One Identity acquires OneLogin, adding market-leading access management solutions to the industry’s only unified identity security platform

Solutions address increasing flood of security incidents caused by mismanaged identities, helping organisations enhance their overall cyber security posture.

The combined entity will serve more than 10 000 customers while actively managing 300 million identities worldwide.

One Identity will uniquely deliver market-leading solutions for PAM, IGA and IAM, allowing organisations to take a holistic approach to identity security with best-of-breed capabilities.

One Identity, a leader in unified identity security, today acquired OneLogin, a market-leading provider of identity access management (IAM) solutions, to expand the scope of One Identity’s Unified Identity Security Platform. Combined with its existing Privileged Access Management (PAM), Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), and Active Directory Management and Security (ADMS) solutions, the company will now enable customers to take a holistic approach to identity security with trusted, proven technology in each major category.

Taking an end-to-end approach to identity security has never been more important to protect the way organisations work. Some specific challenges that organisations are grappling with today include:

Verizon’s 2021 Data Breach Investigations Report found that 70% of breaches are linked to privileged account abuse, and 61% involve improper management of credentials.

Forrester Research found that 50% of all organisations are challenged to protect their machine identities created by bots.

Cybersecurity Insiders reports that 49% of organisations have users with more privilege than their jobs require.

With the addition of OneLogin software, One Identity now offers industry recognised leading solutions for each of the four pillars necessary to close this critical cyber security exposure gap:

Privileged Access Management (PAM): One Identity Safeguard reduces stress and worry with privileged accounts, giving organisations a secure way to store, manage, authenticate, record, audit and analyse privileged access.

Identity Governance and Administration (IGA): One Identity Manager governs identities and access for on-premises, hybrid and cloud environments to satisfy audit and compliance initiatives, and to easily provide management with a clear view of internal, external and privileged accounts.

AD Management and Security: One Identity Active Roles deploys critical AD account management capabilities, such as provisioning, group and roles management, password management and governance.

Identity and Access Management (IAM): OneLogin’s cloud-first IAM solution provides everything businesses need to secure their workforce, partners and customers while increasing operational efficiency and accelerating digital transformation efforts. OneLogin provides robust product functionality across both workforce and Customer Identity Access Management (CIAM) use cases, delivering fast time-to-value in the cloud, on-premises and hybrid environments.

Gartner Research places One Identity and OneLogin solutions in the leaders’ quadrant in the Gartner Magic Quadrant reports for PAM, IGA and IAM, though thousands of companies leverage Active Roles to secure and fortify Microsoft AD and Azure AD. [See references below]

“With the proliferation of human and machine identities, the race to the cloud and the rise of remote working, identity is quickly becoming the new edge – and protecting identity in an end-to-end manner has never been more important,” said Bhagwat Swaroop, president and general manager of One Identity. “By adding OneLogin to our portfolio, and incorporating it into our cloud-first Unified Identity Security Platform, we can help customers holistically correlate all identities, verify everything before granting access to critical assets and provide real-time visibility into suspicious login activity. With identity at the core, customers can now implement an adaptive zero trust strategy and dramatically improve their overall cyber security posture.”

The combined OneLogin and One Identity customer bases represent a massive cross-section of the world’s enterprises. One Identity manages more than 250 million identities for 5 000 organisations, whereas OneLogin manages better than 40 million identities for 5 500 customers

“Joining One Identity provides us with the ability to further accelerate our growth and provide additional value for both of our customers,” said Brad Brooks, CEO of OneLogin. “With OneLogin’s robust unified platform for both workforce and CIAM, combining forces with One Identity’s suite of products including their PAM solution, will allow new and existing customers, on a global scale, to tap into the market’s only unified identity security platform.”

According to a Gartner report: “AM tools have begun to add identity governance and administration (IGA) capabilities to their portfolios, including identity life cycle management, access requests, approval workflows, fulfilment and identity synchronisation across user directories. This convergence of PAM and AM (and, potentially, IGA) functionality adds new risk mitigation benefits by adding context attributes and signals for enriching AM adaptive access controls.”

J.P. Morgan Securities served as exclusive financial advisor, Goodwin Procter served as legal counsel to OneLogin and Paul Hastings served as legal counsel to Quest. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

References

Source: Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management,” Felix Gaehtgens, Abhyuday Data, Michael Kelley, Swati Rakheja ; 19 July 2021

Source: Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Access Management,” Abhyuday Data, Michael Kelley, Henrique Teixeira; 17 November 2020

Source: Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration,” Felix Gaehtgens, Kevin Kampman, Abhyuday Data, Henrique Teixeira, David Collinson; 9 October 2019

Source: Gartner, IAM Leaders’ Guide to Access Management, Abhyuday Data, Michael Kelley, Henrique Teixeira, 30 April, 2020.

Source: IDC Spotlight: Fortify Active Directory to Improve Security and Efficiency

One Identity acquired OneLogin on October 1, 2021. OneLogin was named a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Access Management.Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration was retired in 2019 and does not reflect the current market position.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the US and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organisation and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.