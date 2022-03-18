Data science hackathon to develop industry solutions

Zindi, the professional network for data science in Africa, is preparing to host what it calls its biggest Pan-African inter-university data science hackathon yet: UmojaHack Africa 2022.

The event, which takes place this weekend, 19 and 20 March, will bring together students, industry experts and companies to explore the potential of data science and machine learning to transform businesses and lives on the continent.

Zindi works with firms, non-profit organisations and government institutions to develop and host data-driven challenges online and in-person.

Around 2 000 students from 200 universities across 30 African countries will compete to win up to $10 000 (R149 000) in prize money and become part of the next generation of global data professionals.

“We can't wait to kick off our third annual UmojaHack Africa this weekend,” says Zindi co-founder and CEO Celina Lee.

“With our incredible sponsors, partners and clients, we're looking forward to conversations and connections between our 37 000-strong community of young African data professionals, and experts and thought leaders in this flourishing sector.”

During the two-day hybrid event, students in computer science, engineering and mathematics will get to work individually or in teams and take part in challenges spanning the finance, health and environmental sectors.

Every student can participate and will have access to practise challenges on the Zindi platform, regardless of their skill level. The event will also give students the chance to engage with their potential future employers, and go on to develop artificial intelligence-driven solutions that will benefit the world, according to Zindi.

Since the first UmojaHack Africa in 2020, Zindi has helped facilitate and host inter-university hackathon events in African countries such as SA, Nigeria, Morocco, Rwanda, Egypt, Zimbabwe and Ghana.

Last year's UmojaHack Africa drew more than 1 100 students from 120 universities and 22 countries, with institutions serving as regional hubs and hosting attendees on their campuses. To date, over 3 000 students have participated, with the winners of the challenges going on to forge successful careers in the field.

“Zindi believes in teamwork, collaboration and partnerships to introduce and support machine learning and AI initiatives on the African continent. In research and education, or sectors such as transportation, healthcare and construction, we are working together towards common goals of making AI accessible to everyone, while also laying the foundation for a professional network of scientists, engineers, academics and other data practitioners,” Lee adds.