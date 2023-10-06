Westcon-Comstor, Extreme Networks to bolster local partner, customer activity

Putting the focus on superior customer service for end-user customers.

Westcon-Comstor, the fast-growing South African value-added distributor, is working with partner Extreme Networks to elevate the local partner and reseller experience, focusing on superior customer service for end-user customers.

The local partnership between Westcon-Comstor and Extreme Networks builds on an established global partnership between the companies. It brings local resources, capabilities and distribution support to customers in southern Africa. Through the partnership, the companies are working with local partners to build their internal capabilities, streamline quoting and product fulfilment, and assist with growing market opportunities for partners.

“Extreme Networks is not just a leader in cloud networking, but also delivers proven and robust wired and wireless networking infrastructure solutions, ideal for companies looking for secure, agile, manageable and scalable networks to meet growing demand,” says Michelle Vollet, Channel Manager for Extreme Networks, Westcon-Comstor Sub-Saharan Africa. "Building on our global partnership with a focus on meeting local challenges head-on, we are working with Extreme to elevate the partner experience within our region."

A notable global leader in cloud networking, Extreme Networks was named a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure for the sixth consecutive year. According to Extreme Networks, it received a 4.7 out of five rating as of May 2023 among globally representative customers across verticals, including education, healthcare, government and manufacturing.

Today, Extreme Networks is known for its expertise in software-defined and cloud networking offerings and develops the software required for network management, policy, analytics, security and access controls. One example is ExtremeCloud IQ, an innovative cloud management solution for wired and wireless networks that uses the same hardware and firmware in the cloud and on-premises, providing customers with flexibility, investment protection and innovative analytic features based on AI and machine learning.

Beyond a traditional distributor, Westcon-Comstor offers Extreme Networks resellers in southern Africa a host of digital touch points and experiences, including access to PartnerCentral, its multivendor marketplace where partners can configure, quote and order complex hybrid solutions – software, hardware and services. Other benefits include access to the local Westcon-Comstor Academy, professional services and pre- and post-sales support.

Further evidence of the global success of this partnership is that in 2022, Westcon-Comstor was recognised as International Distributor of the Year 2022 by Extreme Networks at its global sales and partner conference. The award recognised the outstanding performance of Westcon-Comstor in expanding its market-leading network and infrastructure solutions and developing the international partner network. Westcon-Comstor has been one of Extreme Networks' most successful distribution partners worldwide for many years and supports channel partners with a broad set of attractive value-added services – a legacy it is now looking to build on in the southern African region.

"We are entering an exciting time in our local partnership and look forward to taking local partners along with us on this journey. We are gearing up to be the one-stop Extreme Networks distributor in Africa," ends Vollet.