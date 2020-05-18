Cloudrise case study

Fact sheet Solution: Netskope for IaaS Industry: IT Provider: Netskope User: Cloudrise

Industry

IT and services

Region

United States

Challenges

Manually checking cloud configurations

Compliance

DLP

Benefits

Meets industry and internal compliance standards

Securing all cloud applications

Solutions

Netskope for IaaS

Continuous Security Assessment

Storage Scan

Netskope for IaaS (AWS)

Customer snapshot

Cloudrise works with customers to enhance the security and privacy safeguards of their digital assets in complex, multi-cloud environments. Providing seamless end-to-end cloud security solutions, Cloudrise offers a portfolio of cloud-focused advisory, technical consulting and managed services. These highly effective solutions ensure repeatable and measurable risk reduction while solving security issues before they become incidents.

Challenge

Jason Tesarz, VP Technology at Cloudrise, understands the importance of keeping customer data safe while adhering to critical compliance regulations. “Being a small company, resources can be limited. We found ourselves having to manually check cloud configurations for our own company, as well as for our customers,” said Tesarz. The need for a solution that could automatically scan data against DLP policies was critical.

Need to eliminate manual security checks

Before implementing Netskope, Cloudrise had limited visibility into what cloud apps were being used organisation-wide and who was using them. On top of that, the security team was manually checking cloud configurations as a part of their daily workflow, causing production lags. Netskope provided Cloudrise with advanced public cloud infrastructure security solution that helped the company manage and reduce risk across its public cloud deployments. Netskope helped the company to simplify the detection, remediation of threats and misconfigurations across its clouds to help prevent data loss, stop malware and achieve regulatory compliance.

Speed to delivery and maintaining compliance

Implementing Netskope allowed Cloudrise to gain the visibility and control it needed across its multi-cloud environments to maintain best practices and standards compliance. Cloudrise was driven to choose Netskope due to support for multi-cloud environments, scanning data at rest with DLP policies and overall security controls for its cloud applications. The company now has faster turnaround of building and securing services in its cloud environments.