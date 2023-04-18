RFID technology provides real-time efficiencies to multiple industries

Bidvest Mobility, a leader in mobile computing and bar code technologies, supplies and supports a range of RFID-enabled solutions for bar code printers, bar code scanners and enterprise grade mobile computers. These devices are deployed in various environments, such as transport and logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, mining and agriculture.

Radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology is a wireless communication system that allows for the identification and tracking of objects using radio waves. RFID technologies provide significant advantages, such as efficient and accurate tracking of products or assets in the supply chain, allowing businesses to automate processes and provide real-time data analysis, enhanced security, reduced costs and a more eco-friendly solution.

RFID has been widely adopted in various industries due to its numerous advantages over other identification technologies, which include:

Automation and efficiency

One of the most significant advantages of RFID technology is its ability to automate processes and improve operational efficiency for inventory management, asset tracking and supply chain management. By utilising RFID technology, businesses can reduce manual labour, save time and costs and increase accuracy in identifying and tracking products.

Real-time data collection and analysis

RFID technology can provide real-time data collection and analysis, which is crucial for businesses that require quick decision-making. RFID systems can capture data on the movement, location and condition of products or assets, which can be analysed in real-time. This information enables businesses to quickly respond to changes in inventory, supply chain and demand, allowing them to make better decisions to improve their operations.

Enhanced security

RFID technology can improve security by providing access control and tracking capabilities. RFID tags can be embedded in ID cards, allowing only authorised personnel to access secure areas. RFID tags can also be used to track high-value assets, ensuring they are not tampered with or do not leave designated areas.

Improved accuracy and reliability

RFID technology provides accurate and reliable data collection, even in harsh environments. Unlike bar codes, which can be damaged or degraded, RFID tags can be read from a distance through a variety of materials. This make RFID a more reliable and accurate tracking technology, reducing errors and improving supply chain visibility.

Cost-effective

RFID technology is becoming increasingly affordable, making it accessible to small and medium-sized businesses. Some RFID tags can be re-used, reducing the cost of consumables. RFID technology can also be integrated with existing systems, minimising the need for additional infrastructure.

Eco-friendly

This technology can reduce the need for manual labour, decreasing carbon emissions associated with transportation and labour-intensive processes. As RFID technology continues to evolve, it is expected to become even more affordable and accessible, providing an even greater value proposition for businesses across various industries.

