Importance of the network in 21st century education

Nicole Kotton, Customer Account Manager, KHIPU Networks

Today, students spend much of their research time using online platforms to obtain information, and even teaching itself has incorporated digital learning platforms as part of its toolset. Video streaming and other high bandwidth mediums are expected to function and work within high density classrooms and common areas.

This ease of access to information and knowledge, presented in a relatable and visually stimulating medium, allows the students to learn faster and connect better with the information being presented. It’s no longer one-dimensional, instead offering an engaging experience that encourages learning and delivers a more holistic education.

However, suggests Nicole Kotton, Customer Account Manager at KHIPU Networks, this experience and level of content and engagement is only as good as the connectivity provided. It is therefore imperative that this learning process is not hindered by poor performance of or a lack of access to the network.

“In South Africa, this is the real issue – the gap between the technologies in use and the services available at institutions. Perhaps the biggest challenge is bridging the gap and providing affordable, stable connectivity to all. There are very few students in South African cities without smartphones and devices. However, those who do have them are often hindered from using them, owing to the high cost of data,” she says.

“Another challenge is to change the mindset within the educational environment that network solutions are financially unobtainable. We believe the right partner can help these institutions to use their budgets optimally, while offering the technical capabilities and skills to develop relevant solutions to suit individual institutions.”

Kotton suggests the answer lies in customising solutions to address South African challenges. She points out that with knowledge, partnership and innovation, most challenges can be overcome. It is partnership, however, that is the key to designing and implementing the best, most robust, and cost-effective solutions.

“Obviously, although the broad challenges across the nation remain the same, individual educational entities have specific individual challenges to overcome, hence the desire for bespoke solutions. Success stems from understanding the individual needs and having an end goal.

“A good partner here will work with the institution to put in place a long-term plan, with milestones along the way to accommodate budget restraints. In addition, they will also work with the client continuously, to integrate new technologies and improvements as these become available.”

Network infrastructure has never been more important, evolving from a simple IT backbone to becoming an electronic opportunity to proactively improving the student experience, while at the same time adding value through increased access to digital learning and research tools.

Dynamic and flexible security measures that embrace academic freedom are essential to ensure institutions can not only protect the environment, but have full visibility and reporting into the usage. The current pandemic, adds Kotton, has rapidly increased the need for students to be able to access lessons remotely. Already, three clear trends have emerged. The first of these has been that as students have found themselves routed to the educational platforms and services via secure VPN connections, their need to have data on their device has been further elevated.

“The second trend we have seen it is that it has become obvious that learning has to expand beyond the classroom to outdoor and common areas. With social distancing and online learning, a campus-wide, high-speed connection is imperative to provide both safety and education to the students. This is driving the need to upgrade connections throughout the campuses and common areas, even expanding as far as car parks.

“Thirdly, we have seen an increased need for student contact tracking and emergency services. Location-based and push notification technologies remain one of the most accurate and safest ways to monitor, manage and protect students and reassure them that the university is focused on their safety and well-being. This technology not only works to protect and notify students and security staff of risks and emergencies, but also provides safer campuses on a long-term basis against all risks – be they crime, fire, riot or medical related,” she concludes.

