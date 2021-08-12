Want to know more about AWS Freedom Discovery Day?

It is clear that an increasing number of organisations across the globe are seeking individuals skilled in the transformative technologies of the cloud. As business recognises that digital transformation has become a powerful driver for change, so its implementation will lead to companies facing many complex expectations.

Among these is the fact that the skills required to do any job will continually evolve, as will the way that people are learning these new skills. In fact, the average lifespan for a skill is now considered to be less than five years. This is why AWS Discovery Day – a free event that is designed to introduce AWS Cloud concepts and foundational infrastructure services – is more important than ever.

According to Gerhard Liebenberg of CTU Training, the increased technology intensity in organisations today obviously demands better technical skills, as well as a growth mindset. This, in turn, requires a huge shift in the way we think, enabling us to adapt to the new, digital-driven mindset. And this can only occur with a huge transformation in learning and skills development.

“This has become increasing vital, as the past year-and-a-half has seen the world thrust more deeply and rapidly into the digital age than could ever have been anticipated. Technology and people have been brought together in a whole new way of working, as COVID-19 forced businesses to fast-forward their current digital transformation strategy, which also meant fast-forwarding the upskilling of employees,” he says.

“Both the demands of employees and customer expectations have changed, and the way businesses have traditionally operated has also had to change, and will continue to change. The role of technology has had to be re-evaluated, as a global lockdown made us dependent on technology for everything from work and collaboration, to school and entertainment.”

He suggests the main challenge companies are facing now is the need to be able to run their businesses remotely and to ensure that transition is smooth, and that clear procedures and competent staff are in place to manage and adapt to this transition. Cloud skills have thus never been more crucial, and AWS Discovery Day is the perfect primer for these.

“The ability to embrace digital transformation and move the workforce online is now a reality for many professionals. This is why some of the most in-demand abilities today include cloud security, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), cloud deployment and migration across multiple platforms, and database and DevOps skills.”

To meet this growing demand, he adds, AWS Training and Certification equips the builders of today and tomorrow – both experts and novices, practitioners and partners – with the knowledge and skills they need to realise their AWS Cloud goals.

“Designed by innovators at AWS, CTU’s training supports learners of all skill levels and our certifications validate expertise. We are also upskilling and reskilling workforces through education programmes that help businesses tap into a pool of diverse talent. It’s how AWS Training and Certification helps individuals and organisations leverage the power of the AWS Cloud.”

"AWS Discovery Day is a free event that is designed to introduce AWS Cloud concepts and foundational infrastructure services. This event is particularly relevant for customers who have recently signed up with AWS, or for those who simply want to grasp the basics of the AWS Cloud platform.

