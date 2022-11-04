Make HUAWEI nova 10 SE your next phone this year

Choosing a new smartphone is not as easy as it used to be. Nowadays, they come in lots of different designs and sizes, with plenty of different features and, most importantly, at different price points. Moreover, not all users’ preferences are the same. Some prioritise the camera and design while others may prefer a smartphone with fast charging speeds or immersive displays.

Whatever the case may be, every generation of the HUAWEI nova series strives to represent the ideology of an innovative piece of technology that has an on-trend design, powerful cameras, excellent performance and offers smart interaction experiences. HUAWEI’s gem – the HUAWEI nova 10 SE – ticks all the boxes. It’s dubbed the most stylish smartphone and features a lovely Star Orbit Ring and ultra-thin design, an astonishing 108MP high-res camera, blazing-fast 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge, 256GB big storage and many other cool features.

Here’s why we think it is the one of the best smartphones you can get your hands on today.

Star Orbit Ring and ultra-thin design: ravishing beauty on an iconic design

The HUAWEI nova Series is well known for its trendy colours and stylish aesthetics, and the HUAWEI nova 10 SE is no exception. Coming in innovative colours – Starry Black and Starry Silver – the smartphone depicts exquisite and elegant aesthetics. The Star Orbit Ring glimmers and shimmers under the light, producing a diamond-like sheen. The phone's other standout design feature, the rear cover's Starry Flash Craft, features special gravel processing technology and a crystal-like matte surface, which produces a frosted look and feel. The HUAWEI nova 10 SE shows us that less is more. With an ultra-thin design and weighing just 184g and 7.39mm thick, it is sure to slip into pockets and slide into palms with ease.

108MP high-res camera: putting beauty on full display

The rear camera module features a 108MP RAW Domain Imaging System that incorporates a 108MP high-res main camera, an 8MP ultra wide-angle and depth of field camera, and 2MP macro camera. The phone's multi-frame fusion algorithm in RAW domain provides versatile performance across a wide range of shooting scenarios. Whether indoors or outdoors, or in a dark or backlit environment, the HUAWEI nova 10 SE always excels.

Thanks to the ultra high-resolution sensor on the HUAWEI nova 10 SE that is capable of collecting more light, the cohesion between the multi-frame fusion algorithm in RAW domain and advanced multi-frame noise reduction technology ensures that images taken in poorly lit environments are characterised by less image noise, optimised brightness and increased dynamic range, for more attention to detail across the board. Moreover, when the high dynamic range (HDR) is enabled, portrait photos taken in backlight environments are characterised by a high level of clarity, with facial expressions and details vividly rendered.

Additionally, the HUAWEI nova 10 SE supports the Dual-View Video feature, which allows you to shoot scenes with a split-screen view and capture your own reaction while the scene unfolds in front of you – two perspectives at the same time. There is also a continuous front/rear recording feature that seamlessly switches between the front and rear cameras, to ensure that footage remains uninterrupted and everything is recorded within a single video file, making content creation and sharing easy

66W HUAWEI SuperCharge

The HUAWEI nova 10 SE supports 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge and comes with a long-lasting 4 500mAh battery, providing all-day peace of mind. With a brand-new dual low-voltage charge pump and three-tab battery technologies, taking the charge to full capacity in as little as 38 minutes. In addition, a fully charged battery supports up to 12 straight hours of short video streaming, giving users remarkable peace of mind when they are out and about. In terms of gaming, the HUAWEI nova 10 SE comes with Touch Turbo 2.0, which enhances the touch-responsiveness of the display, as well as 10-point super touch technology, a 90Hz refresh rate and a 270Hz touch-sampling rate to ensure that even rapid multi-finger touches are all recorded.

6.67-inch OLED HUAWEI FullView display

The HUAWEI nova 10 SE comes equipped with a 6.67-inch OLED HUAWEI FullView display that supports 10K-level auto brightness adjustments, which calibrates screen brightness depending on the lighting conditions. Blue sub-pixels within images are minimised through cutting-edge hardware and software intervention, reducing the strain on your eyes at night. In addition, the phone’s supports always-on display (AOD) notifications, which means that you will still be able to view key information, such as the time and battery level, even when the phone screen is off. The HUAWEI nova 10 SE also supports a P3 wide colour gamut display, presenting vivid, cinematic colours, with strong contrasts between light and dark light regions. Lastly, this mid-range smartphone supports a refresh rate of 90Hz and a touch-sampling rate of up to 270Hz, ensuring that it's highly touch-responsive, whether users are browsing the web, swiping through videos or pausing audio playback.

One might be hard-pressed to find a smartphone with better features at R8 499; that is why we think that the HUAWEI nova 10 SE (256GB) is a great choice for you. You can purchase the HUAWEI nova 10 SE (256GB) from the HUAWEI online store and at selected retailers. You will also receive a HUAWEI charger and complimentary 50 days screen insurance.