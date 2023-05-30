Wemade’s MMORPG MIR M Reveals New Content ‘Monster Dungeon’

MIR M reveals new “Monster Invasion” content on May 30. (Graphic: Wemade)

(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Wemade's MMORPG MIR M: Vanguard and Vagabond showcased new content, "Monster Dungeon," on May 30th.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230530005249/en/

Users can obtain the "Demonic Stones" of field monsters they have defeated. Each "Demonic Stone" can be used to summon that monster in Monster Dungeon. By defeating all summoned monsters, users can obtain "Essence" items as rewards. "Essence" items can be registered to the Monster Codex to increase character stats.

MIR M will be holding the event "Grand Operation Defeat Giant Scarecrow" until the update on June 13th. Users can defeat the Giant Scarecrow that appears in the Ginkgo Valley area to obtain gifts such as "Giant Scarecrow Raid Chests" and "Giant Scarecrow Demonic Stones." By using "Giant Scarecrow Demonic Stones," users can obtain Demonic Stones that can be used to summon boss monsters in Monster Dungeon.

And a Check-in event will be available for 14 days. Users can receive special rewards such as "Companion Summoning Ticket," "Avatar Summoning Ticket," and "Demonic Stone Chest" by logging in. Users can also enjoy more efficient character growth during this period, as the quantity of materials required to craft Treasure and Relic grade gear will be decreased and Crafting Success Chance will be increased.

More information on MIR M is available on the official website.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230530005249/en/