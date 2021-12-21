Andy Ralphs Announced as Head of dunnhumby South Africa

Andy Ralph, Head of dunnhumby Africa (Photo: Business Wire)

dunnhumby, the world-leading customer data science organisation, has today announced Andy Ralphs as its new Head of Africa, a role that’s instrumental in leading the dunnhumby partnership with Shoprite and fostering strong relationships with the South African grocery retail industry.

Andy brings 20 years of international customer science expertise to the dunnhumby South Africa team, and is no stranger to dunnhumby, having previously spearheaded the setup of its Indian offshore analytics team, as well as international expansion programs in Mexico and Germany. After a nine-year tenure at dunnhumby, Andy moved to analytics leadership roles in a number of European and Australian retail groups in London, Melbourne and Sydney.

Most recently Andy led the Sub-Saharan African Delivery team at Mastercard Data & Services in Cape Town, taking them through a period of significant growth and change over the last three years.

Andy commented: “In this industry, you’re always aware of the leading companies, and I’ve kept a fond eye on dunnhumby’s innovation over the last ten years. It’s great to be back, and to bring in new experience from other sectors and markets. I’m excited to be a part of dunnhumby’s continued evolution and industry leadership, as well as a making a positive impact for South African retail customers.”

Delivering better shopping experiences

dunnhumby’s South Africa team was established in 2012 to help retail partner Shoprite better understand its customers and apply those insights to deliver better shopping experiences and more relevant marketing. Collaborating closely with Shoprite and its suppliers, the team analyse the shopping behaviour of more than 20million African customers to better predict and meet their needs to earn their lasting loyalty.

“It’s great to be welcoming Andy back to dunnhumby, and with his knowledge of the industry and the South African retail sector, no-one is better placed to be leading the team,” says James Tamblyn, Head of EMEA at dunnhumby. “South Africa is such an important player in the global grocery industry, and with so many global innovations beginning with our South African clients, I look forward to Andy building on this in the coming years.”

The dunnhumby South Africa team, based in Cape Town, works with a continuously growing client base of prestigious companies across a large number of categories, including Unilever, P&G, Colgate, Coca-Cola and Kimberly Clark. To find out more about the dunnhumby team, visit dunnhumby.com/south-africa