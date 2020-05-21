Do more with an Absolute Hosting Powered WordPress Hosting Packages

WordPress has evolved beyond the capabilities of a traditional blog medium and offers sophisticated features that allow you to host your own e-commerce Web site and more.

You can easily launch an e-commerce Web site with Absolute Hosting by combining any of our WordPress hosting packages with a beautiful WordPress theme, WooCommerce plugin and PayFast account without any need for a Web site developer or prior experiencing of setting up an e-commerce Web site.

Absolute Hosting’s WordPress hosting packages start at R18 per month and includes a free SSL certificate, free co.za domain name* and includes free + automated WordPress installation.

Absolute Hosting’s SSD Powered WordPress Hosting packages include imunify360 – a comprehensive firewall that protects your WordPress Web site from malicious attacks and detects abnormalities using a comprehensive intelligent firewall.

Do more during the lockdown

Do more during the lockdown with a WordPress Hosting package and take advantage as consumers embrace e-commerce plus conduct more online business while being confined to their homes.

Now is the time to get those new business ideas off the ground and embrace the change that has affected every South African. Be relevant and succeed during these uncertain times.

If you own an existing domain name and host with another hosting provider then consider moving your Web site to Absolute Hosting, a South African hosting provider that owns its own infrastructure and is focused on customer support.

Absolute Hosting provides free domain name transfers for all co.za domain names, org.za domain names, web.za domain names and net.za domain names.

Absolute Hosting provides free Web site and e-mail migrations when you migrate your Web site from any other hosting provider.

At Absolute Hosting, we provide state-of-the-art hosting solutions that are hosted on our owned hardware.

All hosting services are hosted on enterprise SSD drives, SuperMicro Servers and hosted within an N+1 data centre facility in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Our focus remains on providing phenomenal support to our clients at affordable rates.

* Free co.za domain registration when purchased on an annual billing cycle.