Wemade’s MMORPG MIR M Breaks Down Barriers Between Servers With ‘Wayfarer Travel’ Update!

Wemade's MMORPG MIR M released server transfer content, Wayfarer Travel, on June 13th (Graphic: Wemade)

Wemade's MMORPG MIR M: Vanguard and Vagabond (hereinafter "MIR M") released server transfer content, "Wayfarer Travel," on June 13th.

"Wayfarer Travel" content will allow users to select and move to servers that suit their own gameplay styles, such as war, challenge, and adventure. This content will also allow users to move to servers hosting Hidden Valley Captures and participate in wars, or to servers where Field Bosses and World Bosses spawn, to defeat them.

The first "Wayfarer Travel" will be available for two weeks from today (June 13th) to June 27th. After fulfilling certain conditions such as character level 40 or higher, users will be able to move to other servers using the "Wayfarer Travel Ticket" item. The destinations will be limited to servers that opened at least 90 days ago.

To celebrate the "Wayfarer Travel" update, MIR M has prepared special gifts for users. Users who access the game by June 26th will be given "Wayfarer Travel Celebration Gift Chest" containing 7 types of rewards, including "Dungeon Raid Entry Ticket" and "Illusory Mystic Realm Selection Chest."

There will also be a 14-Day Check-in Event. Users will be able to obtain special rewards such as "Companion Summoning Ticket" and "Avatar Summoning Ticket" just by logging into the game. The quantity and cost of materials required to make Skill Tomes will be decreased during the same period. As a result, success chance will be increased for crafting Skill Tomes, and users will be able to learn more diverse skills.

More information on MIR M is available on the official website.

