The ubiquitous bar code

Mark Broude, Divisional Director: Commercial Division, Kemtek Imaging Systems.

Though we may not realise it, bar codes touch most aspects of our daily lives. They can be used to track vehicles, people and items. Because of bar codes, the checking out process at our local retailer’s till is smoother and faster; when we shop online, we get the correct item by the promised date; and if you go to the library, a bar code keeps track of who has which book. When you take your pet to the vet, a bar code on the vaccination bottle is affixed to your certificate so the vet can track which vaccinations your pet has had. Take your car in for repairs and a bar code ensures the right parts are supplied and installed. Donate blood and a bar code is used to keep track of that donation, including details of where and when it was donated, and by whom. We’re all accustomed to using QR code scanning on our mobile phones to pay for items or to collect our couriered purchases. The point being that bar codes are ubiquitous; we aren’t always conscious of it.

In today’s world, almost everything must be bar coded, labelled and tracked.

Mark Broude, divisional director of the Commercial Division at Kemtek Imaging Systems, has been in the bar coding business for more than 30 years and has seen significant changes over those three decades. He says: “The way in which bar codes are used today has evolved, yes, but also the bar codes themselves as well as the technology used to produce them.”

He says: “Since I started in the bar coding industry, the way in which bar codes are captured has evolved so much. Today, everything is moving to the cloud and the data captured forms part of big data that can be used by companies to make their business better.

Broude gives some interesting facts around bar codes. “There are global standards that govern the use of bar codes. Also, bar codes are recycled when products become obsolete and companies can buy those second-hand bar codes that are no longer in use. Other companies set up their own bar code numbering association for their business. They might have started out with 100 products and bar codes, but now have 7 000 different line items.

“Originally, bar codes were linear. Today we have 2D bar codes and RFIDs. Regardless of the type of technology, the aim is to name the product and track it. It all comes down to capturing data and using it.”

The introduction of 2D bar codes meant that more information could be captured on the bar code than with the traditional 1D bar code that’s been around for decades. QR or PDF codes are the most common example of 2D bar codes. It can incorporate a lot of complex data, including links and multimedia content. The ability to have more data associated with each bar code enables the business to be run more efficiently.

Bar coding technology enables companies ranging from manufacturing to the factory to retail outlets to operate more efficiently. Today’s bar code technology has evolved to include bar code scanners, portable data scanners, rugged devices, mobile devices and even smartphones that have bar code capabilities.

Looking at the way that bar coding technology is evolving, Broude says he’s particularly excited by the fact that it's embracing sustainability. “We’re seeing more energy-efficient technology, the ability to put invoices into the cloud instead of printing them and linerless labels.”

He adds: “3D printing is also starting to play a role in bar coding technology, extending the life of devices by creating spares and parts for older technology, for example. Going forward, I believe we’re going to see devices become faster and smaller, with the ability to include more data.”

The impact that this will have on loyalty programmes is enormous, says Broude. “Everyone is competing for the customer’s spend. The more data that you can collect on your customers, on what they’re buying, where they’re buying it and when, the more you can reward them for those decisions.”

Business and technology are advancing at a rapid rate. “We no longer talk about a new product launch. The product has evolved from something that you hold in your hand to become software in the cloud. If you think about the fast pace at which events around us transpire, it makes sense that products have to keep pace with events such as component shortages, load-shedding, etc.”

“It’s such a dynamic world, virtually every day something new is being launched. And the bar coding industry is no exception.”