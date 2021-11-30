Discover how to launch top-notch virtual training programmes

The accelerated shift to remote working brought on by the global pandemic has impacted all areas of business, and workplace learning and development is no exception. The need to skill, upskill and reskill employees did not stop because we were working from home; in fact, it is as important as ever to ensure employees receive training and skills development. L&D managers now face new challenges in fast-tracking digital transformation to deliver effective and engaging learning and training experiences to employees while we are physically distanced.

Innovative e-learning technology can help us deliver impactful learning and training experiences for employees, while saving valuable resources. The effectiveness of these efforts comes down to finding the right technology solutions and leveraging their capabilities.

“When investing in e-learning tools, L&D managers should consider technology providers that deliver on ‘the e-learning triangle’ for creating content, managing and administrating the learning process, and delivering interactive learning experiences,” explains Jeremy Matthews, CEO of Dax Data. This typically includes a virtual classroom platform, content creation tool and a learning management system (LMS). Matthews believes that a holistic solution that seamlessly and effortlessly enables design, delivery and tracking of an online curriculum enables business to harness the full potential of e-learning to deliver ROI.

A recent report, The VILT Instructor’s Handbook, provides a step-by-step guide to evaluating and successfully implementing e-learning technology to deliver top-notch virtual training programmes. The guide cover keys areas including:

Transition from physical to virtual;

Create amazing virtual experiences;

Virtual classroom design;

Deciding on virtual training tools;

Achieving buy-in; and

Doing more with less.

The guide outlines several key capabilities for a virtual learning platform, recommending Adobe Connect for its intuitive, robust and flexible nature. With Adobe Connect, you’re able to deliver live, immersive virtual classroom experiences – including video, audio, screen sharing, chats, Q&A and more – to practically any device (including mobile). Beyond delivering virtual training content with Adobe Connect, Adobe’s eLearning solutions enable users to create content with Adobe Captivate and manage and administrate the learning process with Adobe Captivate Prime.

Solutions that take the learner experience to the next level and break the barriers of distance through immersive and interactive learning experiences are the future of e-learning and training. By incorporating these solutions into corporate training and skills development initiatives, organisations can equip employees with the tools necessary to drive corporate growth and development.

