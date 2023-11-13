Run365 gives you breathing space to focus on your core business

Utilise Run365 from Altron Karabina.

There are multiple advantages of using Microsoft Dynamics 365 for finance and operations within different sized organisations across various sectors and industries. This comprehensive suite of cloud-based business applications offers integrated, scalable and customised solutions, enhances customers engagement with real-time insights and offers mobile accessibility.

What many businesses may struggle with is managing this business solution effectively, given that it can be a complex and resource-intensive task.

Herein lies the complex decision that many businesses have to make. Do they invest in a physical resource, or do they bring a partner on board, especially in the current dynamic and ever evolving world of business tech and cloud solutions?

There is no doubt the power and functionality of the Microsoft Dynamics 365 suite ecosystem. But consider for a moment that a typical business may be running Dynamics for finance, supply chain, human resources, business intelligence, operations management and more. Most businesses utilise at least three or more of those functions. When opting for a physical resource, it becomes challenging to manage resource capacity because the capacity problem is not linear, it is exponential.

As a leading Microsoft digital transformation partner, connecting with Altron Karabina and their Run365 offering means that a company can focus their internal resources on their own core businesses and concentrate on achieving their own performance targets without the added pain point of capacity problems and added costs.

Run365’s bespoke offering is designed for organisations that need a reliable, proactive, predictable Microsoft Dynamics 365 service, a service with a guaranteed outcome. Partnering with the Run365 team of specialists means that customers can not only lower long-term costs, but also keep up to speed with updates, best practices, integration support and access to training, thereby making the most of this powerful platform.

To address the use of Microsoft Dynamics 365 across different divisions, units, departments and teams within an organisation, Run365 is designed on a factory concept: They are able to leverage economies of scale to deliver the same services to various businesses at a fraction of the resource cost – and this cost savings is pushed back to the customer – simply put, this delivers value while saving money.

The Run365 service shifts the full risk of managing the Microsoft 365 Dynamics environment, including performance and outcomes, to Altron Karabina. Give your business the breathing space to focus on your core operations, with peace of mind that critical functions are covered. Benefit from a strong SLA, cost saving, agility, dedicated support and access to specialised skills and resources with Run365 from Altron Karabina.

Contact Altron Karabina to find out more about how Run365 can change your business.