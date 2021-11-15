rf IDEAS Launches Its Smallest, Most Capable Desktop Reader Yet

rf IDEAS, a leading manufacturer of credential readers for authentication and logical access, is excited to announce the launch of the WAVE ID® Plus Mini—a smaller, more compact version of its predecessor but with the exact same robust capabilities.

“With the WAVE ID Plus Mini, we’ve created one of our smallest and most capable desktop readers yet while still supporting nearly all proximity and contactless credentials worldwide,” said Tod Besse, Senior Vice President of rf IDEAS. “Just like the existing WAVE ID® Plus, the new WAVE ID Plus Mini easily integrates into existing card access systems, allowing companies to use the same cards they have for building access for logical access to countless applications.”

The updated design of the WAVE ID Plus Mini reduces the overall form factor of the reader to minimize clutter and increase space on the desktop, nurses’ stations, on counters and even on the manufacturing floor. This smaller form factor reader continues to offer the same advanced capabilities as the original form factor while advancing the look with a clean and minimal design of modern technology:

Approximately 35% smaller and 37% lighter than the WAVE ID Plus

Allows for four ID card configurations

Capable of auto-tuning the 13.56 MHz antenna

Connecting directly into the USB port, the reader keystrokes card data in the USB keyboard emulation mode, while the SDK models work with the rf IDEAS Universal SDK to allow easy integration into third-party software applications. The reader’s plug-and-play functionality requires little or no special software configuration for seamless integration with common operating systems and applications. Common uses include single sign-on, time and attendance tracking, training compliance, point-of-sale applications and secure print management.

Learn more about the WAVE ID Plus Mini here.