Cabinet approves government-wide sci-tech master plan

South Africa’s 2022 Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) Decadal Plan has been approved by Cabinet, in a move to advance government’s approach to innovation in the country.

The decadal plan, which covers the period 2022 to 2031, serves as an implementation strategy for SA’s new white paper on STI, approved by Cabinet in 2019.

According to the Department of Science and Innovation, it places greater emphasis on technology and innovation deployment and the use of innovation in support of a capable state and service delivery improvement.

Furthermore, it is targeted at increasing the responsiveness of the national system of innovation (NSI) and its contribution to socio-economic imperatives and national priorities.

In a statement, minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele says Cabinet approved the draft STI Decadal Plan in March last year, adding it has since been enriched through further consultation with relevant stakeholders.

“The first decadal plan for 2008-2018, together with the 2002 National Research and Development Strategy, served as the basis of the current decadal plan. These plans advance government’s approach to innovation in South Africa.”

Announcing the2022 South Africa STI Indicators report in August, higher education, science and innovation minister Dr Blade Nzimande indicated science, technology and innovation has a crucial role to play in the country’s economic development.

Nzimande stressed that NSI has laid a solid foundation for the future. However, it remains fragmented across government and between business, academia and civil society.

As a response to these challenges, the minister said his department and its entities plan to implement the white paper on the STI through the decadal plan.

In terms of the focus areas, the decadal plan prioritises five key elements, namely:

Modernisation of agricultural, manufacturing and mining sectors.

Exploitation of new sources of growth, particularly the digital and circular economy.

Large research and innovation programmes in the areas of health and energy.

Utilising STI to support a capable state.