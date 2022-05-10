ICT tenders: eTender portal problems?

Public sector procurement advertising activity on National Treasury's eTender portal has come to a sudden, inexplicable halt.

Although the site remains live, no new advertisements have been uploaded since last week Friday. This is unusual as, while minimal, new tenders are uploaded over the weekend before the rush hits on Monday.

There are no immediately apparent reasons for this halt; including a directive from National Treasury or an outcome to the clarity sought from the Constitutional Court on the status of the 2017 Preferential Procurement Regulations.

At the time of writing, National Treasury had not responded to a request for comment on the situation.

This has resulted in a rather lacklustre week for government tenders. Software interest leads this week with 43 opportunities down from 49. Demand for services has also declined by six to 36 available tenders. The hardware and telecommunications sector remain unchanged at 25 and 10 advertisements respectively.

New tenders

Transnet SOC Ltd

Transnet wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of ICTM research and advisory services for a period of three years.

Tender no: HOAC HO 35624

Information: Ruth Springbok, Tel: (011) 584 0703, E-mail: ruth.springbok@transnet.net.

Closing date: 13 May 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Research and analysis, ICT management, ICTM

Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma Local Municipality

The KwaZulu-Natal municipality requires supply, installation and configuration of server and storage and environment refresh for a period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 18 May – Virtual.

Tender no: CORP-B015/21/22

Information: Technical: D.B Gumede or J Sondezi, Tel: (039) 833 1038; E-mail: gumededb@ndz.gov.za. General: N Holiwe, Tel: (039) 833 1038.

Closing date: 23 May 2022

Tags: Hardware, Servers, Storage

Supply, installation and maintenance of printing/photocopying machines is also sought for a period of three years.

Tender no: CORP-B065/20/21

Information: J Sondezi, Tel: (039) 833 1038; E-mail: sondezij@ndz.gov.za.

Closing date: 27 May 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Printing, Imaging, Support and maintenance

Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo

The organisation requires antivirus: enterprise managed services and license renewal.

Compulsory briefing: 11 May

Tender no: JCPZ/ICT05/2021

Information: Ernest Moeketsi, Tel: 079 496 6916, E-mail: emoeketsi@jhbcityparks.com.

Closing date: 31 May 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Antivirus, Software licensing, Managed services, Support and maintenance

Land and Agricultural Development Bank of South Africa

The company requires a SAP certified service provider to provide technical support hours for the SAP Banking module.

Tender no: T12/05/22

Information: Themendran Pillay, Tel: (012) 686 0811, E-mail: tpillay@landbank.co.za.

Closing date: 1 Jun 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance

South African Bureau of Standards

The SABS is advertising for replacement of network switches and implementation of Zero Trust Security.

Tender no: RFP 20527

Information: Hleketa P Hlongwane, Tel: (012) 428 6238, E-mail: prince.hlongwane@sabs.co.za.

Closing date: 26 May 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Networking, Security

uMhlathuze Municipality

The KZN municipality invites bids for the provision and management of a private and confidential independent ethics, fraud, bribery, corruption and financial misconduct reporting mechanism (telephonic hotline and email) and supporting activities for a three year period.

Tender no: 8/2/1/UMH958-21/22

Information: Shaylene Adonis, Tel: (035) 907 5194, E-mail: adoniss@umhlathuze.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 May 2022

Tags: Services, Contact centre, Call centre, Software, Fraud, Reporting

Mossel Bay Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is advertising for the establishment of Wi-Fi hotspots at various community centres in its municipal area.

Tender no: TDR315/2021/2022

Information: Prashan Kanjee, Tel: (044) 606 5000, E-mail: pkanjee@mosselbay.gov.za.

Closing date: 3 Jun 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, W-Fi, Internet, Hotspots, ISP

Supply and installation of a system is sought for deeds office searches.

Tender no: TDR321/2021/2022

Information: Jannie Fourie, Tel: (044) 606 5039, E-mail: jfourie@mosselbay.gov.za.

Closing date: 10 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Search

Supply, installation, commissioning and maintenance of scalable fibre internet services is sought for Mossel Bay Municipality.

Tender no: TDR290/2021/2022

Information: Prashan Kanjee, Tel: (044) 606 5000, E-mail: pkanjee@mosselbay.gov.za.

Closing date: 20 May 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Fibre, Networking, Hardware, Internet, Services, ISP

The municipality also requires installation, maintenance and support of network cabling.

Tender no: TDR292/2021/2022

Information: Prashan Kanjee, Tel: (044) 606 5000, E-mail: pkanjee@mosselbay.gov.za.

Closing date: 20 May 2022

Tags: Networking, Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance

Department of Transport, KwaZulu Natal

The province is looking for an electronic key system and access control information verification.

Tender no: ZNQ00028/00000/00/HOD/GEN/22T

Information: Sne Majola, Tel: (033) 355 8972, E-mail: Sne.Majola@kzntransport.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 May 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Security, Access control, Identity management

Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality

The KZN municipality invites bids for the leasing of digital photocopying machine for a three year period.

Tender no: 8/2/RNM0363

Information: V Gqoboka, Tel: (039) 312 8408, E-mail: vuyanigqoboka@rnm.gov.za.

Closing date: 24 May 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Imaging, Printing

Supply and delivery of desktop and laptop computers is also sought for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: 8/2/RNM0359

Information: Sinenhlanhla Qwabe, Tel: (039) 688 2043, E-mail: sinenhlanhla.qwabe@rnm.gov.za.

Closing date: 31 May 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

The region requires supply and installation of internet access on fibre, point to point connection for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 12 May – Virtual.

Tender no: 8/2/RNM0362

Information: Sinenhlanhla Qwabe, Tel: (039) 688 2043, E-mail: sinenhlanhla.qwabe@rnm.gov.za.

Closing date: 31 May 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Fibre, Broadband, P2P

Bids are invited for the supply, installation and maintenance of wireless CCTV street surveillance network for a period of three years.

Tender no: 8/2/RNM0358

Information: Selwyn Naidoo, Tel: 082 418 2830, E-mail: selwyn.naidoo@rnm.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 Jun 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, CCTV, Hardware, Software, Services, Networking, Wireless, Support and maintenance, Security

Stellenbosch Municipality

The provision of debtor management software and administrative support is sought for Stellenbosch Municipality, for a contract period ending 30 June 2024.

Compulsory briefing: 11 May

Tender no: BSM 58/22

Information: Pieter Wagener, Tel: (021) 808 8531, E-mail: pieter.wagener@stellenbosch.gov.za.

Closing date: 23 May 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance

South African Special Risks Insurance Association

Bids are invited for subscription services to an e-learning platform for a period of three years.

Tender no: 2022/16

Information: Malixole Mbadamana, Tel: (011) 214 0800, E-mail: malixolem@sasria.co.za.

Closing date: 17 May 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Training and e-Learning

Film and Publication Board

The board wishes to procure a contract management system.

Tender no: 01MA22

Information: Khomotso Shirley Letlape, Tel: (012) 003 1400, E-mail: tenders@fpb.org.za.

Closing date: 20 May 2022

Tags: Software

An online legislation compliance system is also sought.

Tender no: 03MA22

Information: Khomotso Shirley Letlape, Tel: (012) 003 1400, E-mail: tenders@fpb.org.za.

Closing date: 20 May 2022

Tags: Software

Road Traffic Infringement Agency

The agency is publishing its terms of references for the appointment of a service provider/consultant to provide an existing, cloud-based, integrated customer relationship management (CRM) and call-centre solution on a leasing basis including maintenance and support for a period of five years.

Tender no: RFP01/2022/23

Information: K Moloko, Tel: 087 285 0500, E-mail: Kwena.Moloko@rtia.co.za.

Closing date: 30 May 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Cloud computing, Customer relationship management, CRM, Call-centres, Contact centres, Support and maintenance

National Treasury

National Treasury wishes to appoint a service provider(s) to render professional services for software development related projects to its ICT for a three year period.

Tender no: NT003-2022

Information: National Treasury, Tel: (012) 315 5000, E-mail: NTAdministrativeTenders@Treasury.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 May 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Services, Professional services

A service provider(s) is also sought to render professional services for infrastructure related services for three years.

Tender no: NT004-2022d

Information: National Treasury, Tel: (012) 315 5000, E-mail: NTAdministrativeTenders@Treasury.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 May 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Professional services

Human SciencesResearch Council

The council wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply and installation of CCTV cameras and access control solutions for the HSRC offices in Pretoria, Cape Town, Durban, and Pietermaritzburg.

Compulsory briefing: 17 May

Tender no: HSRC/04/2022/23

Information: Hilton Tsibande, Tel: (012) 302 2362, E-mail: htsibande@hsrc.ac.za.

Closing date: 27 May 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Security, CCTV, Access control, Biometrics

A service provider is sought to develop a research management system on Microsoft Sharepoint in line with HSRC IT strategy of adopting Microsoft platform for a period of 12 months.

Compulsory briefing: 11 May – Link.

Tender no: HSRC/03/2022/23

Information: Chunyiswa Mantambo, Tel: (012) 302 2151, E-mail: CMantambo@hsrc.ac.za.

Closing date: 23 May 2022

Tags: Software, Software development

Elundini Local Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality requires supply and delivery of ICT equipment.

Tender no: ELM-4/024/2021-2022

Information: H. Mduzulwana, Tel: (045) 932 8125, E-mail: hlubikazi@elundini.gov.za.

Closing date: 23 May 2022

Tags: Hardware

George Municipality

A service provider is sought for adhoc maintenance, support and hosting of municipal website, as and when required, for a period of three years from date of appointment.

Tender no: MM006/2022

Information: S Jansen Van Vuuren, Tel: (044) 801 9147, E-mail: spjansenvanvuuren@george.gov.za.

Closing date: 31 May 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Hosting, Support and maintenance

Garden Route District Local Municipality

The municipality requires service/repair of printers and scanners for a period of three years.

Tender no: GRDM/34/21-22

Information: Bukelwa Ndzinde, Tel: (044) 803 1338, E-mail: bukelwa@gardenroute.gov.za.

Closing date: 24 May 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Printing, Support and maintenance

National Research Foundation

The organisation invites bids for the supply, installation and configuration of data storage servers and monitor servers.

Tender no: NRF/SARAO SDP/06/2022-23

Information: Thomas Bennett, Tel: (021) 506 7300, E-mail: thomas@sarao.ac.za.

Closing date: 20 May 2022

Tags: Hardware, Storage, Servers

Hessequa Municipality

Supply, installation of photocopiers, printers and a scanner are required for the Western Cape municipality for a period of three years.

Tender no: HES-CORP 15/2122

Information: Leanne Windvogel, Tel: (028) 713 8087, E-mail: leanne@hessequa.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 May 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Printing, Imaging

Dube Tradeport

The company is looking to appoint a service provider to supply Dell Cyber Vault, load balancer and software for the period of three years.

Tender no: DTP/RFP/14/CEO/09/2021

Information: Vanishree Naidoo, Tel: (032) 814 0096, E-mail: tenders@dubetradeport.co.za.

Closing date: 25 May 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Security

DTCP is also looking for an IT specialist to provide technical advisory services to its bid committees for the period of three years.

Tender no: DTP/RFP/19/FIN/11/2021

Information: Vanishree Naidoo, Tel: (032) 814 0096, E-mail: tenders@dubetradeport.co.za.

Closing date: 25 May 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting

Gert Sibande Tvet College

The Mpumalanga institution is looking for an e-learning platform on a 36 months contract.

Tender no: CCTVET 2020/10/01

Information: S Hlongwane, Tel: 082 088 8338, E-mail: itmanager@gscollege.edu.za.

Closing date: 16 May 2022

Tags: Software, e-learning, Training and eLearning

Chief Albert Luthuli Municipality

The Mpumalanga municipality is looking for a service provider to provide a multi-utility online vending system and third-party vending.

Tender no: ALMT23/2021

Information: GT Mnisi, Tel: (017) 843 4000, E-mail: mnisig@albertluthuli.gov.za.

Closing date: 20 May 2022

Tags: Software, Pre-paid, Vending, Electricity, Water

Provision of data (Internet) is also sought.

Tender no: ALMT24/2021

Information: Marcus Manyelo, Tel: (017) 843 4000, E-mail: marcus@albertluthuli.gov.za.

Closing date: 20 May 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, ISP

Midvaal Local Municipality

The Gauteng municipality invites bids for the supply, installation and management of a standard transfer specification (STS) compliant prepayment vending system from 1st July 2022 to 30 June 2025.

Tender no: 8/2/3/95 (2022-2025)

Information: Financial Services Official, Tel: (016) 360 7527, E-mail: tenders@midvaal.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 May 2022

Tags: Software, Vending, Pre-Paid, Electricity, STS, Water

South African Civil Aviation Authority

The regulator is advertising for the provision of an Internet and mail hosting solution.

Tender no: SACAA/IMHS/00002/2022-2023

Information: Sambeso Mbande, Tel: (011) 545 1020, E-mail: mbandes@caa.co.za.

Closing date: 13 May 2022

Tags: Software, Internet, Mail hosting

Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality

Servicing, repair, maintenance and operation of the audio-visual system at Moses Mabhida Stadium is sought for 36 months.

Tender no: MMS-1043

Information: Technical: Mlungu Makhanya, E-mail: Mlungu.Makhanya@durban.gov.za. General: Sifiso Nkosi, Tel: (031) 582 8222, E-mail: sifiso.nkosi@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 20 May 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Hardware, Audio-visual

Transnet National Ports Authority

Maintenance, service and repairs of telemetry equipment and radio network are sought for the fire sirens at the Island View in the Port of Durban for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: TNPA/2021/12/0032/RFQ

Information: Helen Sigcau, Tel: (031) 361 8611, E-mail: helen.sigcau@transnet.net.

Closing date: 19 May 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Support and maintenance

Department of Health, KwaZulu Natal

The province is advertising for supply, delivery, implementation, training, support and maintenance of a cloud picture archiving and communication system/radiological information system (PACS/RIS with voice dictation) on a three year contract.

Tender no: ZNB 5686/2022-H

Information: N Mahlaba, Tel: (033) 815 8386, E-mail: Tenders@kznhealth.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 May 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Cloud computing, Archiving, Imaging, Communication, Voice, Training and eLearning, Support and maintenance

National Lotteries Commission

The commission wishes to appoint a service provider to render Oracle managed services for technical and functional support services for a period of three years.

Tender no: NLC/2022-7

Information: Maureen Senyatsi, Tel: (012) 432 1470, E-mail: Maureen@nlcsa.org.za.

Closing date: 20 May 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Managed services

City of Cape Town

The city is advertising for telecommunications network management services fulfilment and assurance.

Non-compulsory briefing: 11 May – Link.

Tender no: 305S/2021/22

Information: Yandisa Sizamo, Tel: (021) 400 6851, E-mail: yandisa.sizamo@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 23 May 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Network management, Services, Hardware, Software, Support and maintenance

Bids are also invited for the supply, support, maintenance of telecommunications network security infrastructure hardware, software, services and licenses.

Non-compulsory briefing: 20 May – Link.

Tender no: 328S/2021/2022

Information: Yandisa Sizamo, Tel: (021) 400 6851, E-mail: yandisa.sizamo@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 9 Jun 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Security, Services, Hardware, Software, Support and maintenance, Software licensing, Networking

The metro is advertising for the supply and delivery of cellphone impoundment kits.

Tender no: 294G/2021/22

Information: Mark McCarthy, Tel: (021) 444 3897, E-mail: Mrk.McCarthy@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 16 May 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Cellular, Hardware, Mobility, Software

Bids are invited for the supply and delivery of ICT enterprise servers, storage and associated services.

Tender no: 293G/2021/22

Information: Bongani April, Tel: (021) 444 5314, E-mail: Bongani.April@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 May 2022

Tags: Hardware, Servers, Storage, Services

The city is also calling for the provision of professional services for the final design, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of the advanced public transport management system (APTMS) on buses, stations and in the transport management centre and other related services from date of award until 30 June 2026.

Tender no: 298C/2021/22

Information: Taryn Hector, Tel: (021) 812 4434, E-mail: TarynLynn.Hector@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 May 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Services, Professional services, Support and maintenance

A service provider is sought for the provision of a scanning, indexing and storage service for the forensic services department and motor vehicle registration and licencing section of the City of Cape Town.

Non-compulsory briefing: 19 May – Link.

Tender no: 315S/2021/22

Information: Mogamat Basha, Tel: (021) 400 3775, E-mail: Mogamat.basha@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 1 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Managed services, Document management, Imaging

The city is also advertising for the supply, installation and maintenance of telephone PABX.

Non-compulsory briefing: 16 May – Link.

Tender no: 311S/2021/22

Information: Abubakr Saban, Tel: (021) 400 9045, E-mail: abubakr.saban@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 30 May 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Telephony, Software, Services, Support and maintenance

Eskom

Eskom is advertising for the design, procure, supply, transport, deliver, install, test, commission, the security access control, and closed-circuit television (CCTV) security network system for the new buildings of the Steam Generator Replacement (SGR) project and to integrate with existing facilities. Training for operators, system and maintenance personnel must also be provided

Tender no: WCKBG1031GP

Information: George Patiwe, Tel: (021) 522 1149, E-mail: patiwemg@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 31 May 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Security, Access control, Biometrics, Networking, CCTV, Support and maintenance, Training and eLearning

The utility is advertising for 60 read-only (no access to model structure development or equations) End User System Dynamics Software licences.

Tender no: MWP1179CX R

Information: Herman Mhlongo, Tel: (011) 516 7653, E-mail: Mhlongh@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 25 May 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing

Eskom requires provision of Oracle independent licence assessment for the period of three months.

Tender no: MWP1321CX

Information: Tamara Mda, Tel: (011) 800 3599, E-mail: MdaT@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 16 May 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing

Bids are invited for the provision of IT research and advisory services.

Tender no: MWP1307CX

Information: Herman Mhlongo, Tel: (011) 516 7653, E-mail: Mhlongh@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 13 May 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Research and analysis.

Eskom is advertising for independent assessment of the information security for SWIFT.

Tender no: MWP1167CX-R

Information: Herman Mhlongo, Tel: (011) 516 7653, E-mail: Mhlongh@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 26 May 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Security

Risk management and compliance management is also sought.

Tender no: MWP1300CX

Information: Violet Beetha, Tel: (011) 800 3012, E-mail: BeethaVM@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 16 May 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Software, Risk management, Compliance

Airports Company of South Africa

Proposals are invited for the support and maintenance of Qlikview licences for the period of two years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 12 May – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: COR6866/2022/R

Information: Potso Makgatho, Tel: (011) 723 1529, E-mail: potso.makgatho@airports.co.za.

Closing date: 31 May 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Business intelligence, BI, Analytics, Support and maintenance, Software licensing

ACSA wishes to acquire an integrated cloud e-mail security solution, licensing and support for a period of 36 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 12 May – Link.

Tender no: COR6857/2022/RFP

Information: Sydney Mfeka, Tel: (011) 723 1483, E-mail: sydney.mfeka@airports.co.za.

Closing date: 3 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Security, E-mail, Software licensing, Support and maintenance

Supply, installation, commissioning, support and maintenance of an intelligent integrated security platform is sought for a period of 60 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: Virtual, date not disclosed.

Tender no: COR6824/2022/RFP

Information: Patricia Nkambule, Tel: (011) 723 1533, E-mail: patricia.nkambule@airports.co.za.

Closing date: 7 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Support and maintenance

Johannesburg Development Agency

The JDA requires printing services for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: JDAICT/PRNTING/002/2022

Information: Siyambonga Gcobo, Tel: (011) 688 7811, E-mail: sgcobo@jda.org.za.

Closing date: 26 May 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Printing

Supply of ICT accessories services is also sought for three years

Tender no: JDAICT/ACCESSORIES/001/2022

Information: Siyambonga Gcobo, Tel: (011) 688 7811, E-mail: sgcobo@jda.org.za.

Closing date: 26 May 2022

Tags: Services, Hardware

Bids are invited for the provision of ICT hardware supply and maintenance for the JDA for 36 months.

Tender no: JDAICT/H-WARE/003/2022

Information: Siyambonga Gcobo, Tel: (011) 688 7811, E-mail: sgcobo@jda.org.za.

Closing date: 26 May 2022

Tags: Hardware

Request for information

Government Pensions Administration Agency

Information is requested on a pension benefit administration solution, including client relationship management, fund administration and financial management solutions.

Tender no: GPAA 05/2022

Information: Fortune Mogwatjana, Tel: (012) 319 3422, E-mail: Fortune.Mogwatjana@gpaa.gov.za.

Closing date: 30 May 2022

Tags: Software

Department of Public Works

The department requires information for immovable asset register (IAR) digitalisation.

Non-compulsory briefing: 11 May – Zoom.

Tender no: RFI22/001GS

Information: Phuti Mahlanya, Tel: (012) 406 1658, E-mail: phuti.mahlanya@dpw.gov.za.

Closing date: 7 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Digital, Asset register

Eskom

Information is requested on legacy to IP migration.

Tender no: MWP1306CX

Information: Zekhay Nzima, Tel: (011) 516 7042, E-mail: NzimaZZ@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 31 May 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, IP, Migration

Service providers are also invited to submit information on the procurement of an electronic signing solution.

Tender no: MWP1331CX

Information: Nombulelo Molele, Tel: (011) 800 4842, E-mail: molelew@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 23 May 2022

Tags: Software, Security, Electronic signature, Digital