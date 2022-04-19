Micro Focus Data Protector addresses SA challenges as data backup transitions to cloud storage

Micro Focus Data Protector – a trusted backup solution for over 25 years – is seeing a surge in adoption as South African businesses look to simplify data backup in a hybrid cloud environment.

This is according to Camish Dookie, Pre-Sales Engineer: Micro Focus at Axiz, who says hybrid cloud environments and an explosion in data volumes is making traditional approaches to data backup too complicated, costly, unreliable and time-consuming for many local businesses.

“Data Protector automated backup and disaster recovery for diverse, dynamic and distributed enterprises unifies the data protection process and reduces complexity for secure and reliable backup. It is one of Micro Focus’ most popular products, and has been trusted for decades, since its origins as HP OmniBack. It remains so popular it was named a champion in the Software Reviews 2021 Backup and Availability Software Report,” says Dookie. “Micro Focus has invested significant time and effort in continually upgrading and improving the solution to meet changing needs.”

Data Protector for Cloud Workloads is the newest offering to the Data Protector portfolio, extending Data Protector’s current extensive infrastructure, hypervisor and application backup into online applications, containers, cloud platforms and multiple additional hypervisors. Cloud Backup enables proactive administration, monitoring and notification alerts thanks to the new Advanced Reporting Tool. Work is also under way on a Microsoft 365 backup suite to protect against malware, accidental overwriting or loss of data, data loss from expired licences or cloud infrastructure outages.

Data Protector also enables enhanced automated disaster recovery, with centralised bare metal recovery for Windows and Linux clients. Integrated reporting is available with Data Protector Express and Data Protector Premium, allowing administrators to view client backup statistics, licensing, sessions, configurations, schedules and more.

Dookie says Data Protector is particularly simple to manage and maintain: “This is one of the main reasons people choose it – it’s easy to manage and they can see everything in a single pane of glass, with analytics and reporting built in. Customers are reducing the time spent to backup and recover data by 45%. They are also achieving a 50% reduction in storage capacity, 50% reduction in data centre downtime for backup, and a 10% reduction in time spent on backup administration. Identifying and resolving backup failures is quicker and easier, and storage efficiency and performance is improved.”