ICT Tenders: Results catch-up
It's been a little over two months since National Treasury launched its new eTender portal following a server infrastructure crash in the first quarter of the year that resulted in widespread data corruption. The Government Printing Works has also experienced technical problems and has not been able to produce a National Tender Bulletin since January.
Given the circumstances and regulatory requirements for the advertising of tenders, it is unsurprising that the eTender portal has seen widespread adoption across the public sector. For companies interested in doing business with government the year has been a frustrating one; so the large numbers of tenders being advertised on the portal are certainly welcomed.
Conversely, activity in the awards and cancellations sections of the site have been low key; however this can be partly attributed to procurement officers being more focused on getting accustomed to the process for advertising tenders.
Of greater concern has been the apparent shortcomings in the system, particularly the absence of a field for contract values for tenders awarded. Nevertheless, some public sector organisations are now getting around this exclusion by attaching a 'bids received' document that includes the respective values of the proposals.
A new area of concern is however emerging as activity in these sections pick up. Specifically, notices for both awards and cancellations are ordered by the date the tender was originally advertised. Although the site does have a search function that enables the finding of details on known tenders, users wishing to see which tenders have been recently awarded or cancelled will need to look through all the entries received since the new portal was launched.
While many of this weeks announcements are certainly recent, this onerous search has revealed several that have been overlooked. The final count of 11 cancellations and 18 awards (three with values) will at least give the market some closure.
As for tenders on offer, this week sees a slump in the new opportunities advertised across the board. Despite seeing the largest drop in interest the software sector still leads with 104 requests, followed by the services sector with 90, hardware with 63 and telecommunications with a still buoyant 24.
New tenders
Umgeni Water
The organisation requires SAP support, maintenance and advisory services for implemented SAP modules for a duration of three years.
Tender no: 2022/003
Information: Zamah Gasa, Tel: (033) 341 1075, E-mail: Zamah.gasa@umgeni.co.za.
Closing date: 28 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, Support and maintenance
Wholesale and Retail Sector Education and Training Authority
A service provider is sought for the provision of a career development platform and IT integrated services.
Tender no: WRSCM-2021/2022-0003
Information: Dawn Prince, Tel: (012) 622 9500, E-mail: dprince@wrseta.org.za.
Closing date: 7 Oct 2021
Tags: Services, HR, Software, Integrated services, Support and maintenance
The authority is also advertising for the specification for the appointment of a service provider for supply, installation, support and leasing of multi functional printers.
Tender no: WRSCM-2021/2022-0028
Information: Dawn Prince, Tel: (012) 622 9500, E-mail: dprince@wrseta.org.za.
Closing date: 8 Oct 2021
Tags: Services, Hardware, Software, Printing, Support and maintenance
South African Broadcasting Corporation Limited
Provision of maintenance and support services are sought for the production server in the computer room for SABC for a period of three years.
Tender no: RFQ/IT/2021/123
Information: Azwinaki, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.
Closing date: 14 Oct 2021
Tags: Services, Hardware, Servers, Support and maintenance
Armscor
Armscor is looking for a service provider for the digitising services of micrographic records in the 2021/20232 FY.
Tender no: EICT/2021/13
Information: Samson Mahlangu, Tel: (012) 428 3650, E-mail: aopts@armscor.co.za.
Closing date: 21 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Digitising, Digital, Records management
Mnquma Local Municipality
The Eastern Cape municipality requires supply and installation of software for capturing and processing of traffic fines for a period of three years.
Compulsory briefing: 5 Oct
Tender no: MNQ/SCM/29/21-22
Information: S Qwaka, Tel: (047) 050 1155, E-mail: sqwaka@mnquma.gov.za.
Closing date: 5 Nov 2021
Tags: Software
Beaufort West Municipality
Supply and delivery of ICT hardware and software is required at this Western Cape municipality.
Tender no: SCM 01/2022
Information: P Strumpher, Tel: (023) 414 8117, E-mail: petrus@beaufortwestmun.co.za.
Closing date: 29 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Hardware
State Information Technology Agency
SITA wishes to establish a panel of service providers to perform products, services, customer specific solutions packaging and financial modelling experts.
Tender no: RFA 1007
Information: Audrey Matlapeng, Tel: (012) 482 2339, E-mail: Audrey.Matlapeng@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 12 Oct 2021
Tags: Services, Consulting, Hardware, Software, Professional services
SITA wishes to establish a five-year support and license subscription agreement for a software asset management (SAM) capability.
Tender no: RFB 998
Information: Emmah Mmatli, Tel: (012) 482 2673, E-mail: Emmah.Mmatli@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 15 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Asset management, Services, Software asset management, SAM, Support and maintenance, Software licensing
The agency is advertising for the procurement of the Huawei and Cisco installation services; Cisco Smartnet services as well as Huawei and Cisco support and maintenance services (i.e. Cisco and Huawei equipment Field Support) of the SAPS Shortfall Network Equipment for a period of three years.
Tender no: RFB 985
Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 11 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Networking, Telecommunications, Support and maintenance
Supply, installation, configuration and management of e-mail cleansing services is also sought for SITA and its clients for a period of two years with the possible option to extend for a further one year.
Tender no: RFB 996
Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 12 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Services, E-mail
The Gauteng Department of Education requires procurement, maintenance and support of endpoint backup and encryption software for the period of three years.
Tender no: RFB 990
Information: Emmah Mmatli, Tel: (012) 482 2673, E-mail: Emmah.Mmatli@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 11 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Security, Endpoint, Backup, Encryption, Support and maintenance
SITA is advertising for the renewal of McAfee antivirus software license services and implementation of e-mail gateway security, support and maintenance for the Department of Correctional Services.
Tender no: RFB 1008
Information: Shalati Mabunda, Tel: (012) 482 2918, E-mail: Shalati.Mabunda@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 18 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Security, Software licensing, E-mail, Support and maintenance
Bids are invited for the supply of F5 Load Balancer technology, including professional services and support and maintenance for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: RFB 989
Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 15 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, Networking, Hardware, Support and maintenance
Supply of router to SITA is required for the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture for 60 months.
Tender no: RFB 1006
Information: Thato Meso, Tel: (012) 482 2595, E-mail: Thato.Meso@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 15 Oct 2021
Tags: Networking, Hardware
Railway Safety Regulator
A turnkey service provider is sought to provide end-to-end ICT managed security (cyber) services.
Tender no: RSR/RFP/ICT-SM/MSS-Cyber/21/09/09
Information: Goitseone M Kgwadibana, Tel: (087) 284 6564, E-mail: goitseonek@rsr.org.za.
Closing date: 15 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Managed services, Security, Cyber security, Internet, IoT, Security
City of Tshwane
Quotations are invited for the supply of specialised information and communication technology (ICT) equipment to perform marketing and communication services.
Tender no: Q8-2021-22
Information: Thabitha Magoro, Tel: (012) 358 2360, E-mail: thabithal@tshwane.gov.za.
Closing date: 6 Oct 2021
Tags: Services, Hardware, Software, CRM, Marketing, Communications
Alfred Duma Local Municipality
A service provider is sought to supply and maintain a communication/telephone solution within the Alfred Duma Local Municipal area of jurisdiction for a period of three years.
Compulsory briefing: 4 Oct
Tender no: CS 06 2021
Information: S Massyn, Tel: (036) 637 2231, E-mail: shmassyn@alfredduma.gov.za.
Closing date: 28 Oct 2021
Tags: Services, Hardware, Support and maintenance, Telecommunications, Telephony, Software
Capricorn District Municipality
The Limpopo region is advertising for supply and delivery of smart prepaid meters for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: FIN-R12/2021/2022
Information: Thabo Nonyane, Tel: (015) 294 1069, E-mail: nonyanet@cdm.org.za.
Closing date: 28 Oct 2021
Tags: Hardware, Software, Electricity, Smart meters, Prepaid
The district is also looking for a multi-utility online vending system and third party vending for the period of 36 months.
Tender no: FIN-R14/2021/2022
Information: Thabo Nonyane, Tel: (015) 294 1069, E-mail: nonyanet@cdm.org.za.
Closing date: 28 Oct 2021
Tags: Hardware, Software, Prepaid, Internet, IoT, Services, Vending
Supply, delivery, installation and setup of a network attached storage device is also required.
Tender no: COR-IT15/2021/2022
Information: Andre Farber, Tel: (015) 294 1219, E-mail: farbera@cdm.org.za.
Closing date: 29 Oct 2021
Tags: Hardware, Storage, Networking
Bids are invited for the supply and delivery of computer equipment.
Tender no: COR-IT16/2021/2022
Information: Andre Farber, Tel: (015) 294 1219, E-mail: farbera@cdm.org.za.
Closing date: 29 Oct 2021
Tags: Hardware, Computing
A software-defined wide area networking solution is also sought.
Tender no: COR-IT17/2021/2022
Information: Pheeha Asiti, Tel: (015) 294 1045, E-mail: asitip@cdm.org.za.
Closing date: 29 Oct 2021
Tags: Hardware, Software, Networking, WAN, SD-WAN
Ithala SOC Limited
The organisation wishes to appoint a service provider to render fraud hotline/ethics line services for a period of three years.
Tender no: RFQ 19282
Information: Lulama Pakade, Tel: (031) 366 2500, E-mail: quotes_ltd@ithala.co.za.
Closing date: 7 Oct 2021
Tags: Services, Call centre, Contact centre, Outsourcing
Msunduzi Local Municipality
The KZN municipality is looking for supply, delivery and installation of 5 x Sidra Intersection 9 network software (1 pc licences).
Tender no: CONTRACT No. SCM 20 OF 21/22
Information: Phiwe, Tel: (033) 392 2486, E-mail: phiwe.mthalane@msunduzi.gov.za.
Closing date: 28 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Software licensing
Majuba TVET College
The institution is advertising for the provision of IP cameras.
Compulsory briefing: 13 Oct
Tender no: IT 21/05 C
Information: Peggy Mazibuko, Tel: (034) 326 4888, E-mail: peggy.mazibuko@majuba.edu.za.
Closing date: 25 Oct 2021
Tags: Hardware, Software, Security, IP, Internet, IoT, IP camera
Provision of a Board Pac software solution is also sought.
Compulsory briefing: 13 Oct
Tender no: IT 21/03 C
Information: Peggy Mazibuko, Tel: (034) 326 4888, E-mail: peggy.mazibuko@majuba.edu.za.
Closing date: 25 Oct 2021
Tags: Software
The college also requires an electronic signature solution.
Compulsory briefing: 13 Oct
Tender no: IT 21/04 C
Information: Peggy Mazibuko, Tel: (034) 326 4888, E-mail: peggy.mazibuko@majuba.edu.za.
Closing date: 25 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Security, Electronic signature
Majuba TVET College also invites bids for a student management information system.
Compulsory briefing: 13 Oct
Tender no: IT 21/01 C
Information: Peggy Mazibuko, Tel: (034) 326 4888, E-mail: peggy.mazibuko@majuba.edu.za.
Closing date: 25 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Student management
The upgrading of the existing and the installation of additional networking and Wi-Fi infrastructure is required along with Wi-Fi management services.
Compulsory briefing: 14 Oct
Tender no: IT 21/14 C
Information: Peggy Mazibuko, Tel: (034) 326 4888, E-mail: peggy.mazibuko@majuba.edu.za.
Closing date: 21 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Networking, Wi-Fi, Telecommunications
Film and Publication Board
The board wishes to appoint a panel of service providers for the provisioning of information and communication technology services over a period of 36 months.
Tender no: RFT 03 2021/22
Information: Thato, Tel: (012) 003 1400, E-mail: thato.moremi@fpb.org.za.
Closing date: 15 Oct 2021
Tags: Services, Professional services, Managed services, Consulting, Support and maintenance
A service provider is required for disaster recovery and business continuity planning.
Non-compulsory briefing: 1 Oct – Request briefing session link via e-mail to tenders@fpb.org.za.
Tender no: RFT 04 2021/22
Information: Thato, Tel: (012) 003 1400, E-mail: thato.moremi@fpb.org.za.
Closing date: 18 Oct 2021
Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Security, Disaster recovery, Business continuity
Saldanha Bay Municipality
The municipality is looking for a service provider for the unbundling and cleaning of the infrastructure GIS and asset database.
Compulsory briefing: 4 Oct
Tender no: SBM 10/20/21
Information: E Pretorius, Tel: (022) 701 6989, E-mail: elmi.pretorius@sbm.gov.za.
Closing date: 29 Oct 2021
Tags: Services, Software, Database, GIS, Asset management, Data cleansing
Services Sector Education and Training Authority
Bids are invited for the provision of ICT hardware, ICT devices (laptops, desktops, servers, storage and network equipment) licensing and software, related hardware service, maintenance, repairs and support as and when required.
Tender no: PROC T612
Information: Conny Mathebula, Tel: (011) 276 9621, E-mail: tenders@serviceseta.org.za.
Closing date: 19 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Computing, Mobility, Servers, Networking, Storage, Software licensing, Licensing, Support and maintenance
The authority is also looking for a service provider for the provisioning of a nationwide software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) for transmission of voice, video and data and hosting of ICT unified telecommunications and related integrated services.
Tender no: PROC T613
Information: Conny Mathebula, Tel: (011) 276 9621, E-mail: tenders@serviceseta.org.za.
Closing date: 19 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Networking, SD-wan, Video, Telephony, Hosting, Unified communications, Telecommunications
The Seta wishes to appoint a panel of approved service providers for the provisioning of ICT professional services, software, licenses, related support and maintenance as and when required.
Tender no: PROC T615
Information: Conny Mathebula, Tel: (011) 276 9621, E-mail: tenders@serviceseta.org.za.
Closing date: 21 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Software licensing, Professional services, Managed services, Support and maintenance
City of Johannesburg
Metrobus requires an independent service provider to supply and install an on-premise (cloud based) Internet protocol telephony system and 300 IP handsets for a period of 36 months, as and when required.
Tender no: ICT 006/2020-21
Information: Steve Tefo, Tel: (011) 403 4300, E-mail: stefo@mbus.joburg.org.za.
Closing date: 20 Oct 2021
Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, Telephony, Hardware, Software, Cloud computing, VoIP
National Prosecuting Authority
The NPA wishes to appoint a service provider for electronic back-up media off-site storage services.
Tender no: NPA 11-21/22
Information: Samuel Masombuka, Tel: (012) 845 6478, E-mail: tenders@npa.gov.za.
Closing date: 8 Oct 2021
Tags: Services, Hardware, Security, Storage, Backup, Off-site storage
Central Energy Fund
The CEF wishes to appoint a service provider for consultancy services over a period of 36 months for its Sage Payroll system (People 300).
Tender no: SPS/09/2021
Information: Mkhulu Wellem Skhosana, Tel: (010) 201 4793, E-mail: Wellems@cefgroup.co.za.
Closing date: 12 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Consulting, Professional services, Payroll
Proposals are also requested for the appointment of a service provider for the renewal of Cherwell IT service management annual license subscription and support and maintenance on a time and material basis.
Tender no: RCL/09//2021
Information: Mkhulu Wellem Skhosana, Tel: (010) 201 4793, E-mail: Wellems@cefgroup.co.za.
Closing date: 5 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, ITSM, Services, IT service management, Software licensing, Support and maintenance
The fund is looking fora service provider to supply and implement an on-premise digital signing platform.
Tender no: IDS/09//2021
Information: Mkhulu Wellem Skhosana, Tel: (010) 201 4793, E-mail: Wellems@cefgroup.co.za.
Closing date: 4 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Security, Hardware, Digital, Digital signature
Ithala Development Finance Corporation
The company is advertising for the provision and implementation of a RASET portal solution.
Tender no: RFP 08/21
Information: SCM, Tel: (031) 907 8701, E-mail: lzondi@ithala.co.za.
Closing date: 5 Oct 2021
Tags: Software
Department of Communications and Digital Technologies
The department wishes to appoint a service provider to investigate the feasibility of regulatory, policy and strategies that could further impact on lowering the cost to communicate.
Non-compulsory briefing: 4 Oct – Microsoft Teams.
Tender no: DCDT/09/2021/22
Information: R Hlahla or A Masemola-Ramatlo, Tel: (012) 427 8029, E-mail: dcdttenders@dtps.gov.za.
Closing date: 12 Oct 2021
Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Consulting
A service provider is also sought to develop the district digital enablement plans.
Tender no: DCDT/10/2021/22
Information: R Hlahla or L Ndzena, Tel: (012) 427 8029, E-mail: dcdttenders@dtps.gov.za.
Closing date: 14 Oct 2021
Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Consulting, Software, Digital, Digital enablement, Internet, IoT
The department is advertising for a service provider to assist the South African Accreditation Authority with adjudication of applications for accreditation of two authentication services and product providers.
Tender no: DCDT/06/2021/22
Information: R Hlahla or M Selebi, Tel: (012) 427 8029, E-mail: dcdttenders@dtps.gov.za.
Closing date: 12 Oct 2021
Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Consulting, Software, Digital, Authentication, Cyber security, Security, Electronic signatures, eCommerce, ECT Act, Internet, IoT, 4IR
Transport Education and Training Authority
The authority requests proposals from service providersfor the design, development, implementation and maintenance of an online project monitoring and stakeholder support system (OPMSS) for TETA funded projects for a period of four years.
Tender no: TETA21/PME/0007/ONLINE PROJECT MONITORING
Information: Zukisani Mangaliso, Tel: (011) 577 7026, E-mail: tenders@teta.org.za.
Closing date: 12 Oct 2021
Tags: Services, Software, Software development, Internet, Monitoring, Stakeholder support
City of Cape Town
The metro is calling for installation and maintenance of fibre network infrastructure and outside plant (OSP) facilities.
Non-compulsory briefing: 4 Oct - Via Skype for Business. To access the meeting use this link.
Tender no: 58S/2021/2022
Information: Alister Van Tonder, Tel: (021) 400 9080, E-mail: alister.vantonder@capetown.gov.za.
Closing date: 19 Oct 2021
Tags: Services, Telecommunications, Networking, Fibre optics, Fibre, Hardware, Support and maintenance
Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo
The organisation is advertising for an unified e-mail management solution.
Tender no: JCPZ/ICT01/2021
Information: Ernest Moeketsi, Cell: 079 496 6916, E-mail: emoeketsi@jhbcityparks.com.
Closing date: 22 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, E-mail, Unified communications
Air Traffic and Navigation Services Company Limited
ATNS is looking for a financial reporting solution.
Tender no: ATNS-FINANCE-FIN.REPORTING SOLUTION- 200921
Information: Nokuthula Sangweni, Cell: 082 875 4809, E-mail: NokuthulaSa@atns.co.za.
Closing date: 4 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, ERP, Reporting
South African Social Security Agency
SASSA KwaZulu-Natal requires the supply and delivery of 46 HPe switches as well as the supply, delivery and installation of seventeen (17) UPS’.
Tender no: SASSA: 26-21-ICT-KZN
Information: Thabiso Cingo, Tel: (033) 846 3399, E-mail: ThabisoC@sassa.gov.za.
Closing date: 8 Oct 2021
Tags: Hardware, Networking, Switches, UPS
The agency is also advertising for an enterprise project governance tool (EPGT) for the period of three years.
Tender no: SASSA: 27-21-ICT-HO
Information: Zintathu Mabuza, Tel: (012) 400 2130, E-mail: zintathum@sassa.gov.za.
Closing date: 8 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Security, Enterprise, Governance
Bids are invited for the supply of facial recognition, fingerprint matching and webcams.
Tender no: SASSA: 30-21-ICT-HO
Information: Ramasekiwa Tshokwe, Tel: (012) 400 2413, E-mail: ramasekiwat@sassa.gov.za.
Closing date: 13 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Security, Hardware, Biometrics
SASSA also requires the supply of software licenses.
Tender no: SASSA: 31-21-ICT-HO
Information: Ramasekiwa Tshokwe, Tel: (012) 400 2413, E-mail: ramasekiwat@sassa.gov.za.
Closing date: 13 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Software licensing
Ditsong: Museums of South Africa
An experienced and accredited ICT service provider is sought to make provision for servers, migration of data, data backups, datacentre controls, e-mail hosting (to O365), e-mail archiving and hosted private automated branch exchange (PABX) for five years.
Tender no: DMSA 006-2021
Information: Dakalo Nemavhoini, Tel: (012) 492 5736, E-mail: dakalo@ditsong.org.za.
Closing date: 8 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, E-mail, Hosting, Telecommunications, Servers, Data, Backups, Security, Datacentre
South African Revenue Service
SARS is advertising for the provision of professional services related to the Protection of Personal Information Act No. 4 of 2013.
Tender no: RFP 03/2021
Information: Andre Taljaard, Tel: (012) 442 4078, E-mail: tenderofffice@sars.gov.za.
Closing date: 7 Oct 2021
Tags: Services, Consulting, POPI, Security, Privacy
Polokwane Municipality
The Limpopo municipality wishes to appoint a service provider to supply, install and maintain the access control systems and equipment at Polokwane municipal premises on an ad-hoc basis for a period of three years.
Tender no: PM06/2021
Information: Lesetja Ledwaba, Tel: (015) 023 5454, E-mail: lesetjaLE@polokwane.gov.za.
Closing date: 5 Oct 2021
Tags: Services, Support and maintenance, Hardware, Software, Access control, Biometrics, Security
Department of Transport
The department is advertising for a PABX.
Tender no: DOT/05/2021/COO
Information: Lucky Mashile or John Mashinini, Tel: (012) 309 3429, E-mail: MashileL@dot.gov.za.
Closing date: 15 Oct 2021
Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Software, Hardware, Telephony
uThukela District Municipality
The KZN municipality is advertising for a service provider for the management of the rural road asset management system (RRAMS) for the period of three years.
Non-compulsory briefing: 7 Oct
Tender no: 16/2021-RAM
Information:LT Ngwenya, Tel: (036) 638 5183, E-mail: Lngwenya2@uthukela.gov.za.
Closing date: 22 Oct 2021
Tags: Services, Software, Asset management
The district is also looking for provision of asset management system and support for the period of three years.
Non-compulsory briefing: 5 Oct
Tender no: 14/2021-PRS
Information: LT Ngwenya, Tel: (036) 638 5183, E-mail: Lngwenya2@uthukela.gov.za.
Closing date: 21 Oct 2021
Tags: Services, Software, Asset management, Support and maintenance
Transnet SOC Ltd
Transnet is advertising for the manufacture, supply and installation of a dredge computer system human machine interface computers and Scada licenses for Dredger Isandlwana on a once-off basis.
Tender no: TNPA 992
Information: Mlu Shozi, Tel: (031) 361 8825, E-mail: Mlungisi.shozi@transnet.net.
Closing date: 14 Oct 2021
Tags: Hardware, Software, Scada
Bids are invited for supply, installation, commissioning, configuration, integration, training and maintenance of all equipment, software, and databases for handheld scanners for a period of 12 months.
Tender no: CRAC JHB 36553
Information:Bridget Silubane, Tel: (011) 584 0605, E-mail: Bridget.Silubane@transnet.net.
Closing date: 14 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance, Scanners
Transnet also requires ICTM e-learning platform governance, best practices and methodology training for a period of 12 months at Parktown.
Tender no: RFQ: CRAC-JHB-35102
Information: Mohale Rapetswa, Tel: (011) 584 0944, E-mail: mohale.rapetswa@transnet.net.
Closing date: 12 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Training and eLearning, ICTM, Governance, Internet, IoT
Provision of a managed integrated travel solution is sought for a period of three years.
Tender no: GSM/21/03/2072
Information: Lerato Ramoyada, Tel: (011) 308 3706, E-mail: Lerato.Ramoyada@transnet.net.
Closing date: 8 Oct 2021
Tags: Software
Transnet is also advertising for 3D printer relocation and service repair.
Tender no: TE21-KLP-8DH-03314
Information: Tlaleng Manzane, Tel: (012) 391 1567, E-mail: Tlaleng.Manzane@transnet.net.
Closing date: 19 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance
Unemployment Insurance Fund
The UIF invites proposals for the appointment of a service provider for the implementation of an enterprise content management (ECM) system and to provide support and maintenance for a period of 36 months.
Non-compulsory briefing: 1 Oct - Virtual
Tender no: UIF 8/2021
Information: Wilmari Kruger, Tel: (012) 337 1679, E-mail: uiftenders@labour.gov.za.
Closing date: 22 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Enterprise. Enterprise content management, ECM, Support and maintenance
Gauteng Partnership Fund
Terms of reference are sought for supplying, configuring, and implementation of an integrated loan management system for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: RFP0013/2021
Information: Florence Maluleke, Tel: (011) 685 6627, E-mail: florencem@gpf.org.za.
Closing date: 8 Oct 2021
Tags: Software
Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality
Supply and delivery of desktop and laptop computers is also sought for a period of 36 months.
Non-compulsory briefing: 4 Oct - Virtual
Tender no: 8/2/RNM0329
Information: Ms Qwabe, Tel: (039) 688 2043, E-mail: sinenhlanhla.qwabe@rnm.gov.za.
Closing date: 25 Oct 2021
Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility
Road Traffic Infringement Agency
The RTIA wishes to appoint a service provider to develop an enterprise architecture, three year ICT strategy as well as conducting a COBIT 2019 assessment.
Tender no: RFP03/2021/2022
Information: K Moloko, Tel: (087) 285 0500, E-mail: Kwena.Moloko@rtia.co.za.
Closing date: 4 Oct 2021
Tags: Services, Consulting, Professional services, Enterprise architecture, COBIT 2019
Community Schemes Ombud Service
The ombud requires supply, development and implementation of business automation solutions including maintenance and support for a period of five years.
Tender no: CSOS015-2021
Information: Nduduzo Mthimkhulu, Cell: 076 630 3779, E-mail: tenders@csos.org.za.
Closing date: 11 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Business process automation, Services, Support and maintenance
Drakenstein Municipality
The Western Cape municipality is advertising for the supply and delivery of electric meters for the period ending 30 June 2025.
Tender no: PROC12/2021
Information: D Gabriels, Tel: (021) 807 4682, E-mail: davidg@drakenstein.gov.za.
Closing date: 4 Nov 2021
Tags: Software, Hardware, Electricity
Oudtshoorn Municipality
The Western Cape municipality is offering its formal tender for the provision of maintenance and support services to the existing energy management system for a period ending 30 June 2024.
Tender no: TD-04/09/2021
Information:Thando Sindaphi, Tel: (044) 203 3172, E-mail: thando@oudtmun.gov.za.
Closing date: 22 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Electricity, Services, Support and maintenance
Amajuba District Municipality
The municipality is advertising for supply and delivery of 9 x laptop computers.
Tender no: Q2021/39
Information: Wonder Madi, Tel: (034) 329 7200, E-mail: wonderm@amajuba.gov.za
Closing date: 7 Oct 2021
Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility
Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa Limited
The IDC wishes to appoint a panel of service providers for the provision of forensic investigation services.
Tender no: T38/09/21
Information: Nomathemba Dludla, Tel: (011) 269 3812, E-mail: nomathembad@idc.co.za.
Closing date: 8 Oct 2021
Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Forensics, Auditing, Security
Bids are invited for the development of a sector support action plan for the South African printed circuit board industry.
Tender no: T41/09/21
Information: Luyanda Dlamini, Tel: (011) 269 3767, E-mail: luyandad@idc.co.za.
Closing date: 20 Oct 2021
Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Forensics, Auditing, Security
The IDC is also wishes to conduct a 4th industrial revolution (4.0IR) readiness and maturity assessment for the South African leather and footwear industry.
Tender no: T40/09/21
Information: Luyanda Dlamini, Tel: (011) 269 3767, E-mail: luyandad@idc.co.za.
Closing date: 19 Oct 2021
Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Research and analysis, 4IR
Rustenburg Local Municipality
The municipality is in need of a MSCOA-compliant financial system for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: RLM/BTO/0004/2021/22
Information: J Masinga, Tel: (014) 590 3123, E-mail: jmasinga@rustenburg.gov.za.
Closing date: 18 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, ERP
South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited
SANRAL wishes to appoint a direct internet service provider for corporate grade internet breakout via fibre connectivity from data centre locations.
Tender no: SANRAL 58000/1013/2021/07
Information: Luyanda Sibali, Tel: (012) 844 8000, E-mail: SibaliL@nra.co.za.
Closing date: 13 Oct 2021
Tags: Services, Telecommunications, Internet, Fibre, Data centre
Financial Sector Conduct Authority
The FSCA invites bids for the upgrade of backup media server hardware.
Tender no: FSCA2021/22-T006
Information: Jessie Myanga, Tel: (012) 422 7159, E-mail: jessie.myanga@fsca.co.za.
Closing date: 5 Oct 2021
Tags: Hardware, Backup, Media server, Servers
Sarah Baartman District Municipality
Supply, delivery, installation, configuration, maintenance and commissioning of local area network and power over ethernet switches is sought.
Tender no: 19/2021
Information: Chuma Mabindla, Tel: (041) 508 7054, E-mail: cmabindla@sbdm.co.za.
Closing date: 12 Oct 2021
Tags: Hardware, Networking, Switches, Power over ethernet, LAN, Services, Support and maintenance
Francis Baard District Municipality
Supply, delivery, installation and commissioning of a financial management system is sought for this Northern Cape municipality.
Tender no: BID 08/21
Information: Phillip Souden, Tel: (053) 838 0948, E-mail: phillip.souden@fbdm.co.za.
Closing date: 28 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, ERP
Productivity SA
The organisation is advertising for provision of printing services for a period of five years.
Tender no: PSA/IT01/09/2021
Information: Mxolisi Dludla, Tel: (011) 848 5320, E-mail: mxolisid@productivitysa.co.za.
Closing date: 8 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Printing
Kgatelopele Local Municipality
Supply and delivery of ICT equipment is sought.
Tender no: KLM2021/22/006
Information: Bolokang Moeng, Tel: (053) 384 8646, E-mail: supply@kgatelopele.gov.za.
Closing date: 8 Oct 2021
Tags: Hardware, Computing
Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and training Authority
The Seta is looking for a service provider for the licensing, implementation, support and maintenance of a management information system (MIS) and decision support system (dss) for a period of five years.
Tender no: MICT/SETA/MIS/009/2021
Information: Bid queries, Tel: (011) 207 2600, E-mail: bidqueries@mict.org.za.
Closing date: 5 Oct 2021
Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance, Management information system, MIS, Decision support system, DSS, Software licensing
The authority wishes to appoint a panel of qualified service providers for realignment of legacy qualifications and development of a new occupational qualifications for a period of three years.
Tender no: MICT/SETA/QDF/008/2021
Information: Bid queries, Tel: (011) 207 2600, E-mail: bidqueries@mict.org.za.
Closing date: 4 Oct 2021
Tags: Services, Consulting, Training and eLearning
A service provider is sought for implementation, support and maintenance of wide area network (WAN) services, security and backup services for a period of five years.
Tender no: MICT/SETA/WAN/11/2021
Information: Bid queries, Tel: (011) 207 2600, E-mail: bidqueries@mict.org.za.
Closing date: 7 Oct 2021
Tags: Hardware, Telecommunications, Networking, WAN, Security, Backup, Services, Support and maintenance
Agricultural Research Council
The council is looking for Microsoft Dynamic AX R3, Power BI and Jet Reports support, new development and customisation for a period of 24 months.
Tender no: ARC/10/09/2021
Information: Musa Zondo, Tel: (012) 427 9733, E-mail: zondomp@arc.agric.za.
Closing date: 14 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Software development, Services, Support and maintenance
Prospective bidders are invited to assist with the corporate advertising and messaging on the ARC LAN.
Tender no: ARC/09/09/2021
Information: Musa Zondo, Tel: (012) 427 9733, E-mail: zondomp@arc.agric.za.
Closing date: 13 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Networking, HR
Mossel Bay Municipality
Fibre connectivity for internet bandwidth and MPLS VPN service connection are required for the Joint Operations and Disaster Management Centre.
Compulsory briefing: 6 Oct – Microsoft Teams
Tender no: TDR242/2021/2022
Information: Prashan Kanjee, Tel: (044) 606 5000, E-mail: pkanjee@mosselbay.gov.za.
Closing date: 29 Oct 2021
Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, Bandwidth, Fibre, MPLS, VPN, MPLS VPN
National Research Foundation
The NRF is advertising for a service provider to render off-site backup tape storage and collection services to iThemba LABS, Faure, Western Cape.
Tender no: iLABS/RFQ 2021/22:126
Information: Melanie Robertson or Odwa Mxenge, Tel: (021) 843 1000, E-mail: scm3@tlabs.ac.za.
Closing date: 5 Oct 2021
Tags: Hardware, Services, Outsourcing, Backup, Storage
A suitable service provider is sought to develop and implement a business continuity management (BCM) and organisational resilience programme for a period of 24 months.
Tender no: NRF/CORP RISD/13/2021-22
Information: Vuyelwa Vabaza, Tel: (012) 481 4335, E-mail: VL.Vabaza@nrf.ac.za.
Closing date: 22 Oct 2021
Tags: Services, Security, Software, Hardware, Business continuity, Professional services, Disaster recovery
Government Printing Works
GPW wishes to appoint a service provider for supply, delivery, installation and maintenance of a security visitor management solution at its buildings for a period of three years.
Tender no: GPW-2021/22-11
Information: Noko Lekgowe, Tel: (012) 764 3961, E-mail: noko.lekgowe@gpw.gov.za.
Closing date: 13 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Security, Services, Support and maintenance
Department of Labour
The department wishes to procure Syspro resources for 36 months.
Tender no: SEERFB01/2021
Information: Adelaide Mokonyane or Vishalin Pillay, Tel: (012) 843 7329, E-mail: seeprocurement@labour.gov.za.
Closing date: 14 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Professional services
City of Cape Town
Vending equipment is sought for an electricity dispensing system.
Tender no: 51G/2021/22
Information: Nigel Waldron, Tel: (021) 444 2290, E-mail: Nigel.Waldron@capetown.gov.za.
Closing date: 14 Oct 2021
Tags: Hardware, Software, Electricity, Vouchers
The city is also advertising for provision of radio support services for telecommunications.
Tender no: 53S/2021/22
Information: Irfaan Hamdulay, Tel: (021) 957 4702, E-mail: irfaan.hamdulay@capetown.gov.za.
Closing date: 14 Oct 2021
Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Radio, Support and maintenance
State Security Agency
The agency is advertising for supply and delivery of smartboards.
Tender no: SSA/08/2021-22
Information: Nonhlanhla Vilakazi, Tel: (012) 426 2331, E-mail: nonhlanhlal@ssa.gov.za.
Closing date: 7 Oct 2021
Tags: Hardware, Software, Imaging, Smartboards
The supply, maintenance and support of a Veritas backup solution is also sought for a period of two years.
Tender no: SSA/09/2021-22
Information: Nonhlanhla Vilakazi, Tel: (012) 426 2331, E-mail: nonhlanhlal@ssa.gov.za.
Closing date: 7 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Security, Backup
The SSA wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply of licences for the video conferencing infrastructure and maintenance for a period of three years.
Tender no: SSA/10/2021-22
Information: Nonhlanhla Vilakazi, Tel: (012) 426 2331, E-mail: nonhlanhlal@ssa.gov.za.
Closing date: 7 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Hardware, Licensing, Software licensing, Video conferencing
Emakhazeni Local Municipality
The municipality is advertising for the supply, installation and maintenance of a static red light, speed violation and back office processing services for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: ELM 22/08/02
Information: Joas Madiope, Tel: (013) 253 7601, E-mail: joas.madiope@emakhazeni.gov.za.
Closing date: 8 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance
A service provider is sought for the replacement of prepaid electricity meters with smart prepaid meters and related systems at various blocks of municipal flats located at Entokozweni, Emthonjeni and Emgwenya.
Tender no: ELM 22/09/01
Information: Joas Madiope, Tel: (013) 253 7601, E-mail: joas.madiope@emakhazeni.gov.za.
Closing date: 27 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Hardware, Electricity, Smart meters, Prepaid
Department of Human Settlements
Terms of reference are sought to request proposals for appointment of a service provider to conduct protection of personal information impact assessment and implement Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) compliance measures for a period of 12 months.
Tender no: VA50/398
Information: Mbulelo Camagu, Tel: (012) 444 9240, E-mail: mbulelo.camagu@dhs.gov.za.
Closing date: 18 Oct 2021
Tags: Services, Consulting, POPIA, Privacy, Information security
Department of Economic Development, Gauteng
The province requires terms of reference for the appointment of a service provider to provide network support and maintenance for its head office and regional offices.
Tender no: GT/GDED/096/2021
Information: Hlamalani Masetoni, Tel: (011) 355 8126, E-mail: Hlamalani.Masetoni@gauteng.gov.za.
Closing date: 15 Oct 2021
Tags: Hardware, Networking, Consulting, Professional Services, Services, Support and maintenance
Mining Qualifications Authority
The provision of internet connection services is required for MQA's head office and six regional offices.
Tender no: MQA/01/21/22
Information: Sakhile Mlauzi, Tel: (011) 547 2646, E-mail: SakhileM@mqa.org.za.
Closing date: 11 Oct 2021
Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, ISP, Services
Coega Development Cooperation
The CDC is looking for an accredited service provider to conduct ISO 20000 and ISO 27000 standards audits.
Tender no: CDC/327/21
Information: Zine Mtanda, E-mail: tenders@coega.co.za.
Closing date: 6 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Consulting, Professional services, Security, Information security, ISO 27000, ISO 20000, IT service management, Auditing, Standards
South African Weather Service
SAWS wishes to procure a high-performance computing (HPC) system with storage and hierarchical storage management (HSM) through a consumption based services model, leasing, or outright purchase option.
Tender no: SAWS-270/21
Information: Vusi Maditsi, Tel: (012) 367 6000, E-mail: bids@weathersa.co.za.
Closing date: 15 Oct 2021
Tags: Hardware, Software, High-performance computing, HPC, Storage, HSM
Small Enterprise Development Agency
Seda invites bids for the provision of professional services of a well-established service provider incorporated and operating in South Africa with a national presence and extensive service coverage including outlying areas, who will provide it with wide area network (WAN) and internet connectivity services covering all its offices throughout South Africa for a period of 24 months.
Tender no: RFP/T03-2021/22
Information: S. Wright, Tel: (012) 441 1218, E-mail: swright@seda.org.za.
Closing date: 8 Oct 2021
Tags: Hardware, Services, Telecommunications, Networking, WAN, Internet, ISP
Cross-Border Road Transport Agency
The agency requires internet, e-mail and disaster recovery and disaster recovery alternative business site services.
Tender no: CBRTA/HO/0066
Information: