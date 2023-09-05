MTN SA selects insiders for two key roles

Tumi Chamayou has been named MTN SA's chief enterprise business officer for South Africa.

Mobile operator MTN South Africa has made two key appointments to its executive team.

The company has appointed Tumi Chamayou, as chief enterprise business officer for South Africa, effective 1 October; and Ernest Galelekile as the new executive: channels in commercial operations, effective 1 September.

In a media statement, the telco says Chamayou is currently the group executive for MTN’s Enterprise Business Unit, having joined that team in 2018 as general manager for large enterprise sales.

According to the firm, during her group tenure, she has added immense value, overseeing growth, first in the multinational and large enterprise segments.

She later added the SME client segment teams, as well as driving the overall strategy and operational alignment, through various programmes that she spearheaded across MTN’s markets to drive growth that has seen growth exceed more than 28% year on year between the period of 2020 and 2022, the telco adds.

Prior to joining MTN, it notes, Chamayou played a key role as management consultant at Egon Zehnder’s Technology and Telecommunications, Private Equity, and Family Business Advisory Practices.

Before Egon Zehnder, she was vice president at Ericsson Sub-Saharan Africa, covering 43 countries in the region and a member of the region’s leadership team.

In that position, MTN says, she managed various functional areas, including the strategy, marketing and communications, corporate and social responsibility units, in addition to chairing the regional diversity and inclusion council.

Commenting on Chamayou’s appointment, Charles Molapisi, CEO of MTN South Africa, says: “Tumi has made a significant contribution to our Group Enterprise Business Unit, and in our pursuit of realising our strategic goals of fostering business expansion, revolutionising customer satisfaction, and revitalising employee involvement, it’s paramount we enlist individuals with the requisite capabilities, which describes Tumi to a tee.

“I am confident that her extensive expertise will play a significant role in elevating our commercial and operational facets as we endeavour to provide an enhanced customer experience.”

MTN SA has appointed Ernest Galelekile as the new executive: channels in commercial operations.

According to the mobile operator, Galelekile brings a wealth of experience to his new position, having previously held various leadership roles within both the MTN Group and MTN South Africa.

As the new executive for channels in commercial operations, Galelekile will be responsible for overseeing the strategic development and management of distribution channels across the organisation.

MTN points out that his familiarity with the company is well-established, having made significant contributions during his tenure.

He served as the general manager of KwaZulu-Natal regional operations, where he played a pivotal role in enhancing commercial competence and driving market share growth in both the enterprise and consumer portfolios, MTN adds.

Galelekile also had key roles at Nedbank, SAB Miller and Unilever.

"Ernest’s appointment mark an important milestone for us," says Molapisi. "His proven track record of leadership and extensive experience within the MTN Group makes him an excellent fit for the role he has been appointed to, and we are confident his strategic insights and proficiency in channel operations and management will contribute significantly to our ongoing growth as we move towards achieving our Ambition 2025 strategy.

“Ernest and Tumi’s appointments reflect our commitment to fostering internal talent and harnessing the expertise of individuals who understand the intricacies of our industry, poising us to elevate our operations and make great strides in our mission of connecting people, businesses, and communities to SA’s best network in every corner of the country,” concludes Molapisi.