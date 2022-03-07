MTN, Rakuten partner for 4G, 5G OpenRAN trials

Amith Maharaj, MTN group executive for network planning and design; Tareq Amin, CEO of Rakuten Symphony; and Rabih Dabboussi, chief revenue officer of Rakuten Symphony.

MTN Group and Rakuten Symphony have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to conduct live 4G and 5G OpenRAN proof of concept (POC) trials in South Africa, Nigeria and Liberia based on Rakuten Communications Platform (RCP).

RCP assists telcos worldwide with the deployment of fully cloud-native network services.

In a statement, the organisations say the trials, which will start in 2022, combine RCP OpenRAN technology with advanced automation and autonomous network capabilities with one of Africa’s top brownfield operators.

“We are pleased to announce our partnership with Rakuten Symphony to deploy live 4G and 5G OpenRAN trials across South Africa, Nigeria and Liberia,” says Mazen Mroue, MTN group chief technology and information systems officer.

“In line with our belief that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life, we are committed to actively driving the rapid expansion of affordable 4G and 5G coverage across markets in Africa.

“We announced our support towards the deployment of OpenRAN technology in 2021 to modernise our radio access network footprint. Through this partnership, we hope to target innovation and cost-efficiencies that will enable us to continue delivering an exceptional customer experience.”

The solutions, currently deployed by Rakuten Mobile in Japan, include cloud orchestration, Zero-Touch Provisioning and automation of radio site commissioning and network integration.

“We’re excited to take this next step in our partnership with MTN,” says Rabih Dabboussi, chief revenue officer of Rakuten Symphony.

“This POC will demonstrate how one of the world’s top-tier brownfield mobile operators can utilise Rakuten Symphony’s network automation and orchestration solutions for cost-effective network transformation and timely deployment of next-generation network services to their customers across Africa.”

This MOU will enable the launch of new services more quickly, cost-effectively and seamlessly, says MTN.

MTN and Rakuten Symphony will be collaborating with Accenture and Tech Mahindra to conduct the trials in South Africa, Nigeria and Liberia.

Nitesh Singh, Accenture communications media and technology lead for Africa, says: “As one of the leading professional services firms in technology, and networks in particular, it is an exciting time in the industry for all parties on the OpenRan journey.

“In line with MTN Group’s Ambition 2025 of leading digital solutions for Africa, we are excited to be part of the partnership with both Rakuten and MTN to ultimately pass these benefits on to MTN’s consumers in the market.”

Manish Vyas, president of communication, media and entertainment and chief executive of network services in Tech Mahindra, says: “Communication service providers today are increasingly focused on 5G network modernisation.

“As a leading provider of networks of the future, it is our mission to be a trusted transformation partner for operators globally. We bring in deep expertise in integrating OpenRAN sub-systems and enabling end-to-end transformation through planning, designing, testing, deployment and operationalisation.

“This collaboration will enable MTN’s OpenRAN transformation programme and will deliver benefits of disruptive OpenRAN architecture to consumers and enterprises in Africa.”