Datacentrix prevails as Dell Storage Partner of the Year

Datacentrix receives Dell Storage Sales of the Year Award.

Datacentrix, a provider of high performing and secure ICT solutions, has been presented with the Storage Sales of the Year Award for South Africa at the recent Dell Technologies Partner Awards.

Says Rudolf van der Gryp, Business Unit Manager for Dell Technologies at Datacentrix: “Datacentrix brought home this award based on the fact that we had generated the highest storage-related revenue in South Africa over the past year, including for hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI).

“We’ve had an excellent year together, with a massive 280% uptick in revenue over the 2021/2022 financial year, assisted by insights from Dell, which have helped us to plan, size and scope correctly for our clients. This allows Datacentrix to deliver the right, most cost-effective equipment to local businesses in a timely manner.

“There has been very good traction in terms of new accounts for Datacentrix and Dell together for the past 12 months, and we will continue to build momentum for the next period moving forward,” he adds.

Datacentrix is a Dell Technologies Titanium Partner, forming part of a niche group of partners that are recognised for their expertise in the South African industry, able to support customers across the full solution stack.