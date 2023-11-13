Teraco expands CT2 hyperscale data centre facility

On completion, CT2 will comprise 73 000 square metres of building structure serviced by 90 megavolt-amperes of utility power supply.

Vendor-neutral data centre provider Teraco has announced a 30-megawatt (MW) expansion of its CT2 hyperscale data centre facility in Brackenfell, Cape Town.

In a statement, Teraco says the expansion is scheduled for completion in early 2025 and will incorporate the latest environmentally-sustainable cooling and water management designs.

According to the company, the facility expansion caters for the increasing demand for data centre capacity among enterprise customers and hyperscale cloud providers.

It notes the CT2 facility offers colocation facilities in line with Teraco’s long-term vision of enabling digital transformation across Africa.

Jan Hnizdo, CEO of Teraco, says the new CT2 facility represents a strategic addition to Platform Teraco.

“Teraco is committed to growing its capacity footprint across its core hubs. We ensure our clients have the flexibility to scale and take advantage of the digital transformation across Sub-Saharan Africa.

“We continue to invest significantly in the region’s ICT infrastructure and have built out Africa’s largest data centre platform. We take pride in enabling open access interconnection and providing world-class data centre infrastructure for our clients.”

The company notes CT2 phase two construction has commenced, with the new capacity scheduled to be available in the first quarter of 2025.

CT2 phase two will comprise four data halls of 5.3MW, two data halls of 3.1MW and a further two data halls of 2.2MW.

Set to be built over three levels upon completion, the entire CT2 facility will support a total IT load of 50MW, says Teraco.

As part of Teraco’s broader Cape Town Campus, CT2 is connected to CT1 with diverse fibre routes and provides enterprises with direct access to Platform Teraco.

This is an ecosystem of over 250 network providers, global cloud on-ramps, subsea cable systems, access to over 50 managed service providers and direct peering at NAPAfrica, Africa’s largest internet exchange point.

Organisations deployed in either of these facilities can connect directly to AWS Direct Connect and Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute or via Teraco’s Africa Cloud Exchange.

As one of Africa’s most digitally-connected cities, Cape Town is a logical destination for Teraco’s continued investment in data centre infrastructure on the continent, the company points out.

“Cape Town is home to thriving digitally-connected enterprises, including telecoms, financial services, e-commerce, logistics and retail,” it says.

“The city benefits from its enviable location at the southern tip of Africa and is the confluence point for major subsea cable systems, such as Equiano, ACE, WACS and SAT-3/SAFE. The abundance of subsea cables landing in Cape Town continues to gain momentum, with the 2Africa cable system landing expected soon.”

It adds that CT2 has been designed to put sustainability first and minimise its environmental footprint.

CT2 is the latest expansion to Teraco’s growing data centre platform. It increases the critical power load capacity at Teraco facilities to 185MW, which includes the Isando Campus JB1/JB3/JB5 (70MW), Bredell Campus JB2/JB4 (64MW), Cape Town Campus CT1/CT2 (50MW), and Durban (1MW).

CT2 key facts:

On completion, CT2 will comprise 73 000 square metres of building structure serviced by 90 megavolt-amperes of utility power supply.

Strategically located as part of the Cape Town Campus and connected to CT1 with over 6 500 interconnects.

The expansion will add eight data halls, taking the total facility to 16 halls, with 18 000 square metres of deployment space.

CT2 expansion significantly adds to South and Sub-Saharan Africa’s data centre infrastructure.

The data centre expansion is being built in line with global hyperscale requirements.

It will augment the existing portfolio of ISO9001, ISO27001, ISO50001, ISO14001, PCI-DSS and ISAE3402-certified data centre facilities.