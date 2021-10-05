MyHotels® Receives Accreditation as an Approved Umrah Online Travel Agency (Umrah OTA) from the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia.

MyHotels® (https://www.myhotels.sa/) announced it has received final approval from the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia to serve as an official Umrah OTA.

Founded in Saudi Arabia in January 2016 and headquartered in Makkah, MyHotels® is a leading full-service Saudi Online Travel Agency (OTA) providing multi-tiered worldwide travel packages, for both online and offline B2B and B2C customers. MyHotels®’ wide array of services includes accommodations reservations services, covering more than 1,000,000 properties hotels, hotel apartments, villas and hostels across 80,000 destinations worldwide, convenient transport arrangements (bus, car transfers, etc.), tours and entertainment activities.

As an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, MyHotels® provides customers with direct transparent pricing that includes taxes and fees without hidden charges, enabling customers to make international reservations at premium prices. With the final approval as a Umrah OTA,MyHotels® has now added Umrah Services totheir prestigious suite ofservices, further positioning its reputation as a trusted global travel brand. YouTube: https://youtu.be/9JiJhwkI0L4

"We are happy and proud to receive this official designation," said Emad Alabbas, CEO of MyHotels®. "We have always invested in developing the infrastructure of the MyHotels® brand to deliver the fastest Umrah platform possible, and best customer services for the Umrah sector. As such, we have expanded our partnership in Umrah hotels and transportation reservations sectors and are offering all discounts received directly to our partners via our platform, a measure that will allow them to avoid the stress of commissions targets and incentives policies and focus on their core business."

MyHotels® Umrah:

MyHotels® Umrah - B2C - https://umrah.myhotels.sa/ : Issues an immediate electronic Umrah e-Visa for travelers allowing them entry to Saudi Arabia. The package includes hotel booking in Makkah City and/or Madinah City, transportation, and ground services, including medical insurance from the Saudi Umrah Operators.

https://umrah.myhotels.sa/ Issues an immediate electronic Umrah e-Visa for travelers allowing them entry to Saudi Arabia. The package includes hotel booking in Makkah City and/or Madinah City, transportation, and ground services, including medical insurance from the Saudi Umrah Operators. MyHotels® Umrah - B2B - https://umrah.myhotels.sa/agentlogin.aspx:Provides Umrah booking services to Saudi Umrah Operators and their external agents allowing them to book Makkah and Madinah hotels/accommodations, transportation/transfers with a BRN ID, so they can issue Umrah Visas for their groups via access with Umrah Systems Services Center (MUKHA).

MyHotels Android App: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.myhotels.sa

MyHotels iOS App: https://apps.apple.com/sa/app/myhotels-sa/id1457961680

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MyHotelsSA

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/MyHotelsSA/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/myhotelssa/

YouTube: https://youtu.be/9JiJhwkI0L4

Facebook: https://facebook.com/MyHotelsSA

*Source: AETOSWire

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211005005765/en/