health, KwaZulu Natal

The province is advertising for supply, delivery, implementation, training, support and maintenance of a cloud picture archiving and communication system/radiological information system (PACS/RIS with voice dictation) on a three year contract.

Tender no: ZNB 5686/2022-H

Information: N Mahlaba, Tel: (033) 815 8386, E-mail: Tenders@kznhealth.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 May 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Cloud computing, Archiving, Imaging, Communication, Voice, Training and eLearning, Support and maintenance

National Lotteries Commission

The commission wishes to appoint a service provider to render Oracle managed services for technical and functional support services for a period of three years.

Tender no: NLC/2022-7

Information: Maureen Senyatsi, Tel: (012) 432 1470, E-mail: Maureen@nlcsa.org.za.

Closing date: 20 May 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Managed services

City of Cape Town

The city is advertising for telecommunications network management services fulfilment and assurance.

Non-compulsory briefing: 11 May – Link.

Tender no: 305S/2021/22

Information: Yandisa Sizamo, Tel: (021) 400 6851, E-mail: yandisa.sizamo@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 23 May 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Network management, Services, Hardware, Software, Support and maintenance

Professional services are also sought to conduct integrated management systems training, consultation and integrated assessments in the City of Cape Town.

Tender no: 287C/2021/22

Information: Charlene Jardine, Tel: (021) 400 9338, E-mail: Charlene.Jardine@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 10 May 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, Training and eLearning, Integrated management system

The metro is advertising for the supply and delivery of cellphone impoundment kits.

Tender no: 294G/2021/22

Information: Mark McCarthy, Tel: (021) 444 3897, E-mail: Mrk.McCarthy@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 16 May 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Cellular, Hardware, Mobility, Software

Bids are invited for the supply and delivery of ICT enterprise servers, storage and associated services.

Non-compulsory briefing: 28 Apr – Link.

Tender no: 293G/2021/22

Information: Bongani April, Tel: (021) 444 5314, E-mail: Bongani.April@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 May 2022

Tags: Hardware, Servers, Storage, Services

The city is also calling for the provision of professional services for the final design, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of the advanced public transport management system (APTMS) on buses, stations and in the transport management centre and other related services from date of award until 30 June 2026.

Non-compulsory briefing: 28 Apr – Link.

Tender no: 298C/2021/22

Information: Taryn Hector, Tel: (021) 812 4434, E-mail: TarynLynn.Hector@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 May 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Services, Professional services, Support and maintenance

Eskom

Eskom is advertising for the design, procure, supply, transport, deliver, install, test, commission, the security access control, and closed-circuit television (CCTV) security network system for the new buildings of the Steam Generator Replacement (SGR) project and to integrate with existing facilities. Training for operators, system and maintenance personnel must also be provided

Compulsory briefing: 3 May – Koeberg Nuclear Power Station, venue to be confirmed.

Tender no: WCKBG1031GP

Information: George Patiwe, Tel: (021) 522 1149, E-mail: patiwemg@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 31 May 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Security, Access control, Biometrics, Networking, CCTV, Support and maintenance, Training and eLearning

Proposals are invited for the future Eskom network design.

Non-compulsory briefing: 8 Apr – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: MWP1279CX

Information: Nombulelo Molele, Tel: (011) 800 4824, E-mail: molelew@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 5 May 2022

Tags: Software, Consulting, Services, Professional services, Hardware, Networking, Security

The utility is advertising for a compliance probity check solution and business intelligence solution services on an ‘as and when’ required basis for a period of 5 years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 26 Apr – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: MWP1201CX-R

Information: Jeanette Makume, Tel: (011) 800 5642, E-mail: makumej@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 9 May 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Risk management, Compliance, Business intelligence

Provision of Matimba Simulator system maintenance and administrator services is required for a period of five years.

Tender no: LPMAT0010GX

Information: Michael Ramotshela, Tel: (014) 763 8692, E-mail: RamotsMF@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 3 May 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, Support and maintenance, Simulation

Eskom requires provision of Oracle independent licence assessment for the period of three months.

Tender no: MWP1321CX

Information: Tamara Mda, Tel: (011) 800 3599, E-mail: MdaT@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 16 May 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing

An engineering design and documentation management system (EDDMS) is also sought.

Tender no: MWP1240CX

Information: Violet Beetha, Tel: (011) 800 3012, E-mail: BeethaVM@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 3 May 2022

Tags: Software

Bids are invited for the provision of IT research and advisory services.

Tender no: MWP1307CX

Information: Herman Mhlongo, Tel: (011) 516 7653, E-mail: Mhlongh@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 13 May 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Research and analysis.

Eskom is advertising for the day-to-day administration and management of library services including professional services for a period of five years.

Tender no: MWP1246CX

Information: Tamara Mda, Tel: (011) 800 3599, E-mail: MdaT@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 9 May 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Software, Library services

Risk management and compliance management is also sought.

Tender no: MWP1300CX

Information: Violet Beetha, Tel: (011) 800 3012, E-mail: BeethaVM@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 16 May 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Software, Risk management, Compliance

Airports Company of South Africa

Proposals are invited for a business intelligence and analytics solution, implementation, maintenance and support for a period of 60 months.

Tender no: COR6841/2022/RFP

Information: Potso Makgatho, Tel: (011) 723 1529, E-mail: potso.makgatho@airports.co.za.

Closing date: 10 May 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Business intelligence, BI, Analytics, Support and maintenance

Safety and Security Sector Education and Training Authority

SASSETA is looking for a service provider to undertake online backup services for a period of five years.

Tender no: RFP/SASSETA/201920126/2

Information: Vutivi Manganyi, Tel: (011) 087 5629, E-mail: scm03@sasseta.org.za.

Closing date: 29 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Cloud computing, Managed services, Hosting, Backup

Johannesburg Development Agency

The agency is re-advertising for SAP Finance and SCM pre-implementation and data migration review application controls reviews for the JDA Bus Factory for three months.

Tender no: JDA-IA/SAP-002/2022

Information: Siyambonga Gcobo, Tel: (011) 688 7811, E-mail: sgcobo@jda.org.za.

Closing date: 9 May 2022

Tags: Software, Services, ERP, Professional services, Migration

The JDA requires printing services for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: JDAICT/PRNTING/002/2022

Information: Siyambonga Gcobo, Tel: (011) 688 7811, E-mail: sgcobo@jda.org.za.

Closing date: 26 May 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Printing

Supply of ICT accessories services is also sought for three years

Tender no: JDAICT/ACCESSORIES/001/2022

Information: Siyambonga Gcobo, Tel: (011) 688 7811, E-mail: sgcobo@jda.org.za.

Closing date: 26 May 2022

Tags: Services, Hardware

Bids are invited for the provision of ICT hardware supply and maintenance for the JDA for 36 months.

Tender no: JDAICT/H-WARE/003/2022

Information: Siyambonga Gcobo, Tel: (011) 688 7811, E-mail: sgcobo@jda.org.za.

Closing date: 26 May 2022

Tags: Hardware

Sentech Limited

The company wishes to appoint a panel of installers or installation companies for the installation of domestic digital terrestrial television (DTT) STB’s, direct to home (DTH) STBs and integrated digital television receive systems in South Africa (in all nine provinces) for a period of one year.

Non-compulsory briefing: 26 Apr – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: SENT/001/2022-23

Information: Norman or Amukelani, Tel: (011) 471 4443, E-mail: tendera@sentech.co.za.

Closing date: 5 May 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Set-top boxes, STBs, Digital terrestrial television, Direct to home, Integrated digital television receive system, DTT, DTH, Digital, Analogue switch off, Broadcasting

Request for information

Government Pensions Administration Agency

Information is requested on a pension benefit administration solution, including client relationship management, fund administration and financial management solutions.

Tender no: GPAA 05/2022

Information: Fortune Mogwatjana, Tel: (012) 319 3422, E-mail: Fortune.Mogwatjana@gpaa.gov.za.

Closing date: 30 May 2022

Tags: Software

Department of Public Works

The department requires information for immovable asset register (IAR) digitalisation.

Non-compulsory briefing: 11 May – Zoom.

Tender no: RFI22/001GS

Information: Phuti Mahlanya, Tel: (012) 406 1658, E-mail: phuti.mahlanya@dpw.gov.za.

Closing date: 7 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Digital, Asset register

Eskom

Information is requested on legacy to IP migration.

Tender no: MWP1306CX

Information: Zekhay Nzima, Tel: (011) 516 7042, E-mail: NzimaZZ@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 31 May 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, IP, Migration

Service providers are also invited to submit information on the procurement of an electronic signing solution.

Tender no: MWP1331CX

Information: Nombulelo Molele, Tel: (011) 800 4842, E-mail: molelew@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 23 May 2022

Tags: Software, Security, Electronic signature, Digital

South African Revenue Service

SARS is looking for information on document conversion from PDF to HTML.

Tender no: RFI 0001-2022

Information: Andre Taljaard, Tel: 081 037 9162, E-mail: tenderoffice@sars.gov.za.

Closing date: 10 May 2022

Tags: Software, Document management, Document conversion, PDF, HTML

Amendments

City Council of Johannesburg

A suitably qualified service provider is sought to build, install, maintain and support a digital environmental health record (DEHR) system for the City of Johannesburg health department for a period of three years.

New compulsory briefing: 5 May – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: CoJ/HLT001/21-22

Information: Joseph Shikwambane, Tel: (011) 407 6524, E-mail: Josephs@joburg.org.za.

New closing date: 5 May 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Software development, Support and maintenance, Digital