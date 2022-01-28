Huawei’s nova Y9a launches in South Africa

Huawei yesterday unveiled the nova Y9a, its latest addition to the range of nova smartphones.

Huawei, which previously described the nova series as part of extending its entry-level and mid-tier smartphone offerings in South Africa, has already released the nova Y60, nova 8, nova 8i and nova 9.

According to Huawei, the nova Y9a fits in “seamlessly” with the range that’s already in the local market.

Featuring a 6.63-inch display screen, the nova Y9a comes equipped with a 64MP quad-camera setup, a pop-up selfie camera and 8GB + 128GB of storage.

It includes a 64MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide angle camera, 2MP depth camera and 2MP macro camera. “These four cameras work together to create professional-looking photographs with a 34% higher resolution and excellent colour reproduction capabilities,” says Huawei.

In addition, the smartphone features super night mode and a set of built-in noise-reduction algorithms for low-lighting conditions.

The nova Y9a has a 4200mAh battery that supports 44 hours of voice call, 117 hours of music playback, 12 hours of internet browsing, 10 hours of video watching or nine hours of continuous gaming.

It has 40W super-charge support, which enables the device to charge up to nearly 70% in 30 minutes.

It also comes pre-installed with EMUI 10.1, 8GB internal storage and additional 128GB of storage. A 256GB memory card can be bought separately.

The nova Y9a will retail at a recommended selling price of R6 499.

Huawei notes that by making a part payment of R99 to secure the pre-order, customers will receive a R999 discount on the balance for orders placed before 31 January.

Pre-orders for the nova Y9a can be placed on the Huawei online store.