Five great reasons to register a Geo-TLD alongside your .co.za domain name

Your domain name is your online identity. Have you considered owning more than one domain name extension for your domain name? Did you know that large corporations have been doing it for decades already? That’s because they realise it is the best way to protect online identity and build brand awareness.

Registering a geographic top level domain (gTLD) like .africa, .joburg,.durban and .capetown is a particularly good idea because it can help you target a geographical-specific market. Owning more than one domain name extension does not mean you need more than one website either, it simply aids your business’s overall digital marketing strategy.

How your domains strategy can benefit from registering Geo-TLDs:

Reason 1: Domains.co.za is selling the available domain extensions to its current .co.za customers for ONLY R3.00* each

Domains.co.za has just launched its Great Domains Rush campaign in which it has reserved the available geo-equivalent (.joburg, .durban, .capetown and .africa) domain names for all its .co.za customers. During the reservation period (until midnight 30 June 2022) you can register the relevant Geo-TLDs of your choice for only R3.00* each. These domains normally sell for R360 each, making this a ‘not-to-be-missed' promotion! (T&Cs apply)

Reason 2: It can support your business’s future growth strategy

If it is part of your company’s future growth strategy to target Durban, Cape Town, Johannesburg or the greater African continent, then consider registering these domains now. In securing them upfront and by pointing them to your main domain, they will be yours to utilise down the line.

Reason 3: It can give your SEO and geo-location a boost

As mentioned previously, owning multiple domain names for your business does not mean you need to build multiple websites or even geo-landing pages. You can simply set up a “301 redirect” and have these domains redirect visitors to your main website.

If your sitemap has been set up correctly, it can benefit your indexing and how Google will group your business. It is also beneficial for geo-locations, which can assist in obtaining more local traffic for “near me” searches.

Reason 4: It can be used as an excellent marketing tool

Owning these domains can give you marketing leverage, as you are now able to create geo-specific landing pages for future promotions. When looking at running a location-specific promotion or event, you can then easily utilise the perfect and relevant domain name for this purpose and create more buzz for the occasion.

Reason 5: It shows your brand has pride in our towns and our continent

“Local is lekker” is a concept that has grown even more in popularity since the pandemic hit in 2019. Consumers are looking to support local businesses because they realise what a difference it can make not only to the country’s economy, but to their local community as well. Owning the relevant Geo-TLDs can help improve your image with local target audiences!

Learn more about The Great Domains Rush here.

* Terms and conditions apply. Premium domains, reserved domains, trademarked domains or domains that have already been registered do not qualify for this offer. Reservations are valid for 60 days.