MPEG LA Offers One-Stop License for ATSC 3.0

MPEG LA, LLC today announced the availability of the ATSC 3.0 Patent Portfolio License (“ATSC 3.0 License” or “License”), providing one-stop access to patents that are essential to the next generation broadcast standard developed by the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC). ATSC 3.0, already available in South Korea and many U.S. television markets, improves the television viewing experience with higher audio and video quality, improved compression efficiency, robust transmission for reception on fixed digital televisions and converter boxes as well as mobile devices, and enhanced accessibility, personalization, interactivity, and advanced emergency alert service capability.

“MPEG LA is proud to continue its role in support of the broadcast industry’s next generation terrestrial broadcast system that began with our licenses for the ATSC 1.0 standard and the MPEG-2 video compression standard used in ATSC 1.0,” said MPEG LA President and CEO Larry Horn. “As a convenience to ATSC 3.0 implementers and the potential that ATSC 3.0 brings to market, our ATSC 3.0 License will continue MPEG LA’s rich and reliable tradition of addressing the market’s need for transactional efficiency and predictability in accessing necessary intellectual property rights owned by many different organizations under a single license. We are especially proud to be joined in this effort by leading ATSC 3.0 developers from all over the world.”

The initial patent owners to MPEG LA’s ATSC 3.0 License are CableTelevision Laboratories, Inc.; Cerinet USA Inc.; Communications Research Centre Canada (CRC), part of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada; Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation; Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft zur Foerderung der angewandten Forschung e.V.; Koninklijke KPN N.V.; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; NEC Corporation; Nippon Hoso Kyokai; ONE Media, LLC; Panasonic Corporation; Shanghai National Engineering Research Center of Digital Television Co., Ltd (NERC-DTV); and Sun Patent Trust.

The ATSC 3.0 Patent Portfolio License and a summary of the License terms may be obtained here.

MPEG LA’s objective is to offer worldwide access to as many ATSC 3.0 essential patents as possible to everyone on the same terms under a single license. Therefore, MPEG LA welcomes any party that believes it has patents that are essential to the ATSC 3.0 standard to submit them for an evaluation of their essentiality by MPEG LA’s patent experts and inclusion in the License if determined to be essential. Interested ATSC 3.0 patent owners may request a copy of the terms and procedures governing patent submissions here.