MICT SETA’s 4IR training makes headway

The Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and Training Authority (MICT SETA) has certified the first cohort of young people with a qualification in 3D printing.

This follows the MICT SETA’s decision in 2021 to develop fourth industrial revolution (4IR) future skills qualifications. The development followed the gazetting of South Africa’s 4IR blueprint.

At the time, the skills development authority said it would introduce 11 4IR qualifications aimed at bridging the shortage of skilled labour within the ICT and digital industries.

MICT SETA has developed and registered 38 4IR qualifications, which include artificial intelligence, cloud computing, data science, drone technician, 3D printing, internet of things (IOT), and augmented and virtual reality.

A statement says MICT SETA introduced the integrated digital skills strategy, approved by its board, to identify mutual beneficiary strategic partners to enter into agreements that would drive implementation of the 4IR qualifications initiative.

Phumelela Consulting is one of the MICT SETA strategic partners to implement the 3D printing qualification, which saw 25 unemployed youth become the first beneficiaries of this skill.

The candidates were also provided with Cisco IOT training to further enhance their future skills, notes the statement.

Says MICT SETA CEO Matome Madibana: “As the MICT SETA, we are excited about our partnership with Phumelela Consulting South Africa in launching and spearheading the provision of formal training on future skills specialising in 3D printing in SA.

“We are optimistic that with these 38 qualifications, we will be in a position to bridge the current shortage within the ICT and digital industries, and in the process maximise employment prospects and entrepreneurial opportunities for young people in SA.”

Data from the Education Commission shows more than half of the nearly two billion youth worldwide will not have the skills or qualifications necessary to participate in the 4IR.

Closer to home, research shows that a significant digital skills gap still persists in SA’s ICT sector, despite government’s inflated focus on the 4IR.

Last year’s South Africa ICT Talent Development White Paper shows the country’s digital skills gap and demand for ICT talent continue to be inhibiting factors to the growth of the economy.

MICT SETA notes that some of the young people who received the 3D printing qualification are now employed and are already making significant strides in the industry.

Phumelela Consulting reveals it has prioritised forming strategic partnerships that put together 4IR programmes that will ensure unemployed youth are not left behind as the 4IR reshapes the world.

Gift Mukadzi, CEO of Phumelela Consulting, comments: “The fourth industrial revolution creates a unique opportunity for unemployed youth in South Africa to upskill quickly and efficiently, to join the ever-expanding digital economy.”