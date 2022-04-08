Tactile introduces NWEAR auto-ID wearables product line

With a market focus on minimising worker fatigue while providing efficient and productive technology, Newland EMEA felt the time was right to step into the wearables market and develop a premium product brand that can continue to expand as the demand grows for new solutions. Wearable devices offer the opportunity to identify, interact and log data in the most natural and ergonomic way for workers, speeding up workflow by 40%.

Newland, being the owner of one of the world’s finest 2D technologies, saw a good solution starting to prove its value, but could also see an opportunity to reimagine this according to our Newland DNA, and that starts with three questions:

Can we accomplish the benchmark in performance? Can we do this at a competitive price to keep a sufficient margin for our partners? Can we add any new features and benefits?

The answer to all three is yes.

The first three products on offer include the WD1 Watch Scanner, the WD2 Wearable Scanner with an electronic hand strap, and the WD3 Badge Scanner. All three are now available in South Africa through Tactile Technologies, the company that introduced the Newland brand in South Africa in 2015 and hence boasts a wealth of product knowledge and application experience.

WD1 Watch Scanner

The WD1 Watch Scanner ensures that data storage and processing are more mobile than ever with our Android-based smartwatch. While the design and weight are similar to a consumer smartwatch, the WD1 is specifically designed for harsh working environments. To complete a hands-free solution, via Newland’s EasyConnect software, you can easily pair the WD1 with other NWear devices, the WD2 and the WD3.

WD2 Wearable Scanner with an electronic hand strap

Multitask with the WD2 Wearable Scanner. With its embedded Acuscan technology, the WD2 catches distorted or closely placed bar codes, minimising errors and improving productivity. Its compact size and lightweight design reduce fatigue for users. The WD2 also comes with a compact two-bay charging cradle that can be connected to form up to a 10-bay multi-docking station charged via a single PSU.

WD3 Badge Scanner

The WD3 is a feather-light badge scanner that packs high-performance in a compact yet sturdy design. You can use the scanner as a standalone device or wear it on a lanyard as a badge. No matter which method you pick, the lightweight WD3 ensures reduced weariness and uninterrupted workflow to make your everyday tasks easier to perform.

More info on the new NWEAR product range can be found on https://www.newland-id.com/en/nwear.

Tactile Technologies is a well-known, experienced and successful distributor of touch screen, auto-ID and payment technology products. For more info, go to www.tactiletechnologies.com.

