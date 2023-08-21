Smart business moves: Why Digicape rentals are the best way to go

Rentals offer numerous advantages for businesses of all sizes.

“Maximise your business potential while minimising costs through strategic business equipment rentals,” says Gaynor MacArthur, CEO of Digicape.

Staying ahead of the curve is crucial in South Africa’s fast-paced and turbulent business landscape. To thrive in a competitive economy, businesses are making the smart choice of equipping their teams with high-performing Apple technology. These devices enhance employee productivity, have the longest battery life -up to 22 hours*-, and are the most secure personal computers. Many businesses still have the misconception that there are higher costs associated to Apple Devices. That's where renting business equipment becomes the smart move. Rental finance is one of the least used, yet best ways to affordably equip your business with Apple devices. According to Gaynor MacArthur, CEO and Business Solutions Expert at Digicape, rentals offer numerous advantages for businesses of all sizes.

Purchasing equipment isn’t cheap and requires hefty working capital that most businesses in South Africa simply don’t have. Renting is a cost-effective solution that allows you to upgrade to the latest, most relevant technology while avoiding the financial implications and administrative complexities associated with ownership.

MacArthur emphasises the financial benefits of renting, stating, "Rentals allow businesses to free up their cash flow and allocate resources more efficiently. Instead of making a substantial upfront investment, rentals enable businesses to spread the cost over a manageable period, preserving their financial flexibility." A rental frees up capex for ongoing expenses such as Microsoft licensing, security features and software updates. Rentals also enable companies to move the cost of a capital item to an operational expense, which simplifies tax as there is no need to depreciate the item over the South African Revenue Service-sanctioned timeline.

Going Beyond the Initial Savings - Managing the Estate

According to MacArthur, rentals do so much more than save companies from hefty initial costs. Digicape Rental Solutions is a game-changer for businesses, providing a comprehensive and hassle-free approach to managing the lifecycle of their Apple device. With Digicape's expertise in IT solutions, businesses can offload the burden of device management and focus on their core operations. From procurement to deployment, Digicape takes care of every aspect, ensuring that businesses have the right Apple Devices tailored to their needs. Additionally, Digicape monitors the health and performance of the rental devices, providing proactive maintenance and support to minimise downtime and maximise productivity. With Digicape Rental Solutions, businesses can experience a seamless and worry-free rental experience, allowing them to thrive without the complexities of managing their MacBook rentals.

Furthermore, MacArthur highlights the flexibility aspect of rentals, explaining how they provide the agility businesses need in today's fast-paced environment. “As technology advances, rentals allow for easy upgrades and access to the latest models, ensuring your team always has the cutting-edge tools to drive productivity and innovation."

MacArthur also emphasises the reduced risk associated with renting, noting that "with rentals, businesses can avoid the risks of depreciation and technology obsolescence. The burden of maintaining and disposing of outdated equipment is shifted to the provider, allowing businesses to focus on their core operations without worrying about the lifespan of their devices." At the end of the lease, the equipment is either returned and refurbished or disposed of safely, says MacArthur. Companies don’t need to find storage space to store all these items until they can properly dispose of them to comply with environmental, social and governance (ESG) requirements.

The most affordable way to own a Mac is through Digicape’s Business Rental programme, which helps you to leverage both trade-in and the best possible rental rate over 36 months. And you can extend the rental period when it ends or decide to upgrade. As Gaynor MacArthur aptly puts it, "Renting is the best way to equip your team with top-of-the-line Apple Devices, enabling them to thrive in the ever-evolving digital landscape."

Digicape for Business Equipment Solutions

When you choose Digicape's rental programme, you gain more than just Apple devices. You gain a partner who understands your business needs and is committed to your success. Our dedicated team of experts will guide you through the entire process, from selecting the right devices to providing ongoing support. Embrace the future of technology for your business without compromising your budget.

Reach out to the Digicape Business Team at b2b@digicape.co.za to discover how you can bring the latest Apple Technology to your company. Contact us today and our dedicated team will guide you through a seamless application process.

