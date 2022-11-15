Quectel Announces Its First of a Series of New High Performing Cellular, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GNSS Combo Antennas

Quectel launches versatile, robust 9-in-1 YB0027AA combination antenna (Photo: Business Wire)

Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, has announced the YB0027AA combination antenna, the first of a series of new combo antennas that combine high performance cellular, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GNSS antennas. The new antenna is a 9-in-1 antenna that can integrate a wide variety of antennas to achieve communication functions including 5G MIMO, 4G, GNSS and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth. The YB0027AA can be screw-mounted on devices and also supports multiple connector types and cable lengths.

The YB0027AA offers a more flexible and reliable high-performance antenna solution for outdoor applications and is suitable for a wide range of applications in which multiple connections are used, including vehicle-mounted antennas in emergency service vehicles, emergency service networks, autonomous vehicles and remote monitoring applications, such as in buses and shipping port machines, broadband failover and remote television broadcasting.

The YB0027AA is a 9-in-1 antenna, an increasingly critical category as 5G adoption continues to accelerate, and by combining one L1/L5 GNSS active antenna with eight 5G/4G MIMO antennas in a single antenna box, the YB0027AA meets customers’ needs for high performance 5G connectivity. The antenna is also available in alternative antenna configurations within the same housing, dependent on customer requirements.

Compact in size, with a circumference of 162mm and a depth of 56mm, the YB0027AA also meets the IP69K standard for protection against ingress of dust, high temperature and water pressure, which means the product is ideal for areas in which equipment is exposed to the weather or to regular clean by high pressure jet washers.

“We’re delighted to announce the YB0027AA antenna box which is just the first in our new portfolio of combo antenna that we have designed to meet the current and future needs of customers as 5G adoption further accelerates,” said Colin Newman, Director of Antenna Business Development, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “9-in-1 antennas are important for enabling high performance connectivity and are ideal for use with Quectel 5G and GNSS modules. Combining with GNSS, 4G and Wi-Fi brings maximum choice to customers’ deployments.”