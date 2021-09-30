ICT Tenders: Results catch-up

It's been a little over two months since National Treasury launched its new eTender portal following a server infrastructure crash in the first quarter of the year that resulted in widespread data corruption. The Government Printing Works has also experienced technical problems and has not been able to produce a National Tender Bulletin since January.

Given the circumstances and regulatory requirements for the advertising of tenders, it is unsurprising that the eTender portal has seen widespread adoption across the public sector. For companies interested in doing business with government the year has been a frustrating one; so the large numbers of tenders being advertised on the portal are certainly welcomed.

Conversely, activity in the awards and cancellations sections of the site have been low key; however this can be partly attributed to procurement officers being more focused on getting accustomed to the process for advertising tenders.

Of greater concern has been the apparent shortcomings in the system, particularly the absence of a field for contract values for tenders awarded. Nevertheless, some public sector organisations are now getting around this exclusion by attaching a 'bids received' document that includes the respective values of the proposals.

A new area of concern is however emerging as activity in these sections pick up. Specifically, notices for both awards and cancellations are ordered by the date the tender was originally advertised. Although the site does have a search function that enables the finding of details on known tenders, users wishing to see which tenders have been recently awarded or cancelled will need to look through all the entries received since the new portal was launched.

While many of this weeks announcements are certainly recent, this onerous search has revealed several that have been overlooked. The final count of 11 cancellations and 18 awards (three with values) will at least give the market some closure.

As for tenders on offer, this week sees a slump in the new opportunities advertised across the board. Despite seeing the largest drop in interest the software sector still leads with 104 requests, followed by the services sector with 90, hardware with 63 and telecommunications with a still buoyant 24.

New tenders

Umgeni Water

The organisation requires SAP support, maintenance and advisory services for implemented SAP modules for a duration of three years.

Tender no: 2022/003

Information: Zamah Gasa, Tel: (033) 341 1075, E-mail: Zamah.gasa@umgeni.co.za.

Closing date: 28 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, Support and maintenance

Wholesale and Retail Sector Education and Training Authority

A service provider is sought for the provision of a career development platform and IT integrated services.

Tender no: WRSCM-2021/2022-0003

Information: Dawn Prince, Tel: (012) 622 9500, E-mail: dprince@wrseta.org.za.

Closing date: 7 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, HR, Software, Integrated services, Support and maintenance

The authority is also advertising for the specification for the appointment of a service provider for supply, installation, support and leasing of multi functional printers.

Tender no: WRSCM-2021/2022-0028

Information: Dawn Prince, Tel: (012) 622 9500, E-mail: dprince@wrseta.org.za.

Closing date: 8 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Hardware, Software, Printing, Support and maintenance

South African Broadcasting Corporation Limited

Provision of maintenance and support services are sought for the production server in the computer room for SABC for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFQ/IT/2021/123

Information: Azwinaki, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 14 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Hardware, Servers, Support and maintenance

Armscor

Armscor is looking for a service provider for the digitising services of micrographic records in the 2021/20232 FY.

Tender no: EICT/2021/13

Information: Samson Mahlangu, Tel: (012) 428 3650, E-mail: aopts@armscor.co.za.

Closing date: 21 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Digitising, Digital, Records management

Mnquma Local Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality requires supply and installation of software for capturing and processing of traffic fines for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 5 Oct

Tender no: MNQ/SCM/29/21-22

Information: S Qwaka, Tel: (047) 050 1155, E-mail: sqwaka@mnquma.gov.za.

Closing date: 5 Nov 2021

Tags: Software

Beaufort West Municipality

Supply and delivery of ICT hardware and software is required at this Western Cape municipality.

Tender no: SCM 01/2022

Information: P Strumpher, Tel: (023) 414 8117, E-mail: petrus@beaufortwestmun.co.za.

Closing date: 29 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware

State Information Technology Agency

SITA wishes to establish a panel of service providers to perform products, services, customer specific solutions packaging and financial modelling experts.

Tender no: RFA 1007

Information: Audrey Matlapeng, Tel: (012) 482 2339, E-mail: Audrey.Matlapeng@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 12 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Consulting, Hardware, Software, Professional services

SITA wishes to establish a five-year support and license subscription agreement for a software asset management (SAM) capability.

Tender no: RFB 998

Information: Emmah Mmatli, Tel: (012) 482 2673, E-mail: Emmah.Mmatli@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Asset management, Services, Software asset management, SAM, Support and maintenance, Software licensing

The agency is advertising for the procurement of the Huawei and Cisco installation services; Cisco Smartnet services as well as Huawei and Cisco support and maintenance services (i.e. Cisco and Huawei equipment Field Support) of the SAPS Shortfall Network Equipment for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFB 985

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 11 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Networking, Telecommunications, Support and maintenance

Supply, installation, configuration and management of e-mail cleansing services is also sought for SITA and its clients for a period of two years with the possible option to extend for a further one year.

Tender no: RFB 996

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 12 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, E-mail

The Gauteng Department of Education requires procurement, maintenance and support of endpoint backup and encryption software for the period of three years.

Tender no: RFB 990

Information: Emmah Mmatli, Tel: (012) 482 2673, E-mail: Emmah.Mmatli@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 11 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Endpoint, Backup, Encryption, Support and maintenance

SITA is advertising for the renewal of McAfee antivirus software license services and implementation of e-mail gateway security, support and maintenance for the Department of Correctional Services.

Tender no: RFB 1008

Information: Shalati Mabunda, Tel: (012) 482 2918, E-mail: Shalati.Mabunda@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Software licensing, E-mail, Support and maintenance

Bids are invited for the supply of F5 Load Balancer technology, including professional services and support and maintenance for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: RFB 989

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, Networking, Hardware, Support and maintenance

Supply of router to SITA is required for the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture for 60 months.

Tender no: RFB 1006

Information: Thato Meso, Tel: (012) 482 2595, E-mail: Thato.Meso@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Oct 2021

Tags: Networking, Hardware

Railway Safety Regulator

A turnkey service provider is sought to provide end-to-end ICT managed security (cyber) services.

Tender no: RSR/RFP/ICT-SM/MSS-Cyber/21/09/09

Information: Goitseone M Kgwadibana, Tel: (087) 284 6564, E-mail: goitseonek@rsr.org.za.

Closing date: 15 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Managed services, Security, Cyber security, Internet, IoT, Security

City of Tshwane

Quotations are invited for the supply of specialised information and communication technology (ICT) equipment to perform marketing and communication services.

Tender no: Q8-2021-22

Information: Thabitha Magoro, Tel: (012) 358 2360, E-mail: thabithal@tshwane.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Hardware, Software, CRM, Marketing, Communications

Alfred Duma Local Municipality

A service provider is sought to supply and maintain a communication/telephone solution within the Alfred Duma Local Municipal area of jurisdiction for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 4 Oct

Tender no: CS 06 2021

Information: S Massyn, Tel: (036) 637 2231, E-mail: shmassyn@alfredduma.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Hardware, Support and maintenance, Telecommunications, Telephony, Software

Capricorn District Municipality

The Limpopo region is advertising for supply and delivery of smart prepaid meters for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: FIN-R12/2021/2022

Information: Thabo Nonyane, Tel: (015) 294 1069, E-mail: nonyanet@cdm.org.za.

Closing date: 28 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, Electricity, Smart meters, Prepaid

The district is also looking for a multi-utility online vending system and third party vending for the period of 36 months.

Tender no: FIN-R14/2021/2022

Information: Thabo Nonyane, Tel: (015) 294 1069, E-mail: nonyanet@cdm.org.za.

Closing date: 28 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, Prepaid, Internet, IoT, Services, Vending

Supply, delivery, installation and setup of a network attached storage device is also required.

Tender no: COR-IT15/2021/2022

Information: Andre Farber, Tel: (015) 294 1219, E-mail: farbera@cdm.org.za.

Closing date: 29 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Storage, Networking

Bids are invited for the supply and delivery of computer equipment.

Tender no: COR-IT16/2021/2022

Information: Andre Farber, Tel: (015) 294 1219, E-mail: farbera@cdm.org.za.

Closing date: 29 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing

A software-defined wide area networking solution is also sought.

Tender no: COR-IT17/2021/2022

Information: Pheeha Asiti, Tel: (015) 294 1045, E-mail: asitip@cdm.org.za.

Closing date: 29 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, Networking, WAN, SD-WAN

Ithala SOC Limited

The organisation wishes to appoint a service provider to render fraud hotline/ethics line services for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFQ 19282

Information: Lulama Pakade, Tel: (031) 366 2500, E-mail: quotes_ltd@ithala.co.za.

Closing date: 7 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Call centre, Contact centre, Outsourcing

Msunduzi Local Municipality

The KZN municipality is looking for supply, delivery and installation of 5 x Sidra Intersection 9 network software (1 pc licences).

Tender no: CONTRACT No. SCM 20 OF 21/22

Information: Phiwe, Tel: (033) 392 2486, E-mail: phiwe.mthalane@msunduzi.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Software licensing

Majuba TVET College

The institution is advertising for the provision of IP cameras.

Compulsory briefing: 13 Oct

Tender no: IT 21/05 C

Information: Peggy Mazibuko, Tel: (034) 326 4888, E-mail: peggy.mazibuko@majuba.edu.za.

Closing date: 25 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, Security, IP, Internet, IoT, IP camera

Provision of a Board Pac software solution is also sought.

Compulsory briefing: 13 Oct

Tender no: IT 21/03 C

Information: Peggy Mazibuko, Tel: (034) 326 4888, E-mail: peggy.mazibuko@majuba.edu.za.

Closing date: 25 Oct 2021

Tags: Software

The college also requires an electronic signature solution.

Compulsory briefing: 13 Oct

Tender no: IT 21/04 C

Information: Peggy Mazibuko, Tel: (034) 326 4888, E-mail: peggy.mazibuko@majuba.edu.za.

Closing date: 25 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Security, Electronic signature

Majuba TVET College also invites bids for a student management information system.

Compulsory briefing: 13 Oct

Tender no: IT 21/01 C

Information: Peggy Mazibuko, Tel: (034) 326 4888, E-mail: peggy.mazibuko@majuba.edu.za.

Closing date: 25 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Student management

The upgrading of the existing and the installation of additional networking and Wi-Fi infrastructure is required along with Wi-Fi management services.

Compulsory briefing: 14 Oct

Tender no: IT 21/14 C

Information: Peggy Mazibuko, Tel: (034) 326 4888, E-mail: peggy.mazibuko@majuba.edu.za.

Closing date: 21 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Networking, Wi-Fi, Telecommunications

Film and Publication Board

The board wishes to appoint a panel of service providers for the provisioning of information and communication technology services over a period of 36 months.

Tender no: RFT 03 2021/22

Information: Thato, Tel: (012) 003 1400, E-mail: thato.moremi@fpb.org.za.

Closing date: 15 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Professional services, Managed services, Consulting, Support and maintenance

A service provider is required for disaster recovery and business continuity planning.

Non-compulsory briefing: 1 Oct – Request briefing session link via e-mail to tenders@fpb.org.za.

Tender no: RFT 04 2021/22

Information: Thato, Tel: (012) 003 1400, E-mail: thato.moremi@fpb.org.za.

Closing date: 18 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Security, Disaster recovery, Business continuity

Saldanha Bay Municipality

The municipality is looking for a service provider for the unbundling and cleaning of the infrastructure GIS and asset database.

Compulsory briefing: 4 Oct

Tender no: SBM 10/20/21

Information: E Pretorius, Tel: (022) 701 6989, E-mail: elmi.pretorius@sbm.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Database, GIS, Asset management, Data cleansing

Services Sector Education and Training Authority

Bids are invited for the provision of ICT hardware, ICT devices (laptops, desktops, servers, storage and network equipment) licensing and software, related hardware service, maintenance, repairs and support as and when required.

Tender no: PROC T612

Information: Conny Mathebula, Tel: (011) 276 9621, E-mail: tenders@serviceseta.org.za.

Closing date: 19 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Computing, Mobility, Servers, Networking, Storage, Software licensing, Licensing, Support and maintenance

The authority is also looking for a service provider for the provisioning of a nationwide software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) for transmission of voice, video and data and hosting of ICT unified telecommunications and related integrated services.

Tender no: PROC T613

Information: Conny Mathebula, Tel: (011) 276 9621, E-mail: tenders@serviceseta.org.za.

Closing date: 19 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Networking, SD-wan, Video, Telephony, Hosting, Unified communications, Telecommunications

The Seta wishes to appoint a panel of approved service providers for the provisioning of ICT professional services, software, licenses, related support and maintenance as and when required.

Tender no: PROC T615

Information: Conny Mathebula, Tel: (011) 276 9621, E-mail: tenders@serviceseta.org.za.

Closing date: 21 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Software licensing, Professional services, Managed services, Support and maintenance

City of Johannesburg

Metrobus requires an independent service provider to supply and install an on-premise (cloud based) Internet protocol telephony system and 300 IP handsets for a period of 36 months, as and when required.

Tender no: ICT 006/2020-21

Information: Steve Tefo, Tel: (011) 403 4300, E-mail: stefo@mbus.joburg.org.za.

Closing date: 20 Oct 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, Telephony, Hardware, Software, Cloud computing, VoIP

National Prosecuting Authority

The NPA wishes to appoint a service provider for electronic back-up media off-site storage services.

Tender no: NPA 11-21/22

Information: Samuel Masombuka, Tel: (012) 845 6478, E-mail: tenders@npa.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Hardware, Security, Storage, Backup, Off-site storage

Central Energy Fund

The CEF wishes to appoint a service provider for consultancy services over a period of 36 months for its Sage Payroll system (People 300).

Tender no: SPS/09/2021

Information: Mkhulu Wellem Skhosana, Tel: (010) 201 4793, E-mail: Wellems@cefgroup.co.za.

Closing date: 12 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Consulting, Professional services, Payroll

Proposals are also requested for the appointment of a service provider for the renewal of Cherwell IT service management annual license subscription and support and maintenance on a time and material basis.

Tender no: RCL/09//2021

Information: Mkhulu Wellem Skhosana, Tel: (010) 201 4793, E-mail: Wellems@cefgroup.co.za.

Closing date: 5 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, ITSM, Services, IT service management, Software licensing, Support and maintenance

The fund is looking fora service provider to supply and implement an on-premise digital signing platform.

Tender no: IDS/09//2021

Information: Mkhulu Wellem Skhosana, Tel: (010) 201 4793, E-mail: Wellems@cefgroup.co.za.

Closing date: 4 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Security, Hardware, Digital, Digital signature

Ithala Development Finance Corporation

The company is advertising for the provision and implementation of a RASET portal solution.

Tender no: RFP 08/21

Information: SCM, Tel: (031) 907 8701, E-mail: lzondi@ithala.co.za.

Closing date: 5 Oct 2021

Tags: Software

Department of Communications and Digital Technologies

The department wishes to appoint a service provider to investigate the feasibility of regulatory, policy and strategies that could further impact on lowering the cost to communicate.

Non-compulsory briefing: 4 Oct – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: DCDT/09/2021/22

Information: R Hlahla or A Masemola-Ramatlo, Tel: (012) 427 8029, E-mail: dcdttenders@dtps.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 Oct 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Consulting

A service provider is also sought to develop the district digital enablement plans.

Tender no: DCDT/10/2021/22

Information: R Hlahla or L Ndzena, Tel: (012) 427 8029, E-mail: dcdttenders@dtps.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Oct 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Consulting, Software, Digital, Digital enablement, Internet, IoT

The department is advertising for a service provider to assist the South African Accreditation Authority with adjudication of applications for accreditation of two authentication services and product providers.

Tender no: DCDT/06/2021/22

Information: R Hlahla or M Selebi, Tel: (012) 427 8029, E-mail: dcdttenders@dtps.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 Oct 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Consulting, Software, Digital, Authentication, Cyber security, Security, Electronic signatures, eCommerce, ECT Act, Internet, IoT, 4IR

Transport Education and Training Authority

The authority requests proposals from service providersfor the design, development, implementation and maintenance of an online project monitoring and stakeholder support system (OPMSS) for TETA funded projects for a period of four years.

Tender no: TETA21/PME/0007/ONLINE PROJECT MONITORING

Information: Zukisani Mangaliso, Tel: (011) 577 7026, E-mail: tenders@teta.org.za.

Closing date: 12 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Software development, Internet, Monitoring, Stakeholder support

City of Cape Town

The metro is calling for installation and maintenance of fibre network infrastructure and outside plant (OSP) facilities.

Non-compulsory briefing: 4 Oct - Via Skype for Business. To access the meeting use this link.

Tender no: 58S/2021/2022

Information: Alister Van Tonder, Tel: (021) 400 9080, E-mail: alister.vantonder@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Telecommunications, Networking, Fibre optics, Fibre, Hardware, Support and maintenance

Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo

The organisation is advertising for an unified e-mail management solution.

Tender no: JCPZ/ICT01/2021

Information: Ernest Moeketsi, Cell: 079 496 6916, E-mail: emoeketsi@jhbcityparks.com.

Closing date: 22 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, E-mail, Unified communications

Air Traffic and Navigation Services Company Limited

ATNS is looking for a financial reporting solution.

Tender no: ATNS-FINANCE-FIN.REPORTING SOLUTION- 200921

Information: Nokuthula Sangweni, Cell: 082 875 4809, E-mail: NokuthulaSa@atns.co.za.

Closing date: 4 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, ERP, Reporting

South African Social Security Agency

SASSA KwaZulu-Natal requires the supply and delivery of 46 HPe switches as well as the supply, delivery and installation of seventeen (17) UPS’.

Tender no: SASSA: 26-21-ICT-KZN

Information: Thabiso Cingo, Tel: (033) 846 3399, E-mail: ThabisoC@sassa.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Networking, Switches, UPS

The agency is also advertising for an enterprise project governance tool (EPGT) for the period of three years.

Tender no: SASSA: 27-21-ICT-HO

Information: Zintathu Mabuza, Tel: (012) 400 2130, E-mail: zintathum@sassa.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Security, Enterprise, Governance

Bids are invited for the supply of facial recognition, fingerprint matching and webcams.

Tender no: SASSA: 30-21-ICT-HO

Information: Ramasekiwa Tshokwe, Tel: (012) 400 2413, E-mail: ramasekiwat@sassa.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Security, Hardware, Biometrics

SASSA also requires the supply of software licenses.

Tender no: SASSA: 31-21-ICT-HO

Information: Ramasekiwa Tshokwe, Tel: (012) 400 2413, E-mail: ramasekiwat@sassa.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Software licensing

Ditsong: Museums of South Africa

An experienced and accredited ICT service provider is sought to make provision for servers, migration of data, data backups, datacentre controls, e-mail hosting (to O365), e-mail archiving and hosted private automated branch exchange (PABX) for five years.

Tender no: DMSA 006-2021

Information: Dakalo Nemavhoini, Tel: (012) 492 5736, E-mail: dakalo@ditsong.org.za.

Closing date: 8 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, E-mail, Hosting, Telecommunications, Servers, Data, Backups, Security, Datacentre

South African Revenue Service

SARS is advertising for the provision of professional services related to the Protection of Personal Information Act No. 4 of 2013.

Tender no: RFP 03/2021

Information: Andre Taljaard, Tel: (012) 442 4078, E-mail: tenderofffice@sars.gov.za.

Closing date: 7 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Consulting, POPI, Security, Privacy

Polokwane Municipality

The Limpopo municipality wishes to appoint a service provider to supply, install and maintain the access control systems and equipment at Polokwane municipal premises on an ad-hoc basis for a period of three years.

Tender no: PM06/2021

Information: Lesetja Ledwaba, Tel: (015) 023 5454, E-mail: lesetjaLE@polokwane.gov.za.

Closing date: 5 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Support and maintenance, Hardware, Software, Access control, Biometrics, Security

Department of Transport

The department is advertising for a PABX.

Tender no: DOT/05/2021/COO

Information: Lucky Mashile or John Mashinini, Tel: (012) 309 3429, E-mail: MashileL@dot.gov.za.

Closing date: 15 Oct 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Software, Hardware, Telephony

uThukela District Municipality

The KZN municipality is advertising for a service provider for the management of the rural road asset management system (RRAMS) for the period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 7 Oct

Tender no: 16/2021-RAM

Information:LT Ngwenya, Tel: (036) 638 5183, E-mail: Lngwenya2@uthukela.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Asset management

The district is also looking for provision of asset management system and support for the period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 5 Oct

Tender no: 14/2021-PRS

Information: LT Ngwenya, Tel: (036) 638 5183, E-mail: Lngwenya2@uthukela.gov.za.

Closing date: 21 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Asset management, Support and maintenance

Transnet SOC Ltd

Transnet is advertising for the manufacture, supply and installation of a dredge computer system human machine interface computers and Scada licenses for Dredger Isandlwana on a once-off basis.

Tender no: TNPA 992

Information: Mlu Shozi, Tel: (031) 361 8825, E-mail: Mlungisi.shozi@transnet.net.

Closing date: 14 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, Scada

Bids are invited for supply, installation, commissioning, configuration, integration, training and maintenance of all equipment, software, and databases for handheld scanners for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: CRAC JHB 36553

Information:Bridget Silubane, Tel: (011) 584 0605, E-mail: Bridget.Silubane@transnet.net.

Closing date: 14 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance, Scanners

Transnet also requires ICTM e-learning platform governance, best practices and methodology training for a period of 12 months at Parktown.

Tender no: RFQ: CRAC-JHB-35102

Information: Mohale Rapetswa, Tel: (011) 584 0944, E-mail: mohale.rapetswa@transnet.net.

Closing date: 12 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Training and eLearning, ICTM, Governance, Internet, IoT

Provision of a managed integrated travel solution is sought for a period of three years.

Tender no: GSM/21/03/2072

Information: Lerato Ramoyada, Tel: (011) 308 3706, E-mail: Lerato.Ramoyada@transnet.net.

Closing date: 8 Oct 2021

Tags: Software

Transnet is also advertising for 3D printer relocation and service repair.

Tender no: TE21-KLP-8DH-03314

Information: Tlaleng Manzane, Tel: (012) 391 1567, E-mail: Tlaleng.Manzane@transnet.net.

Closing date: 19 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance

Unemployment Insurance Fund

The UIF invites proposals for the appointment of a service provider for the implementation of an enterprise content management (ECM) system and to provide support and maintenance for a period of 36 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 1 Oct - Virtual

Tender no: UIF 8/2021

Information: Wilmari Kruger, Tel: (012) 337 1679, E-mail: uiftenders@labour.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Enterprise. Enterprise content management, ECM, Support and maintenance

Gauteng Partnership Fund

Terms of reference are sought for supplying, configuring, and implementation of an integrated loan management system for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: RFP0013/2021

Information: Florence Maluleke, Tel: (011) 685 6627, E-mail: florencem@gpf.org.za.

Closing date: 8 Oct 2021

Tags: Software

Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality





Supply and delivery of desktop and laptop computers is also sought for a period of 36 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 4 Oct - Virtual

Tender no: 8/2/RNM0329

Information: Ms Qwabe, Tel: (039) 688 2043, E-mail: sinenhlanhla.qwabe@rnm.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Road Traffic Infringement Agency

The RTIA wishes to appoint a service provider to develop an enterprise architecture, three year ICT strategy as well as conducting a COBIT 2019 assessment.

Tender no: RFP03/2021/2022

Information: K Moloko, Tel: (087) 285 0500, E-mail: Kwena.Moloko@rtia.co.za.

Closing date: 4 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Consulting, Professional services, Enterprise architecture, COBIT 2019

Community Schemes Ombud Service

The ombud requires supply, development and implementation of business automation solutions including maintenance and support for a period of five years.

Tender no: CSOS015-2021

Information: Nduduzo Mthimkhulu, Cell: 076 630 3779, E-mail: tenders@csos.org.za.

Closing date: 11 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Business process automation, Services, Support and maintenance

Drakenstein Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is advertising for the supply and delivery of electric meters for the period ending 30 June 2025.

Tender no: PROC12/2021

Information: D Gabriels, Tel: (021) 807 4682, E-mail: davidg@drakenstein.gov.za.

Closing date: 4 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Electricity

Oudtshoorn Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is offering its formal tender for the provision of maintenance and support services to the existing energy management system for a period ending 30 June 2024.

Tender no: TD-04/09/2021

Information:Thando Sindaphi, Tel: (044) 203 3172, E-mail: thando@oudtmun.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Electricity, Services, Support and maintenance

Amajuba District Municipality

The municipality is advertising for supply and delivery of 9 x laptop computers.

Tender no: Q2021/39

Information: Wonder Madi, Tel: (034) 329 7200, E-mail: wonderm@amajuba.gov.za

Closing date: 7 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa Limited

The IDC wishes to appoint a panel of service providers for the provision of forensic investigation services.

Tender no: T38/09/21

Information: Nomathemba Dludla, Tel: (011) 269 3812, E-mail: nomathembad@idc.co.za.

Closing date: 8 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Forensics, Auditing, Security

Bids are invited for the development of a sector support action plan for the South African printed circuit board industry.

Tender no: T41/09/21

Information: Luyanda Dlamini, Tel: (011) 269 3767, E-mail: luyandad@idc.co.za.

Closing date: 20 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Forensics, Auditing, Security

The IDC is also wishes to conduct a 4th industrial revolution (4.0IR) readiness and maturity assessment for the South African leather and footwear industry.

Tender no: T40/09/21

Information: Luyanda Dlamini, Tel: (011) 269 3767, E-mail: luyandad@idc.co.za.

Closing date: 19 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Research and analysis, 4IR

Rustenburg Local Municipality

The municipality is in need of a MSCOA-compliant financial system for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: RLM/BTO/0004/2021/22

Information: J Masinga, Tel: (014) 590 3123, E-mail: jmasinga@rustenburg.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, ERP

South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited

SANRAL wishes to appoint a direct internet service provider for corporate grade internet breakout via fibre connectivity from data centre locations.

Tender no: SANRAL 58000/1013/2021/07

Information: Luyanda Sibali, Tel: (012) 844 8000, E-mail: SibaliL@nra.co.za.

Closing date: 13 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Telecommunications, Internet, Fibre, Data centre

Financial Sector Conduct Authority

The FSCA invites bids for the upgrade of backup media server hardware.

Tender no: FSCA2021/22-T006

Information: Jessie Myanga, Tel: (012) 422 7159, E-mail: jessie.myanga@fsca.co.za.

Closing date: 5 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Backup, Media server, Servers

Sarah Baartman District Municipality

Supply, delivery, installation, configuration, maintenance and commissioning of local area network and power over ethernet switches is sought.

Tender no: 19/2021

Information: Chuma Mabindla, Tel: (041) 508 7054, E-mail: cmabindla@sbdm.co.za.

Closing date: 12 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Networking, Switches, Power over ethernet, LAN, Services, Support and maintenance

Francis Baard District Municipality

Supply, delivery, installation and commissioning of a financial management system is sought for this Northern Cape municipality.

Tender no: BID 08/21

Information: Phillip Souden, Tel: (053) 838 0948, E-mail: phillip.souden@fbdm.co.za.

Closing date: 28 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, ERP

Productivity SA

The organisation is advertising for provision of printing services for a period of five years.

Tender no: PSA/IT01/09/2021

Information: Mxolisi Dludla, Tel: (011) 848 5320, E-mail: mxolisid@productivitysa.co.za.

Closing date: 8 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Printing

Kgatelopele Local Municipality

Supply and delivery of ICT equipment is sought.

Tender no: KLM2021/22/006

Information: Bolokang Moeng, Tel: (053) 384 8646, E-mail: supply@kgatelopele.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing

Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and training Authority

The Seta is looking for a service provider for the licensing, implementation, support and maintenance of a management information system (MIS) and decision support system (dss) for a period of five years.

Tender no: MICT/SETA/MIS/009/2021

Information: Bid queries, Tel: (011) 207 2600, E-mail: bidqueries@mict.org.za.

Closing date: 5 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance, Management information system, MIS, Decision support system, DSS, Software licensing

The authority wishes to appoint a panel of qualified service providers for realignment of legacy qualifications and development of a new occupational qualifications for a period of three years.

Tender no: MICT/SETA/QDF/008/2021

Information: Bid queries, Tel: (011) 207 2600, E-mail: bidqueries@mict.org.za.

Closing date: 4 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Consulting, Training and eLearning

A service provider is sought for implementation, support and maintenance of wide area network (WAN) services, security and backup services for a period of five years.

Tender no: MICT/SETA/WAN/11/2021

Information: Bid queries, Tel: (011) 207 2600, E-mail: bidqueries@mict.org.za.

Closing date: 7 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Telecommunications, Networking, WAN, Security, Backup, Services, Support and maintenance

Agricultural Research Council

The council is looking for Microsoft Dynamic AX R3, Power BI and Jet Reports support, new development and customisation for a period of 24 months.

Tender no: ARC/10/09/2021

Information: Musa Zondo, Tel: (012) 427 9733, E-mail: zondomp@arc.agric.za.

Closing date: 14 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Software development, Services, Support and maintenance

Prospective bidders are invited to assist with the corporate advertising and messaging on the ARC LAN.

Tender no: ARC/09/09/2021

Information: Musa Zondo, Tel: (012) 427 9733, E-mail: zondomp@arc.agric.za.

Closing date: 13 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Networking, HR

Mossel Bay Municipality

Fibre connectivity for internet bandwidth and MPLS VPN service connection are required for the Joint Operations and Disaster Management Centre.

Compulsory briefing: 6 Oct – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: TDR242/2021/2022

Information: Prashan Kanjee, Tel: (044) 606 5000, E-mail: pkanjee@mosselbay.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 Oct 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, Bandwidth, Fibre, MPLS, VPN, MPLS VPN

National Research Foundation

The NRF is advertising for a service provider to render off-site backup tape storage and collection services to iThemba LABS, Faure, Western Cape.

Tender no: iLABS/RFQ 2021/22:126

Information: Melanie Robertson or Odwa Mxenge, Tel: (021) 843 1000, E-mail: scm3@tlabs.ac.za.

Closing date: 5 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Services, Outsourcing, Backup, Storage

A suitable service provider is sought to develop and implement a business continuity management (BCM) and organisational resilience programme for a period of 24 months.

Tender no: NRF/CORP RISD/13/2021-22

Information: Vuyelwa Vabaza, Tel: (012) 481 4335, E-mail: VL.Vabaza@nrf.ac.za.

Closing date: 22 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Security, Software, Hardware, Business continuity, Professional services, Disaster recovery

Government Printing Works

GPW wishes to appoint a service provider for supply, delivery, installation and maintenance of a security visitor management solution at its buildings for a period of three years.

Tender no: GPW-2021/22-11

Information: Noko Lekgowe, Tel: (012) 764 3961, E-mail: noko.lekgowe@gpw.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Security, Services, Support and maintenance

Department of Labour

The department wishes to procure Syspro resources for 36 months.

Tender no: SEERFB01/2021

Information: Adelaide Mokonyane or Vishalin Pillay, Tel: (012) 843 7329, E-mail: seeprocurement@labour.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services

City of Cape Town

Vending equipment is sought for an electricity dispensing system.

Tender no: 51G/2021/22

Information: Nigel Waldron, Tel: (021) 444 2290, E-mail: Nigel.Waldron@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, Electricity, Vouchers

The city is also advertising for provision of radio support services for telecommunications.

Tender no: 53S/2021/22

Information: Irfaan Hamdulay, Tel: (021) 957 4702, E-mail: irfaan.hamdulay@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Oct 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Radio, Support and maintenance

State Security Agency

The agency is advertising for supply and delivery of smartboards.

Tender no: SSA/08/2021-22

Information: Nonhlanhla Vilakazi, Tel: (012) 426 2331, E-mail: nonhlanhlal@ssa.gov.za.

Closing date: 7 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, Imaging, Smartboards

The supply, maintenance and support of a Veritas backup solution is also sought for a period of two years.

Tender no: SSA/09/2021-22

Information: Nonhlanhla Vilakazi, Tel: (012) 426 2331, E-mail: nonhlanhlal@ssa.gov.za.

Closing date: 7 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Security, Backup

The SSA wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply of licences for the video conferencing infrastructure and maintenance for a period of three years.

Tender no: SSA/10/2021-22

Information: Nonhlanhla Vilakazi, Tel: (012) 426 2331, E-mail: nonhlanhlal@ssa.gov.za.

Closing date: 7 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Licensing, Software licensing, Video conferencing

Emakhazeni Local Municipality

The municipality is advertising for the supply, installation and maintenance of a static red light, speed violation and back office processing services for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: ELM 22/08/02

Information: Joas Madiope, Tel: (013) 253 7601, E-mail: joas.madiope@emakhazeni.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance

A service provider is sought for the replacement of prepaid electricity meters with smart prepaid meters and related systems at various blocks of municipal flats located at Entokozweni, Emthonjeni and Emgwenya.

Tender no: ELM 22/09/01

Information: Joas Madiope, Tel: (013) 253 7601, E-mail: joas.madiope@emakhazeni.gov.za.

Closing date: 27 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Hardware, Electricity, Smart meters, Prepaid

Department of Human Settlements

Terms of reference are sought to request proposals for appointment of a service provider to conduct protection of personal information impact assessment and implement Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) compliance measures for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: VA50/398

Information: Mbulelo Camagu, Tel: (012) 444 9240, E-mail: mbulelo.camagu@dhs.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Consulting, POPIA, Privacy, Information security

Department of Economic Development, Gauteng

The province requires terms of reference for the appointment of a service provider to provide network support and maintenance for its head office and regional offices.

Tender no: GT/GDED/096/2021

Information: Hlamalani Masetoni, Tel: (011) 355 8126, E-mail: Hlamalani.Masetoni@gauteng.gov.za.

Closing date: 15 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Networking, Consulting, Professional Services, Services, Support and maintenance

Mining Qualifications Authority

The provision of internet connection services is required for MQA's head office and six regional offices.

Tender no: MQA/01/21/22

Information: Sakhile Mlauzi, Tel: (011) 547 2646, E-mail: SakhileM@mqa.org.za.

Closing date: 11 Oct 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, ISP, Services

Coega Development Cooperation

The CDC is looking for an accredited service provider to conduct ISO 20000 and ISO 27000 standards audits.

Tender no: CDC/327/21

Information: Zine Mtanda, E-mail: tenders@coega.co.za.

Closing date: 6 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Consulting, Professional services, Security, Information security, ISO 27000, ISO 20000, IT service management, Auditing, Standards

South African Weather Service

SAWS wishes to procure a high-performance computing (HPC) system with storage and hierarchical storage management (HSM) through a consumption based services model, leasing, or outright purchase option.

Tender no: SAWS-270/21

Information: Vusi Maditsi, Tel: (012) 367 6000, E-mail: bids@weathersa.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, High-performance computing, HPC, Storage, HSM

Small Enterprise Development Agency

Seda invites bids for the provision of professional services of a well-established service provider incorporated and operating in South Africa with a national presence and extensive service coverage including outlying areas, who will provide it with wide area network (WAN) and internet connectivity services covering all its offices throughout South Africa for a period of 24 months.

Tender no: RFP/T03-2021/22

Information: S. Wright, Tel: (012) 441 1218, E-mail: swright@seda.org.za.

Closing date: 8 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Services, Telecommunications, Networking, WAN, Internet, ISP

Cross-Border Road Transport Agency

The agency requires internet, e-mail and disaster recovery and disaster recovery alternative business site services.

Tender no: CBRTA/HO/0066

Information:&nbs