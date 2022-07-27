Hurricane Electric Expands IP Transit Options in Kenya, With New Point of Presence at Mombasa One Data Center

Hurricane Electric, the world’s largest IPv6-native Internet backbone announced today that it has deployed a new Point of Presence (PoP) at iColo, MBA One data center. The facility is located at Mombasa Road, Mombasa 30708, in Kenya. This is Hurricane Electric’s first Point of Presence in Mombasa, and second in Kenya.

Mombasa is the second largest city in Kenya and an important East African regional seaport, handling raw materials and fuel imports. The city is also home to food and chemical manufacturing interests, and is a tourism hub.

The iColo MBA One data facility in Mombasa is a single-story, purpose built, 2,400m facility about 8km from the Moi International Airport; and in close proximity to where all major internet submarine cables come into the region; and with reliable and affordable connections to iColo Nairobi One data center.

The carrier neutral iColo MBA One is equipped with 226 racks, N+1 generators, temperature setpoint of 24°C and N+1 CRACs with redundant power supply and built-in ATS, and 24x7x365 on site security team, proximity badge and biometric protection.

The expansion of Hurricane Electric’s presence into iColo MBA One data facility in Mombasa will provide iColo’s Mombasa based customers a variety of new connectivity options and access to Hurricane Electric’s extensive IPv4 and IPv6 network through 100GE (100 Gigabit Ethernet), 10GE (10 Gigabit Ethernet) and GigE (1 Gigabit Ethernet) ports. Additionally, customers at the facility are able to exchange IP traffic with Hurricane Electric’s vast global network, which offers over 20,000 BGP sessions with over 9,000 different networks via more than 250 major exchange points and thousands of customers and private peering ports.

“We are thrilled to expand our presence in Kenya and provide high-speed and cost-effective IP transit for this region,” said Mike Leber, President, Hurricane Electric. “iColo’s MBA One data center will provide Mombasa’s growing economy, and the entire East African region, with a variety of new connectivity options and access to Hurricane Electric’s extensive global network.”