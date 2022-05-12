Deliver increased data accessibility

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world’s most advanced data storage technology and services, and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the data cloud company, today announced a partnership to develop a solution that increases data accessibility for global customers with on-premises data.

Pure Storage FlashBlade is a dynamic, high performance unified file and object platform purpose-built for modern analytics, offering real-time response for data with cloud-like agility. Once available, Pure and Snowflake customers will be able to analyse multiple data sources on Pure Storage FlashBlade with the Snowflake Data Cloud, while keeping their data local. This will enable enterprises to work with data directly stored on FlashBlade object storage using Snowflake in the cloud – eliminating the need to create separate copies of data shared with other tools or workflows.

“Our collaboration with Snowflake to increase data accessibility allows us to truly meet customers where they are in their journey to the cloud, driving every organisation to become a data-driven business to reach faster outcomes,” said Rob Lee, Chief Technology Officer, Pure Storage. “Pure continues to strengthen its leadership in delivering advanced data storage technology and services across the industry. Our joint solution with Snowflake reaffirms our commitment to simplifying how organisations interact with data to extract the most value and drive meaningful business outcomes.”

“Snowflake and Pure Storage’s partnership will allow organisations to gain more value from their on-premises data while leveraging Snowflake’s analytical and governance capabilities,” said Christian Kleinerman, Snowflake senior vice-president of product. “Our joint solution will help organisations mobilise the world’s data by eliminating silos, further bringing data together to unlock more value and deeper insights for customers.”

This solution will go into public preview by the second half of 2022.

This post contains express and implied forwarding-looking statements, including statements regarding Snowflake’s and Pure’s (i) business strategy, (ii) products, services, and technology offerings, including those that are under development, (iii) market growth, trends, and competitive considerations, and (iv) integration, interoperability, and availability with and on third-party platforms. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Annual Reports on Form 10-K and the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q that Snowflake and Pure file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. As a result, you should not rely on any forwarding-looking statements as predictions of future events.