Dawex Launches a Corporate Data Hub Solution to Break Down Data Silos and Facilitate Data Circulation within an Organization

Dawex, the leader in Data Exchange solutions, today announced the launch of a Corporate Data Hub solution enabling each multinational corporation and large organization to accelerate internal data circulation within its multiple business units, departments & subsidiaries. Relying on Dawex Data Exchange technology, a Corporate Data Hub fosters true data collaboration within entities and gathers a powerful internal data ecosystem, in compliance with data regulations and the organization’s data governance policies. Implementing a Corporate Data Hub within an organization accelerates information sharing, rationalizes data sourcing, improves operational efficiency, facilitates data exchange governance, and triggers more informed decisions to meet business, strategic & CSR objectives.

Acting as a federated Data Exchange solution, a Corporate Data Hub brings significant value on top of existing data fabrics or data catalogs. It enables data providers within an organization to publish, distribute and market their data products internally in a trusted, secure and compliant environment. Data providers decide who accesses the data, grant specific license use, trace data transactions and can also set internal transfer prices. Simultaneously, data acquirers within the same organization, either coming from the same team or from a different department, business unit or subsidiary, within the same country or from another regional location, can easily search, discover and access these data products, breaking down silos and nurturing cross-border, cross-entity knowledge sharing while controlling accesses.

Dawex Corporate Data Hub solution is built on state-of-the-art technologies such as distributed and open architectures, open standard, sovereign identities, and the Gaia-X Trust framework, to complement and seamlessly interoperate with existing data systems in large corporations. For example, it integrates easily with internal identity managers, API managers, data fabrics or storage infrastructures to create immediate value without requiring a long and costly IT transformation.

Dawex Data Exchange technology brings security, compliance, trust, flexibility and open architecture to organizations seeking to build a strong data ecosystem and operate data exchanges at drastically reduced time and effort. Additionally, Dawex Data Exchange Platform solutions comply with local data regulations such as GDPR, DGA in Europe, APPI in Japan, CCPA in the US, or LGPD in Brazil.

“In the age of data-driven decision-making, Corporate Data Hubs are an impactful solution for organizations seeking to internally unlock the full potential of their data”, says Laurent Lafaye, Dawex co-CEO. “By fostering data collaboration, breaking down silos, and facilitating data circulation, a Corporate Data Hub empowers an organization to drive innovation, meet decarbonation objectives and achieve operational excellence.”

A Corporate Data Hub can easily be combined with other Data Exchange models, such as a Data Marketplace or Industry Data Hub, as organizations explore hybrid models to adapt to their evolving Data Exchange needs and requirements, providing flexibility in data collaboration strategies.