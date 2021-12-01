Fujitsu maximises workplace flexibility, mobility with introduction of next-generation displays, notebooks

Fujitsu today introduces powerful new technology designed to meet the changing demands of today's home and office – the high performing LIFEBOOK U9311A AMD-powered ultra-mobile notebook and the 10th generation Fujitsu display.

Tenth generation displays

Sharing workspaces is now the norm, from hot desks in offices and schools to home set-ups used by multiple family members. Consequently, users expect their devices to meet a broad spectrum of demands. With video conferencing a fundamental part of today’s work and home life, a display must deliver superb ergonomics, advanced functionality and stunning performance to earn its place on a shared desk.

Fujitsu’s 60.5cm 10th generation displays are designed with user convenience in mind – and combines human-centric design with high performance. Its high-definition 1 920 x 1 080-pixel display and integrated webcam ensure outstanding picture quality during conference calls, while a low blue light panel and integrated auto-brightness sensor protect against eye strain for users whose working day involves multiple hours of screen use.

Workplace hub convenience

The full HD camera with its mechanical lever lock supports Windows Hello facial recognition, allowing users to sign in and start working immediately without having to remember and type in their passwords. For ease of use, the display also sleeps automatically when it detects that a user has stepped away. Additionally, the accompanying DisplayView software makes configuring the monitor for remote management a breeze.

The built-in port replicator turns the Fujitsu display into a workplace hub, allowing different users sharing the same workplace to effortlessly access all peripherals, such as printers or scanners, or connect peripheral devices using a single USB-C cable. Additionally, the innovative right-handed USB hub enhances ergonomics and delivers 95W power to external devices for lightning-fast transmission of all voice, video and data.

Environmental friendliness

Furthermore, the 24-inch displays are the first worldwide to achieve TCO 9.0 certification – the next step in social and environmental responsibility – by meeting supply chain targets such as using 100% cardboard packaging, 90% of which is recycled material.

LIFEBOOK U9311A

For users who prefer to work on the move, Fujitsu’s latest addition to its extensive selection of notebooks is the LIFEBOOK U9311A. This competitively priced, elegant and ultra-mobile notebook – available exclusively via Fujitsu SELECT channel partners – is based on powerful AMD processors (up to AMD Ryzen 7) and features an embedded AMD Radeon graphics chip for outstanding rendering of graphics.

For maximum convenience and portability, the LIFEBOOK U9311A weighs only 885g, has a slim line profile of 15.5mm but offers all-day battery runtime. Its full HD anti-glare display delivers an excellent viewing experience, while the screen size is maximised thanks to its minimalist style, slim bezel and ultra-small webcam.

Peace of mind is also included thanks to its security features – including face recognition with Windows Hello using the built-in HD infrared camera.

Pricing and availability

The Fujitsu displays are available to order immediately in marble grey (P2410 WE CAM) and black (P2410 TS CAM), priced from 390 Euros plus VAT.

The LIFEBOOK U9311A is available to order immediately priced from 1100 Euros plus VAT depending on configuration and country.

Online resources