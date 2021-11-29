Celonis Accelerates its Process Mining and Execution Management Leadership in India

Celonis, the global leader in execution management, today announced that it will expand its process mining and execution management operations into India. Celonis believes the opportunity for customers, global system integrators (GSIs), business process outsourcing (BPO) providers, consultants, and academics is as big as the shift from on-prem to cloud.

As part of its execution management initiative in India, Celonis has committed to investing over $100 million dollars into the Indian process industry and expects to create more than 1,000 jobs. The expansion into India enables the world’s leading business process professionals and experts to unlock billions in new process and execution value for both their customers and within their own companies. The Celonis execution management initiative was launched at a multi-day press conference and partner ecosystem event in Bangalore, India.

The opportunity for process mining and execution management in India is immense. To provide context, Everest Group reports that the India BPO market for financial services alone has the potential to grow from $18 billion to $250 billion and currently represents nearly half of the world’s global outsourcing market. Furthermore, IDC estimates that the Indian IT & Business Services market will grow from $7 billion to $20 billion by 2025.

“Process mining should be at the core of digital transformation efforts and can play a critical role in helping to achieve greater scale, agility, and business value realization,” said Amardeep Modi, Vice President, Everest Group. “Celonis partners and customers in India will likely benefit greatly by having this new hub to assist, train, and promote best practices for the region. It would also help tap into India’s large talent base to fulfil the fast-growing demand for process mining skills globally.”

“India is undeniably a top global talent hub, and an IT and operations stronghold for Global 2000 enterprises,” said Reetika Fleming, Research Leader at HFS Research. “With this investment, Celonis is taking its technology right where it is needed. This will make it much easier for service providers to develop data-proficient workforces and presents an exciting opportunity for Indian students and consultants to work with process intelligence technologies.”

The Celonis India execution management initiative is designed around three strategic pillars that will enable the entire India process industry, and eventually every company across all sectors, to immediately adopt the most state of the art technologies into their core operations:

Execution Management Without Limits : The first pillar of this initiative is the rollout of the Celonis Execution Management Without Limits and the Celonis for BPO programs. These industry-first programs allow unlimited access to Celonis process mining and execution management technologies to any BPO, GSI and consulting professional.

: The first pillar of this initiative is the rollout of the Celonis Execution Management Without Limits and the Celonis for BPO programs. These industry-first programs allow unlimited access to Celonis process mining and execution management technologies to any BPO, GSI and consulting professional. Celonis Academy : The second pillar of this initiative is to provide free training and access to the best-in-class methods, processes, and programs for process mining and execution management to the entire India process consulting industry. Celonis plans to initially train more than 100,000 consultants, students and academics in India. This program is part of a global initiative where Celonis will train more than 1 million experts on process mining and execution management.

: The second pillar of this initiative is to provide free training and access to the best-in-class methods, processes, and programs for process mining and execution management to the entire India process consulting industry. Celonis plans to initially train more than 100,000 consultants, students and academics in India. This program is part of a global initiative where Celonis will train more than 1 million experts on process mining and execution management. Celonis Center of Excellence: The third pillar is the new Celonis Center of Excellence (CoE) which will be the one-stop shop for customers, partners and service providers in India. The CoE combines partner enablement support, professional services and value advisory for customers, a dedicated product engineering team, and a customer support team to provide around-the-clock expertise and innovation.

“Every significant process innovation wave, from client server, to the internet, to the cloud has gone through the heart of the India business process industry,” said Bastian Nominacher, co-CEO and co-founder of Celonis. “Celonis is honored to help drive the next generational shift in process modernization in India by embedding our state-of-the-art process mining and execution management technologies into the world’s leading BPO, GCC, GSI and consulting firms.”

The Celonis partner ecosystem already includes many of the top tier consultancies, business process outsourcing (BPO) providers and consulting firms around the world, such as Accenture, Cognizant, Deloitte, EY, Firstsource, HCL, IBM, Infosys, KPMG, PWC, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, WNS and more. All of whom use the Celonis EMS to power digital and process transformation initiatives - for themselves and their clients.

“Celonis has removed all barriers for the entire India process ecosystem to put data to work and arm companies and organizations in every industry with our Execution Management System - which our customers call the ‘process brain’ for their businesses,” said Malhar Kamdar, Chief Customer Officer for Celonis and Executive leader for India. “Celonis has fully opened our platform with the goal of unlocking billions of value for users, enterprises and society. We are thrilled to bring the power of data execution to all our customers and partners in India.”

"Celonis is a key partner for Bosch worldwide, as we work together to bring our software offerings and process analytics to the next level, required to foster our ambition to become a data-driven, leading AIoT company,” said Jens Bockholt, VP Regional Manager at Bosch. “We are delighted that Celonis is continuing their global expansion with a new Center of Excellence in India and we look forward to further collaborating and leveraging Celonis to better serve our customers. We believe this will be mutually beneficial for both Celonis and the growing Indian marketplace.”

At their 2021 World Tour, Celonis announced a series of investments across each of the three key imperatives of the Celonis Execution Management System (EMS) - data, intelligence and action. This included the acquisition of real-time streaming data technology Lenses.io; the launch of the Celonis Execution Graph, that connects events from different processes across the company to identify bottlenecks; and a planned market defining partnership with ServiceNow.

“India’s market and talent base represents an unparalleled opportunity to capitalize on the global adoption of process mining and execution management at a massive scale,” said Anitha Scaria George, VP and Head of Celonis India. “As with every movement, there are companies who trailblaze and leapfrog the competition, and those who find themselves at the back of the parade. Celonis will train the next generation of execution management leaders to apply data, intelligence, and action to every process, in every business, in every industry.”