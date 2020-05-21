Datacentrix reaches top Nutanix certification level, achieving Master Partner status

Shawn Marx, Datacentrix business unit manager for Converged Solutions.

Datacentrix, a high-performing and secure ICT solutions provider, has attained Master-tier status with enterprise cloud computing solution provider, Nutanix, reaching the highest rank within the Nutanix Channel Charter programme.

This achievement, based on maintaining multiple technical and sales certifications and meeting performance goals as a partner in good standing, makes Datacentrix one of only four Master Partners in South Africa.

Shawn Marx, Datacentrix business unit manager for Converged Solutions, says: “As an early adopter of the Nutanix solution stack in South Africa, the announcement of our Master Partner status is a resounding confirmation that Datacentrix’s efforts have been recognised by our partner company.

“The Master Partner certification demonstrates that Datacentrix has some of the top technical expertise in the industry, delivering deep knowledge and the capabilities to sell, architect, implement and support solutions across the entire Nutanix offering, including hyper-converged infrastructure solutions,” explains Marx. “As such, our technical and pre-sales support skills really complement the proficiencies of the local Nutanix team, which is always hands-on and willing to go the extra mile.”

In addition, becoming a Nutanix Master Partner verifies that Datacentrix is in the top tier of local partners closing business deals in South Africa.

Datacentrix’s business strategy has always been to represent its technology partners at the highest level, Marx reveals, ensuring it develops the right skills to deliver leading solutions that support clients along their technology transformation journeys.

“Datacentrix enjoys a trusting and reciprocal relationship with Nutanix, underlining our company objectives to drive customers’ businesses forward using innovative technology,” he adds. “Nutanix’s offering is an excellent fit here, with its next-generation data centre technologies helping to move local organisations in the multi-cloud era.”

“We are excited to have Datacentrix rank at the highest level of partnership with Nutanix,” says Fatima Mkandla, Channel Manager South Africa at Nutanix. “Our Channel Charter is more than just a partner programme to our business. It is our promise to put the power in the hands of our partners, so that they can deliver and realise value at every stage of the customer journey. We believe we have an incredible opportunity for joint success in the enterprise cloud market with Datacentrix and are looking forward to unlocking it into the future.”