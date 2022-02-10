Samsung debuts three smartphones in S22 series

The Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+.

Samsung Electronics has unveiled three new smartphones in its Galaxy S series, which will go on sale in South Africa early next month.

The Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra were officially launched last night before a global audience during Samsung’s annual Galaxy Unpacked event.

The South Korean electronics giant also marked the occasion with the launch of its Galaxy Tab S8 series, which includes the Tab S8, Tab S8+ and Tab S8 Ultra.

Samsung says the S22 and S22+ introduce “dynamic” cameras with advanced intelligent image processing, adding the two flagship devices are designed to be beautiful and environmentally conscious.

“Our smartphone cameras have transformed the way we create, share and communicate. Through photos and videos, we express ourselves and connect with the people we care about,” explained TM Roh, president and head of the Samsung Electronics mobile eXperience business.

“That’s why we focused on designing our latest S series devices with ground-breaking camera capabilities that work day and night, powered by our best mobile performance yet.”

Equipped with Samsung’s latest artificial intelligence technology, the Galaxy S22 features a 6.1-inch display, while the S22+ has a 6.6-inch display screen.

Both smartphones are built with a 50MP main camera, 10MP tele-lens and 12MP ultra-wide lens. The devices also showcase a new auto framing feature, which detects and tracks up to 10 people and automatically adjusts the camera’s focus to capture everyone clearly.

The S22 is built with all-day battery and 25W fast charging, and the S22+ features a powerful battery that can last longer than a day on a single charge. The S22+ also offers 45W super-fast charging.

The Galaxy S22 and S22 will be available in four colours − black, white, green and pink gold − in 128GB and 256GB models with 8GB RAM.

Samsung notes the pricing model mirrors that of the Galaxy S21 series, adding customers will experience “more technology” for the same price.

The S22 and S22+ will go on sale at the recommended retail price of R19 999 and R22 999, respectively.

Pre-order sales for the S22 series open today, with the smartphones available to the rest of the market on 11 March.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Samsung also unveiled its Galaxy S22 Ultra, which it says mergesthe features of two smartphone legacies: the Note and S series.

Featuring a 6.8-inch display screen, the S22 Ultra has a built-in S Pen, advanced nightography and video capabilities, and its battery life lasts over a day.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra will be available in black, white, green and burgundy, in 256GB and 12GB RAM.

Pre-orders can be placed from today and sales start on 11 March. The price tag for the Galaxy S22 Ultra is R28 999.

“At Samsung, we constantly push ourselves to raise the bar on our most premium devices,” said Roh. “Galaxy S22 Ultra takes the beloved functionality of the Galaxy Note and the most celebrated aspects of the S Series and merges them for a truly unique mobile experience.”