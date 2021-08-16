Join IITPSA’s WIIT to learn work-from-home power moves this Women’s Month

Lori Milner, TedX speaker, trainer and author from Beyond the Dress.

Women in IT (WIIT), a chapter of the Institute of Information Technology Professionals South Africa (IITPSA), will host a special Women’s Month event on Friday, 20 August from 11:30am – 1pm.

Participants are invited to attend this free brunch-time webinar to engage with leading women in IT from corporates, academia and start-ups to find out their secrets to thriving professionally and personally amid tough times.

Hear from TedX speaker, trainer and author of "Beyond the Dress", Lori Milner, who will share useful tips on getting to grips with anxiety, managing boundaries, and even how to let go of perfection to become better at balancing work and home life. Compare notes with panel participants, including Tshifiwa Ramuthaga, CIO of Barloworld, Zandile Keebine, Chairwoman at GirlCode and Non-executive directors and IITPSA Past Presidents Ulandi Exner and Moira de Roche.

This engaging and impactful talk will give women helpful tools to apply immediately. Own your time, master your headspace and make remote working work for you so that you can show up powerfully to yourself in life and business.

If you would like to attend this free WIIT event, please register here.