Planning a road trip? Here’s a cool music playlist for you and your family

Summer is here and the December holidays are fast approaching. This is when the focus will be on catching up on much-needed rest and relaxation. Part of this is taking the family on adventurous road trips. After all, the chaos of the year with school, projects, exams and work will all be quickly forgotten once you hit the open road. With the user-friendly HUAWEI Music app by your side, you can quickly create the best kid-friendly playlists to make these trips truly memorable.

Let’s face it, there’s just something special about putting on some rocking tunes and fun sing-a-long songs to set the perfect holiday mood. But how do you find the best family-friendly tracks that are guaranteed to keep everyone entertained? Well, the HUAWEI Music app features a powerful search function that uses all kinds of AI wizardry to help you compile the perfect playlist.

How to get your playlist sorted

You’ve got two options. Firstly you can browse through thousands of carefully curated playlists compiled by professional editors or, secondly, create your own playlist. Either way, the AI engine built into HUAWEI Music will learn from the music you like and make recommendations based on your preferences. This way you can be confident that the tunes you play will have everyone jiving in the car while you travel the highways and byways of sunny South Africa.

With HUAWEI Music, you can do a quick search for ‘road trip’ to access songs, playlists, artists and albums to get you started. For instance, the ‘Classic Road Trip Songs’ playlist features classics such as Simple Minds’ ‘Don’t You Forget About Me’, Bon Jovi’s ‘Livin On A Prayer’, and ‘Have You Ever Seen The Rain’ by CCR. These playlists give you a good few hours’ worth of entertainment as a start.

Keeping your songs kid-friendly

HUAWEI Music offers a parental control function whereby songs that are not intended for young ears have an ‘E’ next to the title. This means it is the explicit version of a song that usually refers to the lyrics containing swearing or feature other mature content.

Chart-toppers for your selection

There’s also the brilliant Chart section on HUAWEI Music. From the Top Weekly, Top Monthly and Top Local charts, all the way through to the Top International, Top Pop and everything in between, HUAWEI Music has you spoilt for choice when it comes to ideas for happening tracks.

In the Top Moods & Activities section, you get a brilliant selection of playlists that cover options such as ‘Keep Smiling’, ‘Viral Hits’, and ‘Play & Dance’ to ensure that you will never experience a dull moment in the car when hitting the open road.

Identify your tune

Maybe you listened to a brilliant song on the radio? Well, with the HUAWEI Music Identify feature, you can identify the title of any song you are listening to and add it directly onto your playlist from HUAWEI Music.

Overall, you can’t go wrong with HUAWEI Music as you plan those amazing road trips that will delight your entire family. Download HUAWEI Music now and be ready to create great playlist for the December holidays! Click here to download HUAWEI Music.