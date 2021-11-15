Megaport Virtual Edge Brings Branch-to-Cloud Connectivity with the Aruba EdgeConnect SD-WAN Platform

Megaport Limited (ASX: MP1) ("Megaport"), a global leading Network as a Service (NaaS) provider, today announces the availability of the Aruba EdgeConnect SD-WAN Platform on Megaport Virtual Edge (MVE). Integrating Aruba EdgeConnect with MVE enables branch-to-cloud connectivity via Megaport’s global Software Defined Network (SDN).

Businesses have embraced SD-WAN and internet connections to simplify and lower the cost of IT connectivity. The challenge has been that variability in end-to-end internet connections and latency can impair the performance, availability, and security of key services and resources. This can now be addressed by instantiating virtual Aruba EdgeConnect instances on Megaport’s global platform, thereby extending the SD-WAN fabric to the very edge of Megaport’s SDN. The joint solution reduces the distance data must traverse over internet paths between branch locations or to public or private clouds, reducing latency in the process.

Aruba EdgeConnect customers can now leverage Megaport’s worldwide ecosystem of more than 700 data centres and over 360 service providers, with 230+ cloud on-ramps including Alibaba Cloud, AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud, Oracle Cloud, and Salesforce. Additional benefits include:

Reduced cloud egress costs to cloud on-ramps when compared to internet rates;

Better performance from reduced jitter and latency;

Global on-ramps for faster, localised connections;

Point-and-click network provisioning of interconnection between branch locations, data centres, cloud providers, and IT services;

Real-time provisioning of virtual network infrastructure and interconnections;

Lower deployment costs since there is no hardware to ship, install, or manage; and

End-to-end network provisioning, management, and visibility for legacy networks.

“Megaport Virtual Edge offers Aruba EdgeConnect customers an additional way to modernise and secure WAN edge infrastructure,” said Fraser Street, WAN Technical Alliance Coordinator at Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company. “The joint solution accelerates data transfer, reduces operating costs, and simplifies commissioning and maintenance.”

MVE is a globally distributed compute and network service, and customers can host Network Function Virtualisation instances on-demand at the point of use, managing them globally from a single pane of glass. A built-in transit gateway provides highly scalable access for connecting networks, via the public internet, to Megaport’s private SDN. Virtualized devices hosted on MVE can create connections between the Megaport SDN and their distributed sites via the transit gateway.

“Integrating the Aruba EdgeConnect SD-WAN platform with Megaport’s SDN will enable joint customers to achieve better network and application performance while reducing cloud costs,” said Vincent English, CEO of Megaport. “Since MVE is available in 22 metro areas across North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, traffic can be localized allowing data termination to be optimised for performance.“

For more information about Megaport Virtual Edge, please visit https://www.megaport.com/mve.

For more information about Aruba EdgeConnect, please visit www.arubanetworks.com/products/sd-wan/edgeconnect/.