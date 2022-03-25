IBM Sterling Supplier Management – trustable and scalable for your supply chain success story

Disturbance is a reality in supply chains today. As we are currently observing the impact of a global health crisis on supply chains, we also see business model disruption. Companies are finding their supply chains unable to support data, analytics and decision-making capabilities necessary for the consumer-centric or personalisation-based approaches that are key drivers for growth.

The use of networks to facilitate commerce and collaboration across relevant ecosystems can mean the difference between meeting supply chain performance goals and not meeting them.

IBM Sterling Supply Chain Business Network is the foundation of IBM’s Sterling Supply Chain Suite – an open, integrated platform that connects supplier ecosystems while leveraging advanced technologies like AI to turn data into insights. It provides end-to-end visibility, real-time insights and recommended actions to turn disruptions into opportunities. IBM Sterling Supply Chain includes a wide range of multi-enterprise applications covering order management, inventory visibility and supplier management. While not all components are needed to observe results, the full suite is available to customers.

How supplier management works

Supplier management is the collection of processes that enables a company to identify, qualify, onboard, transact and collaborate with the right suppliers for their business.

Companies in the product-delivery business need to work effectively with supplies to meet customer expectations. Supply chains constitute a large, complex network of suppliers and trading partners, each of them playing a role in the delivering of goods and services. Multiple supplier relationship processes are required in certain instances. IBM Sterling Supplier Management can simplify the complication of this process management.

Key features

Supplier management manages interactions with third-party companies and developing strategies for various types of supplier relationships. Procurement and supply chain activities related to building mutually beneficial relationship with suppliers are included.

It assists with supplier onboarding, including the discovery and validation of suppliers and providing connectivity with relevant enterprise systems. IBM Sterling Supplier Management enables B2B transactions.

It manages the supplier information that drives the process of collecting, maintaining and applying data related to a business’s suppliers.

Most supplier management activities, including selecting and hiring suppliers, onboarding those suppliers, managing and enforcing contacts, administering payments, handling terminations and more functions are all included in the supplier life cycle management.

More benefits of the IBM Sterling Supplier Management

The solution eliminates transaction blind spots and enables multi-party visibility to minimise vendor disputes. It assists your company with mitigation of supply chain risk.

IBM Sterling Supplier Management enables your business to quickly identify, qualify, onboard and manage new suppliers. It assists you to respond faster to unexpected corporate events, new business needs and emerging strategic alliances.

With the IBM Sterling Supplier Management, you can save costs while driving new levels of efficiency and productivity by enabling smooth supplier connectivity.



