Arm Announces the Appointment of Tony Fadell to the Board of Directors

Arm today announced the appointment of Tony Fadell, Build Collective Principal, to its Board. Mr. Fadell brings decades of experience with the Arm architecture and ecosystem to his role as the company prepares for a potential public listing.

CEO Rene Haas said, “Tony’s deep technical and product experience will be a great asset to myself and a fantastic complement to the Board. I welcome him to the team and look forward to working together as Arm continues to innovate and power the next wave of technology revolutions, from cloud computing to automotive and autonomous systems, intelligent IT and beyond. The future of computing is being built on Arm.”

Tony Fadell added, “After working with Arm technology for 30+ years, I’m thrilled to join its board. It is silicon's lingua franca, powering hundreds of billions of products. I couldn’t have built the iPod, iPhone, or Nest without Arm, and will help ensure every future builder is enabled by this essential company.”

Haas and Fadell will take the main stage at Web Summit in Lisbon today at 2:10pm local time to discuss the appointment and the current challenges and opportunities facing the industry. The session will be moderated by CNET Editor in Chief Connie Guglielmo.