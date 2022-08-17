upGrad Appoints Myleeta AgaWilliams as CEO – International, in Push to Expand its Global Edtech Business

upGrad, Asia’s largest higher EdTech Company, announces the appointment of Myleeta AgaWilliams as CEO - International to spearhead growth across the APAC, EMEA and US regions.

With over two decades of experience in global and digital businesses, Myleeta will be responsible for managing end-to-end international operations and creating region-specific product pipelines, thereby driving high-impact revenue and profitability results.

upGrad is an integrated LifeLongLearning tech company that offers online higher education programs to college learners and professionals in the age bracket of 18 to 55 years in partnership with 300+ universities from across the globe. It boasts a program completion record of 85% through its high engagement curriculum and is also backed by a further 80%+ career outcomes-guaranteed performance. The company recently closed the investment round of USD 210 million to further propel growth.

In her new role, Myleeta AgaWilliams will be leveraging her experience in scaling businesses through strategic interventions across content and global distribution for broadcast and streaming media. She will engage with managerial teams based in multiple geographies, to align short and long-term business objectives for accelerating profitability. Previously she has managed diverse product portfolios and led marketing and sales teams across geographies at Netflix, BBC Studios, Discovery, and UTV amongst others.

Commenting on her appointment, Mayank Kumar - Co-founder & MD, upGrad said, "We are at such a high point of our international expansion that we require a leader who has seen these markets evolve to make sound business decisions. Myleeta comes with a strong entrepreneurial mindset and cultural intellect that will augment our operations across existing and upcoming markets. While we are leading the higher education space in India and have penetrated successfully across SE Asia, we felt it's the right time we go aggressive with other geographies which will require strategic linear and non-linear movements to support the growth. Myleeta, who has built and scaled operations across niche markets including Asia, will continue to accelerate our ambition of becoming a global leader within the LifeLongLearning segment."

"Taking the hugely successful, online learning portfolio that upGrad has pioneered to transform the lives and careers of learners across the globe, is a fantastic opportunity. In this next stage of growth, we will be looking at each of the markets in which we have ambitions to achieve scale and apply a nuanced and focused strategy, leveraging my past experience and deep knowledge of digital consumption habits. I am thrilled to be joining Ronnie, Mayank, Phalgun and the leadership team at this exciting phase of high growth," concluded Myleeta while talking about her new role at upGrad.