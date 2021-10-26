The International Telecom Community Awarded Nexign Microservices Platform Twice in a Week

Nexign (part of ICS Holding), an international provider of business support systems (BSS), has announced it won the MEA Technology Achievement Award and was shortlisted for another prestigious international award for the telecom industry, Glotel.

The MEA Tech Award was introduced by the MEA Business magazine, one of the business's top publications in the Middle East and Africa, while the Global Telecom Award brings together the top players in telecom from around the world recognizing innovation and excellence.

The prize and the nomination were awarded the same week for the Nexign Microservices Platform and the Microservices Factory project based on it.

Nexign Microservices Platform supports the whole cycle of development and delivery based on cloud-native microservices architecture, which lays the foundation for continuous creation of new digital services. The framework leverages CI/CD automation and facilitates partner collaboration through standardised APIs. This solution enabled the launch of Microservices Factory at MegaFon and allowed the company to reduce TTM for internal innovations. Nexign Microservices Framework empowered MegaFon to roll out 100+ new services, bring to market a multi-subscription digital services platform MegaFon Plus, and generally slash TTM from 3-4 months up to 2 weeks.

The project resulted in building the Open Ecosystem, constantly expanding with the new partners enriching MegaFon’s portfolio with the new product offerings. Nexign Microservices Platform enables telecom operators to always stay at the forefront of market changes and steadily cater to the ever-changing needs of its customers.

Both the development project and the final product have garnered recognition from the international telecom industry, to which the MEA Tech Award and the Glotel nomination are a token.

“The award and the nomination are not just a huge honour for Nexign. They signify the professional community’s recognition and appreciation of our projects. We strongly believe the Microservices Platform is a solution the world of telecom really needs these days. It would allow CSPs to swiftly react to any challenges the market can throw at them,” says Dmitry Antipov, the Customer Relations Director at Nexign.