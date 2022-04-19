2Africa cable lands in Italy, 46 more locations planned

The consortium leading the 2Africa project has announced the submarine cable’s first landing in Genoa, Italy, and has promised more than 40 locations for new landings in the coming months.

The 2Africa consortium – comprised of China Mobile International, Meta (Facebook), MTN GlobalConnect, Orange, STC, Telecom Egypt, Vodafone and WIOCC – says this an indication of its commitment to complete the project soon.

The group says the landing in Italy has set the tone for more landings in the coming months, as the cable is extended to a total of 46 locations by the completion of the project in 2024.

The highly-anticipated subsea cable system is set to connect billions of people upon completion. At 45 000km, the consortium says, it will be the longest subsea cable ever deployed, serving communities that rely on the internet for services from education, to healthcare and business.

2Africa is intended to circumnavigate the coastline of the continent of Africa to interconnect Europe and countries in Africa and the Middle East.

“Announced in May 2020, the 2Africa subsea cable system, together with its Pearls extension, are designed to deliver international connectivity to approximately three billion people, representing 36% of the global population and connecting three continents: Africa, Europe and Asia,” it says.

In a statement, the consortium says Vodafone, the 2Africa landing party in Genoa, has partnered with Equinix to land the cable directly into the Equinix Carrier Neutral Data Centre (CNDC), with Retelit delivering the front haul.

“As with all 2Africa cable landings, capacity will be available to service providers in Genoa on a fair and equitable basis, encouraging and supporting the development of a healthy internet ecosystem,” reads the statement.

“Working with a local Italian operator, 2Africa has also developed a new terrestrial route connecting the Genoa cable landing station directly to major CNDCs in Milan.”