Inpria Co-Developing Metal Oxide Resist with SK hynix to Reduce Complexity of Patterning for Next-Generation DRAM

JSR Corporation announced today acceleration of its co-development with SK hynix Inc. to apply Inpria, a JSR company’s Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) metal oxide resist (MOR) for manufacturing advanced DRAM chips. Inpria’s broadly-patented metal oxide photoresist platform for EUV enables customers to efficiently pattern advanced node device architectures.

Inpria material solutions provide the performance needed to significantly reduce the cost of EUV patterning and are compatible with proven processes and equipment configurations. Inpria’s MOR can be applied by a standard spin coating process.

“EUV manufacturing is complex and requires cutting-edge materials,” said BK Lee, head of R&D process at SK hynix. “Tin-oxide resists show promise to deliver both on performance and also on lower manufacturing cost for the next generation of state-of-the-art DRAM.”

“JSR’s technology has always been based on materials innovation,” said Tadahiro Suhara, Managing Officer at JSR. “We are committed to accelerating SK hynix’s technology roadmap by enabling efficient printing of the smallest features. The science is pioneering but so are the economics.”

EUV is already in use in commercial production in the most advanced lithography processes used in semiconductor manufacturing and, as the industry moves to smaller critical dimensions in chip manufacturing, its use is expected to increase substantially.

Inpria is the leader in metal oxide EUV resists and has achieved the world's highest resolution using EUV exposure systems. JSR acquired Inpria in 2021 and, as EUV adoption continues to increase, is investing in expanding production capabilities and customer support services for high volume manufacturing.